The David and Goliath Story of Louis Koorndyk and Clark County

American Potential

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfKZV_0lDsyVnK00
Jose AlonsoPhoto byJose Alonso/UpsplashonUnsplash

At the heart of the ongoing battle between Clark County, Nevada, and its citizens lies a story of a man who stood up for his rights as a business owner. Louis Koorndyk is an entrepreneur who runs a rental business in Las Vegas, providing short-term rentals to visitors. In 2017, Clark County passed an ordinance that threatened to put Louis out of business—but he refused to back down. Let’s take a closer look at the ordinance, its impact on Louis’s business, and his fight against the county government.  

The ordinance posed serious financial implications for Louis’s rental business. It required him to pay $2 million dollars to obtain permits that would allow him to continue operating his short-term rentals in certain areas of Las Vegas. Furthermore, it imposed strict regulations that made it difficult for Louis and other rental owners to operate their businesses legally. This included enforcing tight restrictions on advertising, occupancy limits, and noise levels, among others. If any rental owner failed to comply with these regulations, they faced hefty fines or even potential legal action from the county government.  

Faced with this threat to his livelihood, Louis decided that he had no choice but to fight back against Clark County in court. He also launched the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association (GLVSTR) in order to bring together other local entrepreneurs who were facing similar challenges due to the new ordinance. Together with GLVSTR members and other local activists, Louis has been campaigning for fair legislation that would protect small businesses like his from overreaching ordinances such as those passed by Clark County in 2017.   

The proposed ordinance also allowed neighbors with grievances against short-term rental operators—whether real or imagined—to report their complaints without having any proof of nuisance or disturbance caused by the operator’s activities on their property. This was seen by many as encouraging people with personal vendettas against legitimate operators to weaponize their complaints in order to gain power or profits through false reports about lawful operators’ activities on their property. These false reports could lead not only to damaging public reputation but also to loss of income for lawful operators who followed all regulations set forth by Clark County.                                                                                                                                                  

Despite fierce opposition from county officials, Louis Koorndyk has remained steadfast in his fight for fair legislation concerning short-term rentals in Las Vegas and throughout Clark County. His story serves as an inspirational reminder that when faced with injustice we must stand up for our rights—no matter how powerful our adversaries might be! We must continue fighting until we have achieved fair legislation that protects small businesses like those run by Louis Koorndyk from oppressive ordinances like those passed by Clark County in 2017!

Source here and here.

Contributors are Jeff Crank and Louis Koorndyk

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Las Vegas# Clark County# nevada# American Potential# AFP

Comments / 0

Published by

American Potential is a project of Americans for Prosperity, an advocacy and accountability organization that helps pass policies to expand freedom and opportunity.

Washington, DC
131 followers

More from American Potential

Veterans’ Healthcare Rights

In 2014, a whistleblower in Phoenix exposed the truth about long wait times for Veterans seeking medical care at VA hospitals. This revelation sparked outrage among Veterans and civilians alike, leading to an investigation into the VA system and a subsequent push for reform. In 2018, Congress passed the VA Mission Act, which promised to expand access to healthcare for Veterans outside of their local VA hospital. But what does this mean for Veterans? Let’s explore how the act impacts their healthcare rights.

Read full story
2 comments

Understanding the VA Mission Act and its Impact on Veteran’s

Navy Veteran Nate Banks needed a CT scan after experiencing severe abdominal pain. However, when he contacted his local VA hospital for care, he was not provided with the help he needed. After months of back-and-forth between the hospital and Congressman Steve Pierce, Nate was finally able to get access to the care he needed through Mercy Regional Hospital. This story illustrates both the difficulty Veteran s face in accessing proper healthcare and the positive impact of initiatives like the VA Mission Act. Let us take a closer look at these issues.

Read full story
86 comments

Are we failing our Veterans?

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is failing to provide timely and adequate healthcare to the very Veterans it is meant to serve. In 2014, reports surfaced that Veterans were being forced to wait weeks and even months for medical appointments. In Pheonix, a secret waitlist was discovered where at least 40 Veterans died while waiting for care. Despite efforts by Congress to address these issues through the VA Mission Act of 2018, the VA continues to obstruct Veterans’ access to the care they need.

Read full story
70 comments
Oklahoma State

How Doug Eckert Led to the Passage of the Homemade Food Freedom Act

Doug Eckert is a small business owner with a big impact. As the owner of Grandma Doug’s Bakery in Oklahoma, his entrepreneurial spirit and generosity has led to the passage of the Homemade Food Freedom Act. This act allows home bakers in Oklahoma to sell their goods online. Not only has it had a significant impact on local businesses, but on the state’s economy as well. Let’s explore how this inspiring entrepreneur used his baking skills to expand freedom for home bakers and give back to those less fortunate than himself.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy