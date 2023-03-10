The David and Goliath Story of Louis Koorndyk and Clark County

Jose Alonso Photo by Jose Alonso/Upsplash on Unsplash

At the heart of the ongoing battle between Clark County, Nevada, and its citizens lies a story of a man who stood up for his rights as a business owner. Louis Koorndyk is an entrepreneur who runs a rental business in Las Vegas, providing short-term rentals to visitors. In 2017, Clark County passed an ordinance that threatened to put Louis out of business—but he refused to back down. Let’s take a closer look at the ordinance, its impact on Louis’s business, and his fight against the county government.

The ordinance posed serious financial implications for Louis’s rental business. It required him to pay $2 million dollars to obtain permits that would allow him to continue operating his short-term rentals in certain areas of Las Vegas. Furthermore, it imposed strict regulations that made it difficult for Louis and other rental owners to operate their businesses legally. This included enforcing tight restrictions on advertising, occupancy limits, and noise levels, among others. If any rental owner failed to comply with these regulations, they faced hefty fines or even potential legal action from the county government.



Faced with this threat to his livelihood, Louis decided that he had no choice but to fight back against Clark County in court. He also launched the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association (GLVSTR) in order to bring together other local entrepreneurs who were facing similar challenges due to the new ordinance. Together with GLVSTR members and other local activists, Louis has been campaigning for fair legislation that would protect small businesses like his from overreaching ordinances such as those passed by Clark County in 2017.

The proposed ordinance also allowed neighbors with grievances against short-term rental operators—whether real or imagined—to report their complaints without having any proof of nuisance or disturbance caused by the operator’s activities on their property. This was seen by many as encouraging people with personal vendettas against legitimate operators to weaponize their complaints in order to gain power or profits through false reports about lawful operators’ activities on their property. These false reports could lead not only to damaging public reputation but also to loss of income for lawful operators who followed all regulations set forth by Clark County.

Despite fierce opposition from county officials, Louis Koorndyk has remained steadfast in his fight for fair legislation concerning short-term rentals in Las Vegas and throughout Clark County. His story serves as an inspirational reminder that when faced with injustice we must stand up for our rights—no matter how powerful our adversaries might be! We must continue fighting until we have achieved fair legislation that protects small businesses like those run by Louis Koorndyk from oppressive ordinances like those passed by Clark County in 2017!

Source here and here.

Contributors are Jeff Crank and Louis Koorndyk