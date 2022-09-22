Peabody, MA

Psychic comedian and illusionist Jon Stetson joins the growing lineup of entertainment at the F355 Lounge in Peabody, MA

American Household News

October 1 performance by Stetson is a featured event for F355's entertainment series.

Comedic mentalist and illusionist Jon Stetson brings his audience-interactive show to Peabody, MA October 1 as part of a new entertainment series at the F355 Lounge and Prime Italiano Restaurant.

Stetson is a five-time veteran of White House performances: and his career inspired the CBS-TV series "The Mentalist," which aired for seven seasons from 2008 to 2015. The New Bedford, MA native has performed worldwide in 23 countries and is a highly sought-after attraction for corporate events with companies such as Fidelity Investments, Hewlett Packard, Berkshire Hathaway, Honeywell and others.

The October 1 show at F355 begins at 9 p.m. and is being presented through a partnership between F355 owner Frank Martino and Harmon Marino Live - an entertainment production company founded by veteran performer and promoter Gary Marino.

"After 20 years of doing shows with Jon Stetson I cannot tell you how he pulls all this personal info from peoples mind. I don’t even want to know," Marino said by email. "But I sit there to this day in the back of the room as surprised and baffled as everyone else."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeXCl_0i5O1NNs00
Promoter Gary Marino and comedic mentalist Jon StetsonImage from Harmon Marino Live

F355 is part of the Eatery 58 Marketplace at 58 Pulaski St. in Peabody - a food hall concept that also features the Frankie Slice pizza and pasta restaurant, Sweet Street Gelato and several other "culinary experience shops."

The F355 ownership group is establishing a robust live entertainment program with veteran touring acts such as Stetson and Marino's own World Gone Crazy comedy music show, as well as a growing stable of local and regional bands.

Jon Stetson takes the stage at the F355 Lounge and Prime Italiano Restaurant in Peabody, MA at 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. Tickets are $20.

