Aspen, CO

Discover the spot where the ultra-rich can enjoy ranch life in Aspen

Amiee White Beazley

By Amiee White Beazley

Tucked away from the mid-summer frenzy of downtown Aspen is a small ranch community just a few minutes past Woody Creek Tavern, the old haunt of Hunter S. Thompson and George Stranahan.

Aspen Valley Ranch sits on 813 acres nestled into the mountains, looking out towards dramatic views of the upper Roaring Fork Valley's Elk Mountain Range. Here, the ultra-rich can buy or rent in this small community of resort-style homes, gaining access to all the amenities and personal service expected at a five-star Colorado resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CO5dU_0gNe1SSa00
Aspen Valley Ranch in Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley.Courtesy Photo

What began as a private family ranch, the homes at Aspen Valley Ranch are spacious modern retreats, ranging from 5,700 to 13,000 square feet, with four- and five-bedroom floor plans and expansive outdoor spaces for entertaining.

When the ranch was founded just over a year ago in 2021, the entire ranch of six homes was available for full buyout, hosting weddings, corporate retreats and other private events. Since opening, several properties have been sold amid the frenzied Aspen real estate market.

Today, two are available for monthly rentals or purchase. Both properties offer those willing and able to pay the steep $175,000 to $200,000 per month rental price tag, a location and experiences not found anywhere else in the area.

Ranch House, toy garage and more

Aspen Valley Ranch not only offers the ultra-rich a place to rest their heads at night but also provides a state-of-the-art gym and pool house, a horse barn with a dedicated wrangler, horses, and a riding arena, as well as a "Toy Garage," that includes snowmobiles, electric bikes, Polaris RZR and more for guests to use.

At the heart of the community is The Ranch House, a home-size entertaining space where guests can gather to enjoy cocktail parties, culinary events, après ski or just a great movie with extended family. With tongue and rift white oak throughout, the Ranch House features a dining room for up to 14 people, with views over the entire ranch, including wildlife residents. On our visit, we saw wild turkeys, elk, and remnants of the bears who frequent the property in summer.

"We've worked feverishly to create a luxury ranch community with bespoke services for the traveler looking for exclusivity, opulence and mountain adventure," said Simon Chen, vice president of The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch.

Formerly of Aspen's five-star resort, The Little Nell, Chen oversees the guest experience and the on-site concierges who arrange everything from restaurant reservations for dinner in town to activities like paragliding with Aspen Paragliding for AVR guests.

Room to roam

While one might think that a large residence would keep guests at Aspen Valley Ranch from ever exploring, that is far from the truth. Beyond the hundreds of acres providing room to roam via ATV or hiking, residents can also hang out at any communal properties.

For example, the Historic Barn, engineered with white oak flooring and reclaimed barn wood, features a game room with five arcade games, air hockey, foosball, skee ball, ping pong table, pool table and an eight-person bar. It's a perfect spot for families to hang out on long summer nights or after a day of skiing.

Equestrians worldwide have found themselves at Aspen Valley Ranch, where its Horse Barn hosts a wrangler, horses, eight horse stalls, wash bay, tack room, feed room, 60-foot round pen and an exterior riding arena.

The original owners of Aspen Valley Ranch were known for their fine art collections, so art plays a significant role in the décor of the residences.

Hand-selected works of art from world-renowned artists such as Domingo Zapata, Jonathan Bermudes, Natalie Victor Retail, Jeff Koons, Tony Cragg, Laurence Jenkell, and Samuel Prudden, including more than 40 distinctive pieces – photographs, paintings, sculptures, mixed-media works and tapestries throughout the luxury homes and public spaces, making this luxury ranch, the ultimate dream retreat in Aspen.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ranch# Aspen# Coloroado# luxury# travel

Comments / 0

Published by

Amiee White Beazley is a travel, food and wine journalist whose stories, essays and photography have been featured in publications such as The Washington Post, Departures and Travel + Leisure.

Aspen, CO
66 followers

More from Amiee White Beazley

Colorado State

Hike connects two of Colorado's best luxury adventure resorts

The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs is one of the most revered hotels in the world and one of only four five-star, five-diamond properties in the Centennial State. The Broadmoor is the longest consecutive recipient of both awards in the world. But lesser known are The Broadmoor's all-inclusive Wilderness Collection properties, smaller, cozier, and more rooted in their collective surroundings.

Read full story
1 comments
Aspen, CO

Mountain towns reconsider pros and cons of robust tourism

Towns throughout the Mountain West are reassessing tourism. Heeding feedback from residents who call these communities home, Destination Management Organizations (DMO) throughout the region are searching for sustainable ways to benefit the local community, the economy and the visitor.

Read full story
Colorado State

Now is the time to book a Colorado rafting adventure

May and June are undoubtedly the best months for rafting Colorado's rivers. Snowmelt runoff is at its peak, which means fast moving water, strong rapids and high excitement. Recently, I drove over Independence Pass from Aspen and stopped in beautiful Buena Vista to join AVA Rafting for a half-day excursion rafting the Arkansas River through Browns Canyon, a stretch of river I'd long wanted to experience.

Read full story
4 comments
Carbondale, CO

Cedar Ridge Ranch pairs glamping with sustainable agriculture

We arrived at Cedar Ridge Ranch, a 67-acre ranch and organic farm high in the Elk Mountains Range near Carbondale, Colorado, for different reasons – one to finish writing a novel, another for peace and solitude, and a newly married couple on their first trip to Colorado. We all came for the sweeping views of Mt. Sopris, for the luxury farm accommodations – a yurt, three safari-style tents, a farmhouse and a well-appointed cabin at 6,700 feet – and connection with nature and the people around us.

Read full story
Telluride, CO

Travel to Telluride: Luxury hotel options for a fabulous weekend away

I’ve been exploring a lot of Colorado lately and recent travels have taken me to one of my favorite towns – Telluride. Summer is my favorite season in Telluride. It’s also festival season – the summer months when Town Park is green and full of live music with the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Blues and Brews and the Ride Festival, among others. In anticipation of this summer’s concerts, I’ve been scoping the best places to stay in Colorado’s coolest town for those who desire alternatives to camping.

Read full story
Glenwood Springs, CO

After Grizzly Fire, and last summer’s debris flows, Hanging Lake to reopen June 25

After of year of closures, Glenwood Spring’s iconic trail to Hanging Lake is set to reopen in June. In August of 2021 when the Grizzly Creek Fire devastated the steep, red rock walls and 30,000 acres of the White River National Forest, there was tangible fear that Hanging Lake, an area designated as a National Natural Landmark in 2011, had been destroyed. Miraculously, it survived, the fire burning much of the area above the lake and trail, without actually reaching the lake itself.

Read full story
2 comments
Grand Junction, CO

Discover Grand Junction's standout boutique “teaching hotel”

Grand Junction is a Colorado city on the verge of discovery. With excellent hiking and biking, affordable housing prices and drop-dead views of Mt. Garfield and the Colorado National Monument, it is quickly becoming one of Colorado's most sought-after destinations for travel and relocation.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

New travel guide helps families explore Colorado's wide-open spaces

Anyone who has explored the state of Colorado knows there is enough to do, see and experience to fill hundreds of guidebooks – which there are. But surprisingly, there is a shortage of comprehensive family travel guides that include sites, restaurants, and things to do for family-specific or multi-generational trips.

Read full story
Aspen, CO

Food & Wine Classic in Aspen returns June 17-19 for 39th glorious year

(Aspen, Colo.) June is a fantastic time of year for locals who live in Aspen. Trees and flowers have bloomed, the bears are awake roaming the trails, and the town is abuzz with early summer season visitors. But only when the great white tents of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen rise in Wagner Park does everyone know summer in Aspen has officially begun. For 39 years, these three indulgent days of food demonstrations, wine seminars, and of course, Grand Tastings, led by a group of culinary experts and visionaries, have brought the pages of Food & Wine magazine to life.

Read full story
Aspen, CO

Former Aspenite follows in Bourdain's footsteps on CNNs 'Nomad'

(Aspen, Colo.) Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy ran the wine program at the five-star The Little Nell hotel from 2011 to 2019 in Aspen, overseeing a staff of 150 and its acclaimed 20,000-bottle wine cellar.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy