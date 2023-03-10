How Doug Eckert Led to the Passage of the Homemade Food Freedom Act

American Potential

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6RWs_0lCZemPn00
BakingPhoto byNadya SpetnitskayaonUnsplash

Doug Eckert is a small business owner with a big impact. As the owner of Grandma Doug’s Bakery in Oklahoma, his entrepreneurial spirit and generosity has led to the passage of the Homemade Food Freedom Act. This act allows home bakers in Oklahoma to sell their goods online. Not only has it had a significant impact on local businesses, but on the state’s economy as well. Let’s explore how this inspiring entrepreneur used his baking skills to expand freedom for home bakers and give back to those less fortunate than himself. 

Doug’s journey began when he opened his bakery in 2017. His goal was to use his baking skills as a way to reach out and give back to those less fortunate than himself. He started slowly, selling cakes and pies at local farmers’ markets with gross sales hovering around $20,000 per year. After getting some recognition from customers, Doug decided it was time to expand his business even further by selling online. However, this was not an easy task due to the laws that were in place at the time which limited what home bakers could do in terms of sales and marketing efforts. 

Doug quickly realized that if he was going to be successful in expanding his business, he would have to work with lawmakers to change these laws. He partnered with other small business owners and entrepreneurs across Oklahoma who shared similar goals for expanding freedom for home bakers in their state. Together they lobbied state legislators and eventually succeeded in getting them on board with passing the Homemade Food Freedom Act, which allowed home bakers like Doug to sell online without having any restrictions put on them or needing any special licenses or permits. This law also removed any limits on gross sales, which allowed Doug’s bakery income from $20,000 per year to jump up almost fourfold to $75,000 annually! 

By opening up more opportunities for small businesses across Oklahoma, this law has helped create jobs where there were none before and has given people more options when it comes to choosing where they want their money spent locally, instead of sending it out of state or overseas. This increased economic activity has been beneficial not only for entrepreneurs like Doug but also for residents across Oklahoma who are now able to shop locally while keeping their money close by supporting local businesses instead of ones located elsewhere. 

Doug Eckert is an inspiring example of an entrepreneur who saw a need for change and worked hard until he achieved success—not just success for himself, but success for others too! His dedication led him down a path that resulted in him becoming one of the driving forces behind bringing about change that ultimately gave home bakers across Oklahoma more freedom when it came time to sell their goods online without being restricted by laws or regulations that had previously been put into place limiting what they could do with their businesses. Thanks to people like Doug working hard every day we can all benefit from increased opportunities that come with expanded freedoms within our communities. 

Source for this article is here and here.

Contributors: Jeff Crank and Doug Eckert

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Homemade Food Freedom Act# Grandma Dougs Bakery# American Potential# Americans for prosperity# AFP

Comments / 0

Published by

American Potential is a project of Americans for Prosperity, an advocacy and accountability organization that helps pass policies to expand freedom and opportunity.

Washington, DC
136 followers

More from American Potential

Veterans’ Healthcare Rights

In 2014, a whistleblower in Phoenix exposed the truth about long wait times for Veterans seeking medical care at VA hospitals. This revelation sparked outrage among Veterans and civilians alike, leading to an investigation into the VA system and a subsequent push for reform. In 2018, Congress passed the VA Mission Act, which promised to expand access to healthcare for Veterans outside of their local VA hospital. But what does this mean for Veterans? Let’s explore how the act impacts their healthcare rights.

Read full story
2 comments

Understanding the VA Mission Act and its Impact on Veteran’s

Navy Veteran Nate Banks needed a CT scan after experiencing severe abdominal pain. However, when he contacted his local VA hospital for care, he was not provided with the help he needed. After months of back-and-forth between the hospital and Congressman Steve Pierce, Nate was finally able to get access to the care he needed through Mercy Regional Hospital. This story illustrates both the difficulty Veteran s face in accessing proper healthcare and the positive impact of initiatives like the VA Mission Act. Let us take a closer look at these issues.

Read full story
88 comments

Are we failing our Veterans?

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is failing to provide timely and adequate healthcare to the very Veterans it is meant to serve. In 2014, reports surfaced that Veterans were being forced to wait weeks and even months for medical appointments. In Pheonix, a secret waitlist was discovered where at least 40 Veterans died while waiting for care. Despite efforts by Congress to address these issues through the VA Mission Act of 2018, the VA continues to obstruct Veterans’ access to the care they need.

Read full story
72 comments
Clark County, NV

The David and Goliath Story of Louis Koorndyk and Clark County

At the heart of the ongoing battle between Clark County, Nevada, and its citizens lies a story of a man who stood up for his rights as a business owner. Louis Koorndyk is an entrepreneur who runs a rental business in Las Vegas, providing short-term rentals to visitors. In 2017, Clark County passed an ordinance that threatened to put Louis out of business—but he refused to back down. Let’s take a closer look at the ordinance, its impact on Louis’s business, and his fight against the county government.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy