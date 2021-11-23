New York City, NY

Shop Small Long Island

Ames Adventure

Long Island community support is the best way to spread holiday cheer this year! Let's support our local businesses and shop small. Not sure where to go? I've got you covered!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOLar_0d4MA4sc00
Shop Local@ames_adventure_

Check out these 20 LOCAL Instagram pages to start your holiday shopping! What better place to get the inside scoop on the best gifts than social media!

1. @artbymarnib : Kicking off the list with a small business with a big story. Meet the artist, Marni. Shop her personalized shells. They make the perfect jewelry dish, display, magnet or ornament! You can even put your favorite photo in a shell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yc1F5_0d4MA4sc00
Shell Decor!@ames_adventure_

2. @pacificparkdesigns : The perfect holiday tumblers and personalized mugs!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JR8yW_0d4MA4sc00
Holiday Tumblers@ames_adventure_

3. @nateyandbode : Unique handmade treasures, adorable Christmas countdowns & personalized ornaments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vBrL_0d4MA4sc00
Ornaments@ames_adventure_

4. @redbarnboutique : Farmhouse decor, cozy fashion & custom furniture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDwSw_0d4MA4sc00
Holiday favorites@ames_adventure_

5. @thehandmademarketco : Long Island apparel & accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQn9m_0d4MA4sc00
Home mugs@ames_adventure_

6. @vitalethreads : Cute beanies, pillows & keychains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ED0Uo_0d4MA4sc00
Beanie & coozie@ames_adventure_

7. @nestedthread : Handmade home decor & accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDDqp_0d4MA4sc00
Gift boxes & macrame tree ornaments@ames_adventure_

8. @bellport_apothecary : A real-life Rose Apothecary with the most beautiful home decor, wellness products & coffee!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7CzR_0d4MA4sc00
Wellness & beauty@ames_adventure_

9. @oohlalaboutiques : Hip & trendy fashion; perfect for holiday parties!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abmDW_0d4MA4sc00
Holiday dresses@ames_adventure_

10. @humbleandspark: Jewelry with a side of humanity! Dainty & simple styles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xs17w_0d4MA4sc00
Floating necklace@ames_adventure_

11. @prancingpug : Custom & curated gifts and events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIuzo_0d4MA4sc00
Festive crewneck@ames_adventure_

12. @Shopsummerdreams : Dreamy Online fashion boutique

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEeAX_0d4MA4sc00
Winter dresses@ames_adventure_

13. @glammomnewyorkinc : Empowering women through style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29edu6_0d4MA4sc00
Fashion accessories@ames_adventure_

14. @handlebarservices : Rustic portable bar service with cocktail mixer kits to purchase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvebQ_0d4MA4sc00
Cocktail mixers@ames_adventure_

15. @nofoplantco : Holiday air plant terrariums

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyNsM_0d4MA4sc00
The most magical plant shop@ames_adventure_

16. @lady.soulshine : Fashion boutique with boho styles and rock n roll flair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKB3Z_0d4MA4sc00
Graphic tees@ames_adventure_

17. @sweatlifecreations : Customized bleached flannel, bags and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLqlW_0d4MA4sc00
Personalize bags and shirts@ames_adventure_

18. @oneforallgifts : Shop goods made by neurodiverse entrepreneurs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFSte_0d4MA4sc00
Unique gifts@ames_adventure_

19. @popupspeakeasy: Purchase an interactive photo experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M13Ez_0d4MA4sc00
Selfie Studio@ames_adventure_

20. @hitchli : Boutique with luxury goods & events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D109P_0d4MA4sc00
Forever Fused Jewelry@ames_adventure_

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
shop smalllocal gift guideshop localholiday shoppingchristmas shopping

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Ames Adventures; Your local Guide to experience the magic of discovering local treasures! I’m Amy Malone. I’m a proud Long Island educator and founder of lifestyle blog, Aimtoadventure.com. Here you’ll find my local adventures, including my favorite bites, scenic spots, unique road trip ideas, trendy boutiques and my passion for mindfulness and journaling.

Kings Park, NY
119 followers

More from Ames Adventure

New York City, NY

35 Must Visit Long Island Attractions

Find something for every season and occasion below. Long Island’s best food, fun and adventures!. Follow @ames_adventures_ for the best adventures on the island!. -Known for the notorious “BBC” Cocktail; Bailey’s Banana Colada!

Read full story
1 comments

East Coast Girls Getaway: 2 Options

Visit Pennsylvania and New Jersey on these fun filled girls getaways! Trip #1 is all about hiking and country music while trip #2 has some boardwalk vibes, museums and lots of food!

Read full story

Self Care At Home

Have you ever thought to read the ingredient list on your “All Natural Skincare” from your local CVS? I bet you haven’t. I also bet you can’t pronounce half the ingredients on the label.

Read full story

A Day on the North Fork of Long Island

Drive out to the East end of Long Island for a relaxing escape. This is your guide to the best coffee, wine and views of the North Fork. Only have a few hours? No problem! You can cover all of these local stops in one day.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Road Trip: Destination Connecticut

This trip is ideal for the warmer months however Connecticut is beautiful to visit year-round! This is the perfect getaway for foodies and wine lovers. There are picturesque towns, waterfront views and plenty of restaurants to visit with outdoor dining options. My favorite was the comedy and the vineyard and the donuts in Mystic!

Read full story
1 comments
Asheville, NC

Smokey Mountain Girl's Trip

It all started with a long airport escapade. Coming from Long Island, we thought it would be convenient to just hop on a few trains over to Newark. Well, that wasn’t as smooth and easy as we thought. Needless to say, we made it there. The thunderstorms that rolled in shortly after was where the fun started. After numerous delays we were dragging our feet to our plane, praying that we would still be able to land in the Asheville Airport. I never thought to take into consideration what would happen when a plane has to land at a closed airport. Lucky for us, we didn’t have to find that out. We may have taken a bus to our tiny little plane in the middle of the runway but we arrived in Asheville Airport with a few minutes to spare! Despite it closing super early, it was the coziest little airport. I immediately felt like I was on a mountain vacation.

Read full story

5 Safe Road Trips from NYC

Are you looking to travel safely and don’t feel comfortable flying? I’ve got you covered! Check out these 5 options and choose your vibe. While some of them are ideal for the summertime, they are all sure to give you the escape you are looking for.

Read full story
1 comments

Romantic Winter Getaway Close to NYC

Looking for the perfect winter getaway close to NYC? This is the trip to take. Our journey started with a 3-4 hour drive up to Saratoga on Saturday morning. We arrived just in time to check in to our hotel and relax a bit before happy hour.

Read full story
2 comments

Pack Your Bags for Bucks County, PA!

Pack your Hammer for this trip! Yes, you read that right. This adventure was certainly a unique one! In just under 2 hours traveling from New York City, you will arrive in the wooded hills of Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Read full story
California State

3 Day Guide to Southern California

Are you looking to escape the cold and live the dream? Cali is calling. Read about my adventure to the Gold Coast. My California adventure began in the Santa Ana Airport which was small and adorable and the best part for me, not confusing. I am not the best solo traveler so this made things a bit easier. Then it was off to a California expert: Nicole's glam apartment in Rancho Santa Margarita. If you haven’t been to this cute little town, it is a must. The view of the mountains is absolutely breathtaking and you are minutes away from the beach, I mean what’s not to love? Nicole was the best host, as she stocked her apartment with all my favorite goodies. Now that’s what best friends are for.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Festive Pennsylvania Road Trip

Looking for a charming town to feel that Hallmark movie small town vibe? Let's go!. When I start my planning, I always think about how I want to feel. Do I want to go back in time? Do I want to appreciate nature? Am I looking for something to make me feel like a kid again? Well this trip has it ALL.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy