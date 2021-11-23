Shop Small Long Island

Long Island community support is the best way to spread holiday cheer this year! Let's support our local businesses and shop small. Not sure where to go? I've got you covered!

Shop Local @ames_adventure_

Check out these 20 LOCAL Instagram pages to start your holiday shopping! What better place to get the inside scoop on the best gifts than social media!

1. @artbymarnib : Kicking off the list with a small business with a big story. Meet the artist, Marni. Shop her personalized shells. They make the perfect jewelry dish, display, magnet or ornament! You can even put your favorite photo in a shell.

Shell Decor! @ames_adventure_

2. @pacificparkdesigns : The perfect holiday tumblers and personalized mugs!

Holiday Tumblers @ames_adventure_

3. @nateyandbode : Unique handmade treasures, adorable Christmas countdowns & personalized ornaments

Ornaments @ames_adventure_

4. @redbarnboutique : Farmhouse decor, cozy fashion & custom furniture

Holiday favorites @ames_adventure_

5. @thehandmademarketco : Long Island apparel & accessories

Home mugs @ames_adventure_

6. @vitalethreads : Cute beanies, pillows & keychains

Beanie & coozie @ames_adventure_

7. @nestedthread : Handmade home decor & accessories

Gift boxes & macrame tree ornaments @ames_adventure_

8. @bellport_apothecary : A real-life Rose Apothecary with the most beautiful home decor, wellness products & coffee!

Wellness & beauty @ames_adventure_

9. @oohlalaboutiques : Hip & trendy fashion; perfect for holiday parties!

Holiday dresses @ames_adventure_

10. @humbleandspark: Jewelry with a side of humanity! Dainty & simple styles

Floating necklace @ames_adventure_

11. @prancingpug : Custom & curated gifts and events

Festive crewneck @ames_adventure_

12. @Shopsummerdreams : Dreamy Online fashion boutique

Winter dresses @ames_adventure_

13. @glammomnewyorkinc : Empowering women through style

Fashion accessories @ames_adventure_

14. @handlebarservices : Rustic portable bar service with cocktail mixer kits to purchase

Cocktail mixers @ames_adventure_

15. @nofoplantco : Holiday air plant terrariums

The most magical plant shop @ames_adventure_

16. @lady.soulshine : Fashion boutique with boho styles and rock n roll flair

Graphic tees @ames_adventure_

17. @sweatlifecreations : Customized bleached flannel, bags and more

Personalize bags and shirts @ames_adventure_

18. @oneforallgifts : Shop goods made by neurodiverse entrepreneurs

Unique gifts @ames_adventure_

19. @popupspeakeasy: Purchase an interactive photo experience

Selfie Studio @ames_adventure_

20. @hitchli : Boutique with luxury goods & events