Nantucket, MA

It will take $30 million to buy this massive Cape Cod estate; with your own beach and storage for 5,000 bottles of wine.

American Household News - with Cosmo Macero Jr.

Your wildest oceanfront property dreams might never conjure up the grandeur and magnificence of one of the most expensive homes on the market in Massachusetts today: a $30 million estate in Osterville on Cape Cod with nearly 300 feet of private beach and every amenity and feature you would expect at such a home.

This ultra-luxury listing from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties features breathtaking views of Nantucket Sound from the grounds on Osterville's exclusive Sea View Avenue, a heavily private 3.66 acres with impeccable landscaping and more than 15,000 square feet of living space. The home is also just a baby in a New England region with some structures dating back more than 350 years: it was built in 2012.

"Designed in perfect harmony with its surroundings, virtually every room has ocean views and direct access to the outdoors. A thoughtful layout divides the residence into a main house and attached guest house with a total of (seven) en suite bedrooms," reads the property's listing on Zillow.com. "Outdoor living is highlighted by a resort-style swimming pool, summer kitchen, and expansive terrace for sunbathing and al fresco dining."

Other remarkable features:

  • A 5,000-bottle wine cellar.
  • Golf simulator and gym with massage room.
  • Seven-car garage.
  • Separate staff house.
  • 14 bathrooms.
  • Resort-style swimming pool and grounds.
  • Five fireplaces.
  • 280 feet of private Cape Cod beach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFoam_0etQ9nG700
You can have this home for $30 million.Zillow.com listing for 835 Sea View Ave. Osterville

Cape Cod real estate prices have ballooned amidst a housing boom that is forcing buyers across all categories to scramble and angle in any way to win bidding wars. According to Zillow, the median home price on the Cape increased by nearly 20 percent between 2020 and 2021. These trends are making it increasingly difficult and in many cases impossible for working people who make the Cape's visitor economy function to find housing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8Tx1_0etQ9nG700
Enough room for 5,000 bottles of wine.Zillow.com listing for 835 Sea View Ave. Osterville

But any prospective buyers for this Osterville property and many other real estate treasures on Cape Cod would have to be in one of the most exclusive financial categories. The estimated monthly mortgage payment is nearly $150,000 per MONTH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvm00_0etQ9nG700
Zillow.com listing for 835 Sea View Ave. Osterville

As of March 29, 2022 the Osterville home had been on the market for 2 1/2 months.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cape cod real estate luxury ho

Comments / 1

Published by

Important trends. Inspiring and interesting people. News and features for the busy American household.

Belmont, MA
1556 followers

More from American Household News - with Cosmo Macero Jr.

Astrology data shows serial killers born under Capricorn had huge body count. Most prolific U.S. murderer was a Cancer.

Jeffrey Dahmer was a Gemini. John Wayne Gacy was a Pisces. Ted Bundy was a Sagittarius. The world's most notorious serial killers have terrorized communities across the U.S. and around the globe through generations going back as far as the mid-19th Century.

Read full story
24 comments

Record low inventory of houses for sale is crushing the spirit of many U.S. homebuyers. Listings plummet 42 percent.

Homeowners who are staying put are building huge equity positions. Buyers who want to move have the odds stacked against them. Zillow analysis shows 19 percent decline in listings from December to January. Lowest level in three years.

Read full story
20 comments

American workers indicate that disrespect and low pay are behind the Great Resignation, according to Pew Research study.

The Pew Research Center surveyed nearly 10,000 American workers to learn more about why such large numbers of people have quit their jobs. American workers have been fleeing jobs in record numbers for over a year now, and a new study has more insights into why: people aren't getting the respect they want from employers.

Read full story
10 comments

Great Resignation, meet Great Migration. New data shows one in three home buyers is pulling up stakes and relocating.

Latest analysis from Redfin.com shows a record number of users were trying to migrate in January. Rent hikes and rising interest rates on home loans are forcing people to move.

Read full story
95 comments

Brave resistance to Russian attack shows "large sense of Ukraine patriotism," says author & USMC veteran Scott Huesing.

Marine infantry veteran of 10 deployments in 60 countries joined the Living in Chaos Podcast with Joe Ligotti and Diamond Boy Luis to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bestselling author Scott A. Huesing, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Major, told Living in Chaos Podcast hosts Joe Ligotti and Diamond Boy Luis that he feels “a large sense of Ukraine patriotism” is evident in how the nation’s well-trained armed forces are battling an invasion by Russian troops.

Read full story
Boston, MA

The 'Guy From Boston' is now 'Living In Chaos' with long-time friend and national radio personality Diamond Boy Luis.

Joe Ligotti proved himself to this top Philadelphia radio veteran. Now they've teamed up to go national with a new podcast. Joe Ligotti "The Guy From Boston" and Philadelphia-based radio executive and national on-air personality Diamond Boy Luis Torres have more than a dozen years of good history between them.

Read full story
California State

California represents over a fifth of the value of all homes in America. U.S. housing stock now worth $43.4 trillion.

Zillow.com report says value of all U.S. housing had record $6.9 trillion increase in 2021. America's housing stock is now worth more than $43.4 trillion, according to a new analysis by Zillow. That's more than two and a half times the value of all commercial real estate in the U.S.

Read full story
8 comments
Newburyport, MA

The Salvation Army warming center and shelter in Newburyport will stay open until Monday a.m. Facility on Water Street.

The Salvation Army is keeping its warming center and emergency shelter in Newyburyport open through 9 a.m. on Monday morning January 31 - following a massive winter storm that battered the Massachusetts coastline from north to south and dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas of the state.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Kevin Flynn: Growing up in an Irish iron-worker family was good for about 50 percent laughs and 50 percent life lessons.

Comedian Kevin Flynn's latest one-man show is called Fear of Heights. He performs at The Rockwell in Somerville on Saturday, November 13 at 9:30 p.m. Massachusetts comic and all-purpose talent Kevin Flynn has packed several exciting and impressive careers into the past 35 years or so.

Read full story
Fitchburg, MA

From Everett, MA to Fitchburg, MA - this toy drive joins two communities to support Salvation Army's holiday mission.

Spokesmodel, fitness professional, and best-selling author Mai Tran will never forget what she and her family experienced after fleeing Vietnam following years of war. She'll also never forget the Salvation Army, and how the organization provided crucial support as her family struggled to raise young Mai and five older siblings in central Massachusetts.

Read full story
Portsmouth, NH

Alleged reneging on deal by Portsmouth City Council restarts lawsuit from McIntyre site developers. New design at issue.

PORTSMOUTH, NH – A development team that has been working for years on a plan to redevelop the federally controlled McIntyre site in downtown Portsmouth is resuming litigation against the City because the developers charge that the City Council and members of a Council sub committee have acted in bad faith on top of reneging on a binding agreement.

Read full story
Newton, MA

Would you pay $400k for this garage-sized tiny house? Banks won't finance the mini home, but cash will close the deal.

With just 251 square feet of living space, 1295 Boylston Street in Newton, MA is about the size of a good one-car garage. How much good living can you do in a house that's smaller than the typical garage? At least one home seller in Massachusetts thinks the little lifestyle is worth about $400,000.

Read full story
6 comments

Don't look now but your mortgage probably just went up. New analysis says average monthly house payments increased $50.

Seattle-based Redfin reports the average monthly mortgage payment nationwide rose $50 in the six-week period ending October 3. Meanwhile seller asking prices are at record highs.

Read full story
Peabody, MA

Performer and event producer Gary Marino brings "the kitchen sink" of comedy and music to Peabody's Black Box Theater.

World Gone Crazy Comedy Band headlines a night of variety entertainment on October 16. Peabody show features live music, local stand-up comics and audience interaction. Massachusetts event producer and performer Gary Marino has been mixing comedy and live music since 2011, when he spun a new concept out of the special-event shows his company produces for corporate clients, non-profits, and other organizations. The North Shore native and his World Gone Crazy Comedy Band brings Marino's latest production to Peabody's Black Box Theater on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Read full story

Sellers want top dollar for homes and aren't shy about asking. But signs emerge that the housing market has slowed.

New data from Redfin shows all-time high for asking prices. But homes are staying on market longer and new listings are on the decline. Home sellers are shooting for the moon with asking prices nationwide reaching an all-time high - even as house sales have slowed, according to new data from Redfin.com.

Read full story
80 comments
Boston, MA

Affording rent as a nurse or teacher often means living in a smaller, older home. Zillow.com studies rent affordability.

Housing choices for keeping rent costs affordable are limited in many cities and metro areas. In some cases just a small fraction of all available rentals. America's teaching and nursing professionals are struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of rental housing as monthly rents set new records in cities and metro areas from coast to coast, according to a new analysis by Zillow. The challenge to keep rents affordable means choosing smaller, older homes - dramatically limiting the choices these workers have.

Read full story
5 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston-area artist reopened the door to his original passion when the pandemic slowed his commercial work down.

Massachusetts artist and graphic designer Alfred D'Angelo is a unique talent, a small business owner, and a very active networker. Artistic pursuit can be a living, a passion, and an outlet for the deepest and most impactful creative expressions from within. For Alfred D'Angelo, it's all of the above.

Read full story

Here's an idea: Cash-flow your house and move somewhere fun. Hot rental markets enable lifestyle changes for Americans.

Consider packing up the house and hitting the road. You might just make some money. New data from Zillow.com shows that popular metro areas such as Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami have higher average monthly rents than most mortgage payments in those same cities. In fact, more than 60 percent (33) of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas have the same market condition: the monthly cost to rent is generally higher than a mortgage payment.

Read full story
Boston, MA

NECANN Boston is back: live and in-person. The region's largest cannabis industry trade show returns to the Hynes CC.

More in-person shows are on tap from Illinois and Vermont to Oklahoma and Maine in 2021 and 2022. Almost two years since it's last in-person trade show, the New England Cannabis Convention returned from an extended pandemic timeout Friday - kicking off a run of "comeback" shows with a three-day stop in Boston at the Hynes Convention Center.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy