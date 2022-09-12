Salisbury, MA

Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.

American Household News

Morris' VH tribute act Cathedral pulls into Salisbury, MA on October 14. But it's full-speed ahead also for the 24-year-old's heavy blues trio, a country music band and a slew of promo opportunities, endorsements and recording sessions.

AHN - Musical Artist Spotlight

By COSMO MACERO JR.

Massachusetts-based guitarist Tyler Morris has packed a lot of music career into just 24 years.

About 14 of them represent the entirety of his growth from a 10-year-old beginner, to a whiz-kid teen and YouTube phenom, to the mature and supremely talented player he is today. The Newton, MA native blends maximum shredding skills with a strong feel for the blues and a fine command of country licks to be able to cross over between styles for the three different bands he has founded and currently plays with.

The "shredder" version of Morris brings his Van Halen tribute act - Cathedral - to the Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury on Friday, October 14.

Named for the otherworldly sounding instrumental track from Van Halen's 1982 album "Diver Down," the group focuses exclusively on technical integrity and authentic performance of the VH catalog, and eschews the tribute band cosplay that is common with other such acts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scxFU_0hpSukMh00
Guitarist Tyler Morris playing with his Van Halen tribute act Cathedral.Image from Tyler Morris and TylerMorris.com.

Morris was introduced to guitar through his father, who had played in house bands at a Boston club and got him his first guitar - an imported acoustic - when he was just a child. "I was probably four or five years old and I liked to mime and pretend I was playing," Morris said recently in a phone interview.

But the miming didn't last for long. On a family vacation to Florida when he was just 12, Morris had advanced so much in his playing that the music director of B.B. King's House Band took notice of him noodling at a local guitar center near West Palm Beach. He was asked to go up on stage that night at the club and play with the band on "The Thrill is Gone."

"That was the first time I had ever played live," Morris recalled. "That's when my dad said: You should probably start a band."

Tik-Tok, Instagram and Facebook have enabled talented guitarists worldwide - even those whose playing careers exist entirely in their bedrooms, basements or home studios - to make an impact with their music and develop a base of fans or at least followers.

But far and away it is YouTube that has opened the instrument up to players at all levels and from all generations, and given a platform for standout (but initially unknown) artists and gifted guitar instructors to achieve notoriety of one kind or another.

Morris does indeed post live performances and demonstration videos. But his social media sweet spot may be tied as much to his love for classic guitars as it to his flawless playing. He's been regularly featured in YouTube promos for Vintage Guitar magazine. And he is a highly regarded "part of the family" who stops in to do spots playing priceless instruments at Norman's Rare Guitars in Los Angeles, CA - one of the most celebrated vintage guitar shops in America.

In addition to the Van Halen tribute project Cathedral, the eponymous Tyler Morris Band - rooted firmly in a heavier style of blues/rock - is on a steady run of live gigs in support of Morris' latest release "Living in the Shadows." On top of that he has a country music project, is employed full-time as an engineer and is the founder of a boutique guitar effects company that makes custom-designed effects pedals for touring musicians, celebrity guitarists, recording artists and other players. He has endorsement deals with Dean Guitars and other gear companies. And he has even earned two Grammy nominations for his recordings and is currently in a regional chapter of the Grammy nominating committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tNU6_0hpSukMh00
Image from Tyler Morris Designs.

Morris attended Newton South High School and Beaver Country Day, and completed his undergraduate studies at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in three years. He holds a masters degree in electrical engineering from Tufts University.

"I was always songwriting since I was maybe 13. And I released my first record when I was 14," Morris said. "A lot of it was doing solos. Like Steve Vai shreddy stuff. And I would go to NAMM shows and do clinics and demonstrate products."

The Van Halen show Cathedral, however, is what Morris credits for getting him in front of real audiences with consistency. It appears, also, to be having a positive spin-off on his other live music projects.

"That kind of launched my (performing) career," he said of Cathedral, which plays Blue Ocean Music Hall starting at 8 p.m. on October 14. "We've been selling out 600-seat venues with Cathedral."

The business side of the music business is something Morris has been focused on from very early in his still-young professional musician journey. He sees himself as an entrepreneur as much as a hugely talented creative artist. He tracks down many of his own gigs before flipping the leads to his agent to lock up. He is always on the lookout for possible live performance opportunities - from county fairs and small festivals to club gigs and opening slots for larger touring acts.

And he is a relentlessly active networker: connecting with everyone from PR people and local radio stations to venue managers and other musicians. Morris also has some pretty big names in his contacts through opportunities he's had to talk shop with Boston-bred giants like Elliot Easton of The Cars and members of the J. Geils Band, and arena staples like Sammy Hagar, John Mayer and Billy Gibbons.

Ultimately, as with most artists, Morris explains: "I just want to make the best music I can."

But nobody ever went wrong trying to outhustle and outwork everyone else. And he's doing an excellent job with that, too, while flexing his guitar virtuosity in every performance.

Cosmo Macero Jr. is a media consultant and an independent journalist. He is the founder of American Household News on the Newsbreak platform and mobile news app.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# guitarist music van halen mass

Comments / 0

Published by

Engaging interviews. Inspiring people. News and features for today's American household.

Belmont, MA
1594 followers

More from American Household News

Boston, MA

Massachusetts financial advisor and writer is an inspiration to young readers, and a role model for aspiring authors.

Author Michael Lewis serves up an entertaining lesson for young readers on some of the strongest women in history. "Fight Like A Girl" - his fifth book - has Lewis pounding the pavement again as head of his own 'marketing department.'

Read full story

A brief history of EA's Madden Football and other football video games as America awaits the release of Madden 23.

Microtransactions and the decline of franchise mode have changed Madden significantly since its peak popularity. Football has been synonymous with American culture for more than half a century.

Read full story

It will take $30 million to buy this massive Cape Cod estate; with your own beach and storage for 5,000 bottles of wine.

Your wildest oceanfront property dreams might never conjure up the grandeur and magnificence of one of the most expensive homes on the market in Massachusetts today: a $30 million estate in Osterville on Cape Cod with nearly 300 feet of private beach and every amenity and feature you would expect at such a home.

Read full story
5 comments

Astrology data shows serial killers born under Capricorn had huge body count. Most prolific U.S. murderer was a Cancer.

Jeffrey Dahmer was a Gemini. John Wayne Gacy was a Pisces. Ted Bundy was a Sagittarius. The world's most notorious serial killers have terrorized communities across the U.S. and around the globe through generations going back as far as the mid-19th Century.

Read full story
24 comments

American workers indicate that disrespect and low pay are behind the Great Resignation, according to Pew Research study.

The Pew Research Center surveyed nearly 10,000 American workers to learn more about why such large numbers of people have quit their jobs. American workers have been fleeing jobs in record numbers for over a year now, and a new study has more insights into why: people aren't getting the respect they want from employers.

Read full story
10 comments

Record low inventory of houses for sale is crushing the spirit of many U.S. homebuyers. Listings plummet 42 percent.

Homeowners who are staying put are building huge equity positions. Buyers who want to move have the odds stacked against them. Zillow analysis shows 19 percent decline in listings from December to January. Lowest level in three years.

Read full story
20 comments

Great Resignation, meet Great Migration. New data shows one in three home buyers is pulling up stakes and relocating.

Latest analysis from Redfin.com shows a record number of users were trying to migrate in January. Rent hikes and rising interest rates on home loans are forcing people to move.

Read full story
95 comments

Brave resistance to Russian attack shows "large sense of Ukraine patriotism," says author & USMC veteran Scott Huesing.

Marine infantry veteran of 10 deployments in 60 countries joined the Living in Chaos Podcast with Joe Ligotti and Diamond Boy Luis to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bestselling author Scott A. Huesing, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Major, told Living in Chaos Podcast hosts Joe Ligotti and Diamond Boy Luis that he feels “a large sense of Ukraine patriotism” is evident in how the nation’s well-trained armed forces are battling an invasion by Russian troops.

Read full story
Boston, MA

The 'Guy From Boston' is now 'Living In Chaos' with long-time friend and national radio personality Diamond Boy Luis.

Joe Ligotti proved himself to this top Philadelphia radio veteran. Now they've teamed up to go national with a new podcast. Joe Ligotti "The Guy From Boston" and Philadelphia-based radio executive and national on-air personality Diamond Boy Luis Torres have more than a dozen years of good history between them.

Read full story
California State

California represents over a fifth of the value of all homes in America. U.S. housing stock now worth $43.4 trillion.

Zillow.com report says value of all U.S. housing had record $6.9 trillion increase in 2021. America's housing stock is now worth more than $43.4 trillion, according to a new analysis by Zillow. That's more than two and a half times the value of all commercial real estate in the U.S.

Read full story
8 comments
Newburyport, MA

The Salvation Army warming center and shelter in Newburyport will stay open until Monday a.m. Facility on Water Street.

The Salvation Army is keeping its warming center and emergency shelter in Newyburyport open through 9 a.m. on Monday morning January 31 - following a massive winter storm that battered the Massachusetts coastline from north to south and dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas of the state.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Kevin Flynn: Growing up in an Irish iron-worker family was good for about 50 percent laughs and 50 percent life lessons.

Comedian Kevin Flynn's latest one-man show is called Fear of Heights. He performs at The Rockwell in Somerville on Saturday, November 13 at 9:30 p.m. Massachusetts comic and all-purpose talent Kevin Flynn has packed several exciting and impressive careers into the past 35 years or so.

Read full story
Fitchburg, MA

From Everett, MA to Fitchburg, MA - this toy drive joins two communities to support Salvation Army's holiday mission.

Spokesmodel, fitness professional, and best-selling author Mai Tran will never forget what she and her family experienced after fleeing Vietnam following years of war. She'll also never forget the Salvation Army, and how the organization provided crucial support as her family struggled to raise young Mai and five older siblings in central Massachusetts.

Read full story
Portsmouth, NH

Alleged reneging on deal by Portsmouth City Council restarts lawsuit from McIntyre site developers. New design at issue.

PORTSMOUTH, NH – A development team that has been working for years on a plan to redevelop the federally controlled McIntyre site in downtown Portsmouth is resuming litigation against the City because the developers charge that the City Council and members of a Council sub committee have acted in bad faith on top of reneging on a binding agreement.

Read full story
Newton, MA

Would you pay $400k for this garage-sized tiny house? Banks won't finance the mini home, but cash will close the deal.

With just 251 square feet of living space, 1295 Boylston Street in Newton, MA is about the size of a good one-car garage. How much good living can you do in a house that's smaller than the typical garage? At least one home seller in Massachusetts thinks the little lifestyle is worth about $400,000.

Read full story
6 comments

Don't look now but your mortgage probably just went up. New analysis says average monthly house payments increased $50.

Seattle-based Redfin reports the average monthly mortgage payment nationwide rose $50 in the six-week period ending October 3. Meanwhile seller asking prices are at record highs.

Read full story
Peabody, MA

Performer and event producer Gary Marino brings "the kitchen sink" of comedy and music to Peabody's Black Box Theater.

World Gone Crazy Comedy Band headlines a night of variety entertainment on October 16. Peabody show features live music, local stand-up comics and audience interaction. Massachusetts event producer and performer Gary Marino has been mixing comedy and live music since 2011, when he spun a new concept out of the special-event shows his company produces for corporate clients, non-profits, and other organizations. The North Shore native and his World Gone Crazy Comedy Band brings Marino's latest production to Peabody's Black Box Theater on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Affording rent as a nurse or teacher often means living in a smaller, older home. Zillow.com studies rent affordability.

Housing choices for keeping rent costs affordable are limited in many cities and metro areas. In some cases just a small fraction of all available rentals. America's teaching and nursing professionals are struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of rental housing as monthly rents set new records in cities and metro areas from coast to coast, according to a new analysis by Zillow. The challenge to keep rents affordable means choosing smaller, older homes - dramatically limiting the choices these workers have.

Read full story
5 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston-area artist reopened the door to his original passion when the pandemic slowed his commercial work down.

Massachusetts artist and graphic designer Alfred D'Angelo is a unique talent, a small business owner, and a very active networker. Artistic pursuit can be a living, a passion, and an outlet for the deepest and most impactful creative expressions from within. For Alfred D'Angelo, it's all of the above.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy