Long Island: Local Christmas Shopping

Shop Local Ames_adventure_

Looking for last minute gifts but don't want to rely on Amazon? Check out these locally owned businesses on Long Island. These local shops will help you find a gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list from the foodies to the fashion lovers. You can shop handmade gifts or local experiences!

1. @Shop_prettylittlepearl For the Fashionista!

Dress Ames_adventure_

Classy online boutique with gorgeous dresses, shoes, & jewelry! The perfect cocktail dress for any winter party. You can shop a variety of categories including bridal, little girls, oyster shells & resort! Hello vacation vibes!

2. @Boardsbysummer For the cheese lover!

Tree Cheese Board Ames_adventure_

Festive cheese boards for your next party! Whether you're the host or the guest, this Christmas tree board is the perfect treat!

3. @Vals_craftycreations For the basic Christmas fanatic!

Holiday Tee Ames_adventure_

Etsy shop with handmade gifts, personalized items and all the fun holiday tees!

4. @All_American_Wontons For the comfort food obsessed!

Wontons Ames_adventure_

Wontons for every craving! Flavors include banana Nutella, Philly cheesesteak, bacon mac n' cheese, jalapeño popper, honey BBQ chicken and even vegan nacho!

5. @peconicbayvineyards For the wine lovers!

Wine Ames_adventure_

Stop by the vineyard and pick up a festive bottle or two! You don't even have to wrap these holiday bottles; the labels are stunning! Stay for the cheese and chocolate pairings and enjoy the ambience!

6. @jmdbyjilldivito for the style gurus!

Jewelry Ames_adventure_

Need a little retail therapy to get through the holidays? Check out Jill's jewelery and accessory shop! She does home parties and trunk shows too

7. @kookiesbykrista for the sweet tooth friend!

Cookies Ames_adventure_

Local bakery with delivery services and personalized goodies!

8. @santaschristmastreefarmli for the believer!

Tree Farm Ames_adventure_

Stop by Santa's to get into the Christmas spirit and pick up some one of a kind presents in the most magical gift shop!

9. @lovestruckbytwo for the Long Island raised!

Island Vibes Ames_adventure_

Shop all the island vibes apparel to represent the island we call home!

10. @thredny for the contemporary shopper!

Dress Ames_adventure_

Stop in Thred for a cozy sweater, some leather pants, a date night dress or festive home decor!