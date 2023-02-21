Forty eight hours in Boston: Get your Sox on for an action-packed stay in what's been called the Hub of the universe.

Can you see enough of Boston in just 48 hours to make it worth the trip? You sure can. Here's how.

If you’re looking for an unforgettable mini-vacation in one of the United States’ most historic cities, then start planning a weekend or two days midweek in Boston, Massachusetts. From historical attractions to culinary delights and of course some of the greatest sports teams in America, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city where downtown is comfortably walk-able.

Here’s how to make the most of your 48 hours in Boston: Start your trip off right with a stop at one of Boston’s best restaurants. Enjoy a fine seafood dinner at Legal Sea Foods, indulge in Italian cuisine at Prezza, or sample the modern American fare at Menton. All of these restaurants are excellent choices for your first evening in Boston. For an after-dinner espresso and perhaps a fine pastry for dessert, stroll the bustling Hanover Street in Boston's North End and soak up the authentic Italian culture and the friendliness of those around you.

Boston's Fenway Park as represented in the Encyclopedia Britannica. Photo by Photo from the Encyclopedia Britannica collection of images.

On Day Two - depending on the time of year - you can get your sports fix by attending a Boston Red Sox baseball game at Fenway Park. This iconic ballpark is the oldest in Major League Baseball, and a must-see for any fan of the game and its history. But don't be disappointed if it's the off-season. Fenway offers tours almost year-round and the magic and mystique of this park built in 1912 is always present.

Later, take in some of the city’s incredible history. Make a stop at the USS Constitution Museum in Charlestown, where you can learn about the history of the U.S. Navy’s oldest commissioned warship. Then check out the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, the site of the famous protest against the British in 1773. Finally, be sure to visit the Paul Revere House, which is the oldest building in downtown Boston. Finally, make your first cocktail of the day a beverage steeped in history by stopping in at the Warren Tavern, which sits beneath the towering Bunker Hill Monument. It first opened in 1780, and once you've been there you can say you had a drink at George Washington's favorite bar.

Photo by Warren Tavern publicity photo.

For the more contemporary nightlife scene, head to the trendy South End neighborhood. Stop by Wink & Nod and The Beehive for some great cocktails and music. Or, if you’re in the mood for something a bit more laid-back, check out The Publick House for craft beer and pub fare. Great live music has always been a staple of Boston. Check local listings during your visit for shows and club gigs all over the city, including at the House of Blues and MGM Music Hall on Lansdowne Street, the historic Wilbur Theater, or the gritty old Orpheum near Downtown Crossing.

If you want to experience the best of what Boston has to offer away from the tourist crowds, then you should check out these local haunts. For a unique nightlife experience, head to The Corner Tavern in Jamaica Plain. This cozy dive bar serves up craft beers and delicious pub grub, and has live music on the weekends. For a unique shopping experience, check out the vintage stores on Charles Street in Beacon Hill. You’ll find a selection of one-of-a-kind items, from clothes to home decor. Finally, if you’re looking for a great spot to relax and enjoy the outdoors, visit the Arnold Arboretum. This sprawling park is full of lush gardens and walking trails, and offers stunning views of the Boston skyline.

When it comes to lodging, there are plenty of options in downtown Boston. The Liberty Hotel is a luxurious and modern option, while the Omni Parker House is a classic, historic choice. Both of these hotels offer elegant accommodations for less than $500 per night. With these tips, you’ll have no problem making the most of your 48 hours in Boston.