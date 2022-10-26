Household robot sales will more than double in five years. New market study says COVID-19 pandemic drove demand higher.

American Household News

Robotic vacuums, yard maintenance, home security and surveillance are top categories in a home robot market where China is the dominant force.

That heavily mechanized home next door is probably brought to you by Beijing.

A new study by the data and analytics outfit Research and Markets says the global household robots market is projected to grow from $9.2 billion this year to more than $19 billion in 2027 - more than a 100 percent increase as more households worldwide deploy robotic tools to handle mundane tasks.

The market analysis says "increasing demand for robots in the domestic segment ... and growing demand for autonomous robots are some of the key drivers of the household robots market."

A desire for enhanced hygiene that emerged during the height of the global pandemic, coupled with the ease of both remote ordering and strong remote support for household robot set-up were key factors that helped open the market further, researchers conclude.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the household robots market, most notably due to the hygiene factor. The demand for online channels has increased even more during the pandemic. Companies offer product setup and installation services that help users buy products online without hesitation." - Research and Markets study on household robots industry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19z9Qp_0imUz4Dn00
Image from SketchOK.com and Pinterest

The insatiable Chinese economy - on both the producer and consumer sides - are largely driving the rapid growth of the home robots market worldwide. Researchers expect China will account for the largest portion of the industry's growth over the next five years, during which market expansion is expected to more than double.

"China holds the largest market share of the household robots market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period," the researchers concluded. "China is the fastest developing country in Asia Pacific. Product innovation, as seen in robotic vacuums, has boosted the growth and acceptance of such products among consumers in China."

"Demand from the growing middle-class population in China for domestic cleaning, home security, and surveillance drives the market. Advanced connectivity features and the availability of a wide variety of robotic vacuums are the key reasons for the increasing adoption of robotic vacuums over the years." - Research and Markets

Home surveillance and security are among the core functions for household robotic tools, as are lawn and yard care care, house cleaning and remote appliance and home electronics control.

