Shop Small Long Island

Long Island community support is the best way to spread holiday cheer this year! Let's support our local businesses and shop small. Not sure where to go? I've got you covered!
Check out these 20 LOCAL Instagram pages to start your holiday shopping! What better place to get the inside scoop on the best gifts than social media!
1. @artbymarnib : Kicking off the list with a small business with a big story. Meet the artist, Marni. Shop her personalized shells. They make the perfect jewelry dish, display, magnet or ornament! You can even put your favorite photo in a shell.
2. @pacificparkdesigns : The perfect holiday tumblers and personalized mugs!
3. @nateyandbode : Unique handmade treasures, adorable Christmas countdowns & personalized ornaments
4. @redbarnboutique : Farmhouse decor, cozy fashion & custom furniture
5. @thehandmademarketco : Long Island apparel & accessories
6. @vitalethreads : Cute beanies, pillows & keychains
7. @nestedthread : Handmade home decor & accessories
8. @bellport_apothecary : A real-life Rose Apothecary with the most beautiful home decor, wellness products & coffee!
9. @oohlalaboutiques : Hip & trendy fashion; perfect for holiday parties!
10. @humbleandspark: Jewelry with a side of humanity! Dainty & simple styles
11. @prancingpug : Custom & curated gifts and events
12. @Shopsummerdreams : Dreamy Online fashion boutique
13. @glammomnewyorkinc : Empowering women through style
14. @handlebarservices : Rustic portable bar service with cocktail mixer kits to purchase
15. @nofoplantco : Holiday air plant terrariums
16. @lady.soulshine : Fashion boutique with boho styles and rock n roll flair
17. @sweatlifecreations : Customized bleached flannel, bags and more
18. @oneforallgifts : Shop goods made by neurodiverse entrepreneurs
19. @popupspeakeasy: Purchase an interactive photo experience
20. @hitchli : Boutique with luxury goods & events
