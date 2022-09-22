Psychic comedian and illusionist Jon Stetson joins the growing lineup of entertainment at the F355 Lounge in Peabody, MA

October 1 performance by Stetson is a featured event for F355's entertainment series.

Comedic mentalist and illusionist Jon Stetson brings his audience-interactive show to Peabody, MA October 1 as part of a new entertainment series at the F355 Lounge and Prime Italiano Restaurant.

Stetson is a five-time veteran of White House performances: and his career inspired the CBS-TV series "The Mentalist," which aired for seven seasons from 2008 to 2015. The New Bedford, MA native has performed worldwide in 23 countries and is a highly sought-after attraction for corporate events with companies such as Fidelity Investments, Hewlett Packard, Berkshire Hathaway, Honeywell and others.

The October 1 show at F355 begins at 9 p.m. and is being presented through a partnership between F355 owner Frank Martino and Harmon Marino Live - an entertainment production company founded by veteran performer and promoter Gary Marino.

"After 20 years of doing shows with Jon Stetson I cannot tell you how he pulls all this personal info from peoples mind. I don’t even want to know," Marino said by email. "But I sit there to this day in the back of the room as surprised and baffled as everyone else."

Promoter Gary Marino and comedic mentalist Jon Stetson Image from Harmon Marino Live

F355 is part of the Eatery 58 Marketplace at 58 Pulaski St. in Peabody - a food hall concept that also features the Frankie Slice pizza and pasta restaurant, Sweet Street Gelato and several other "culinary experience shops."

The F355 ownership group is establishing a robust live entertainment program with veteran touring acts such as Stetson and Marino's own World Gone Crazy comedy music show, as well as a growing stable of local and regional bands.

Jon Stetson takes the stage at the F355 Lounge and Prime Italiano Restaurant in Peabody, MA at 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. Tickets are $20.