Discover the spot where the ultra-rich can enjoy ranch life in Aspen

By Amiee White Beazley

Tucked away from the mid-summer frenzy of downtown Aspen is a small ranch community just a few minutes past Woody Creek Tavern, the old haunt of Hunter S. Thompson and George Stranahan.

Aspen Valley Ranch sits on 813 acres nestled into the mountains, looking out towards dramatic views of the upper Roaring Fork Valley's Elk Mountain Range. Here, the ultra-rich can buy or rent in this small community of resort-style homes, gaining access to all the amenities and personal service expected at a five-star Colorado resort.

Aspen Valley Ranch in Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley. Courtesy Photo

What began as a private family ranch, the homes at Aspen Valley Ranch are spacious modern retreats, ranging from 5,700 to 13,000 square feet, with four- and five-bedroom floor plans and expansive outdoor spaces for entertaining.

When the ranch was founded just over a year ago in 2021, the entire ranch of six homes was available for full buyout, hosting weddings, corporate retreats and other private events. Since opening, several properties have been sold amid the frenzied Aspen real estate market.

Today, two are available for monthly rentals or purchase. Both properties offer those willing and able to pay the steep $175,000 to $200,000 per month rental price tag, a location and experiences not found anywhere else in the area.

Ranch House, toy garage and more

Aspen Valley Ranch not only offers the ultra-rich a place to rest their heads at night but also provides a state-of-the-art gym and pool house, a horse barn with a dedicated wrangler, horses, and a riding arena, as well as a "Toy Garage," that includes snowmobiles, electric bikes, Polaris RZR and more for guests to use.

At the heart of the community is The Ranch House, a home-size entertaining space where guests can gather to enjoy cocktail parties, culinary events, après ski or just a great movie with extended family. With tongue and rift white oak throughout, the Ranch House features a dining room for up to 14 people, with views over the entire ranch, including wildlife residents. On our visit, we saw wild turkeys, elk, and remnants of the bears who frequent the property in summer.

"We've worked feverishly to create a luxury ranch community with bespoke services for the traveler looking for exclusivity, opulence and mountain adventure," said Simon Chen, vice president of The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch.

Formerly of Aspen's five-star resort, The Little Nell, Chen oversees the guest experience and the on-site concierges who arrange everything from restaurant reservations for dinner in town to activities like paragliding with Aspen Paragliding for AVR guests.

Room to roam

While one might think that a large residence would keep guests at Aspen Valley Ranch from ever exploring, that is far from the truth. Beyond the hundreds of acres providing room to roam via ATV or hiking, residents can also hang out at any communal properties.

For example, the Historic Barn, engineered with white oak flooring and reclaimed barn wood, features a game room with five arcade games, air hockey, foosball, skee ball, ping pong table, pool table and an eight-person bar. It's a perfect spot for families to hang out on long summer nights or after a day of skiing.

Equestrians worldwide have found themselves at Aspen Valley Ranch, where its Horse Barn hosts a wrangler, horses, eight horse stalls, wash bay, tack room, feed room, 60-foot round pen and an exterior riding arena.

The original owners of Aspen Valley Ranch were known for their fine art collections, so art plays a significant role in the décor of the residences.

Hand-selected works of art from world-renowned artists such as Domingo Zapata, Jonathan Bermudes, Natalie Victor Retail, Jeff Koons, Tony Cragg, Laurence Jenkell, and Samuel Prudden, including more than 40 distinctive pieces – photographs, paintings, sculptures, mixed-media works and tapestries throughout the luxury homes and public spaces, making this luxury ranch, the ultimate dream retreat in Aspen.