It will take $30 million to buy this massive Cape Cod estate; with your own beach and storage for 5,000 bottles of wine.

Your wildest oceanfront property dreams might never conjure up the grandeur and magnificence of one of the most expensive homes on the market in Massachusetts today: a $30 million estate in Osterville on Cape Cod with nearly 300 feet of private beach and every amenity and feature you would expect at such a home.

This ultra-luxury listing from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties features breathtaking views of Nantucket Sound from the grounds on Osterville's exclusive Sea View Avenue, a heavily private 3.66 acres with impeccable landscaping and more than 15,000 square feet of living space. The home is also just a baby in a New England region with some structures dating back more than 350 years: it was built in 2012.

"Designed in perfect harmony with its surroundings, virtually every room has ocean views and direct access to the outdoors. A thoughtful layout divides the residence into a main house and attached guest house with a total of (seven) en suite bedrooms," reads the property's listing on Zillow.com. "Outdoor living is highlighted by a resort-style swimming pool, summer kitchen, and expansive terrace for sunbathing and al fresco dining."

Other remarkable features:

A 5,000-bottle wine cellar.

Golf simulator and gym with massage room.

Seven-car garage.

Separate staff house.

14 bathrooms.

Resort-style swimming pool and grounds.

Five fireplaces.

280 feet of private Cape Cod beach.

You can have this home for $30 million. Zillow.com listing for 835 Sea View Ave. Osterville

Cape Cod real estate prices have ballooned amidst a housing boom that is forcing buyers across all categories to scramble and angle in any way to win bidding wars. According to Zillow, the median home price on the Cape increased by nearly 20 percent between 2020 and 2021. These trends are making it increasingly difficult and in many cases impossible for working people who make the Cape's visitor economy function to find housing.

Enough room for 5,000 bottles of wine. Zillow.com listing for 835 Sea View Ave. Osterville

But any prospective buyers for this Osterville property and many other real estate treasures on Cape Cod would have to be in one of the most exclusive financial categories. The estimated monthly mortgage payment is nearly $150,000 per MONTH.

As of March 29, 2022 the Osterville home had been on the market for 2 1/2 months.