Long Island: Local Christmas Shopping

Ames Adventure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12d4aI_0dMLudkY00
Shop LocalAmes_adventure_

Looking for last minute gifts but don't want to rely on Amazon? Check out these locally owned businesses on Long Island. These local shops will help you find a gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list from the foodies to the fashion lovers. You can shop handmade gifts or local experiences!

1. @Shop_prettylittlepearl For the Fashionista!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yPSR_0dMLudkY00
DressAmes_adventure_

Classy online boutique with gorgeous dresses, shoes, & jewelry! The perfect cocktail dress for any winter party. You can shop a variety of categories including bridal, little girls, oyster shells & resort! Hello vacation vibes!

2. @Boardsbysummer For the cheese lover!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWroa_0dMLudkY00
Tree Cheese BoardAmes_adventure_

Festive cheese boards for your next party! Whether you're the host or the guest, this Christmas tree board is the perfect treat!

3. @Vals_craftycreations For the basic Christmas fanatic!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddZSa_0dMLudkY00
Holiday TeeAmes_adventure_

Etsy shop with handmade gifts, personalized items and all the fun holiday tees!

4. @All_American_Wontons For the comfort food obsessed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHBAz_0dMLudkY00
WontonsAmes_adventure_

Wontons for every craving! Flavors include banana Nutella, Philly cheesesteak, bacon mac n' cheese, jalapeño popper, honey BBQ chicken and even vegan nacho!

5. @peconicbayvineyards For the wine lovers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLDYo_0dMLudkY00
WineAmes_adventure_

Stop by the vineyard and pick up a festive bottle or two! You don't even have to wrap these holiday bottles; the labels are stunning! Stay for the cheese and chocolate pairings and enjoy the ambience!

6. @jmdbyjilldivito for the style gurus!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4APr_0dMLudkY00
JewelryAmes_adventure_

Need a little retail therapy to get through the holidays? Check out Jill's jewelery and accessory shop! She does home parties and trunk shows too

7. @kookiesbykrista for the sweet tooth friend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFugS_0dMLudkY00
CookiesAmes_adventure_

Local bakery with delivery services and personalized goodies!

8. @santaschristmastreefarmli for the believer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjomH_0dMLudkY00
Tree FarmAmes_adventure_

Stop by Santa's to get into the Christmas spirit and pick up some one of a kind presents in the most magical gift shop!

9. @lovestruckbytwo for the Long Island raised!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yp1VO_0dMLudkY00
Island VibesAmes_adventure_

Shop all the island vibes apparel to represent the island we call home!

10. @thredny for the contemporary shopper!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfms6_0dMLudkY00
DressAmes_adventure_

Stop in Thred for a cozy sweater, some leather pants, a date night dress or festive home decor!

Welcome to Ames Adventures; Your local Guide to experience the magic of discovering local treasures! I’m Amy Malone. I’m a proud Long Island educator and founder of lifestyle blog, Aimtoadventure.com. Here you’ll find my local adventures, including my favorite bites, scenic spots, unique road trip ideas, trendy boutiques and my passion for mindfulness and journaling.

