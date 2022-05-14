A brief history of EA's Madden Football and other football video games as America awaits the release of Madden 23.

American Household News

Microtransactions and the decline of franchise mode have changed Madden significantly since its peak popularity.

By Cosmo W. Macero

Football has been synonymous with American culture for more than half a century.

And one man who was synonymous with the game of football - John Madden - helped create one of the most influential video game franchises of all time.

It took only five years from the first moment that EA founder Trip Hawkins approached the legendary Oakland Raiders coach for the first "Madden" video game to be launched. In 1989 "John Madden Football" first dropped for the MS-DOS and Commodore computers. EA (Electronic Arts) is now worth over $33 billion. Hawkins transitioned out of the company in 1991 to launch other successful ventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34G0Fv_0fdjn3w500
Madden 2004 for Ps2CW Macero image collection of EA game covers.

Eventually Madden Football was updated to the Sega genesis in 1990. It would be the start of a trend for major sports leagues and even college sports to release their own video games. During this early period the Madden games were very pixely and definitely a product of the times. The only football video game that had ever gained popularity before John Madden Football was something called Tecmo Bowl. This was an arcade football game released in 1987, and then released on the NES. It was the closest thing Madden had to real competition until the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

Madden during the 2000's

Madden 2001 really served as the start of the new era of football video games due to it coming out on a new generation of gaming consoles like the Ps2, Xbox, and Gamecube. The graphics were significantly better and the game felt easier and more fun to play. Some of the highlights of this era included Madden 2004. This game is legendary for one reason: it’s cover image of athlete Michael Vick. Vick is considered in sports video gaming circles as one of the most "overpowered" video game characters ever created. His assigned speed rating of 95 basically meant that all you had to do was call a bootleg play and it was a touchdown every time. Vick was so overpowered by the game designers that the next year's Madden cover athlete was Ray Lewis - a move specifically designed to make the game more defensive oriented with a function called the "hit stick." Towards the end of the 2000’s the Playstation 3 and the Xbox 360 came out. This sparked a dark era in the overall quality of the Madden games. There were a few gems in there like Madden 08 and Madden 10 to a certain extent, but after that Madden hit a low point in terms of quality. Even still, the sales were through the roof.

The NFL 2K Game series and the war with Madden

During the Ps2 days Madden wasn’t the only NFL licensed game on the market. NFL 2k released on the Sega Dreamcast on September 9th, 1999. The game was exclusively on the Sega Dreamcast for two years until NFL 2k2. Madden still was selling better than 2k but many critics and people who preferred 2k over Madden liked 2k. However when Madden 05 was released the market price for it was $49.99. NFL 2k5 in order to sell more copies of the game was $19.99. Madden still outsold NFL 2k5, however 2k had clearly made a better game as it is widely considered one of the best football games of all time. It was clear that the next year a lot more people would buy NFL 2k in the next cycle of games. In order to avoid this EA went to the NFL and struck a five year deal with the league to have exclusive rights to the likeness of the players, teams, coaches, and stadiums of the NFL, This contract has continued to be renewed ever since - and Madden has been the only such game on the market for the past 18 years. The gaming company 2k would come out with a football game called All Pro Football 2k8 in 2007,which was met with critical acclaim. However they only had the likeness of some NFL legends, and the game simply did not sell very well. As a result 2k has since focused on their highly successful basketball series along with their wrestling games.

NCAA Football Series History

In 1993, as the success of Madden was growing another legendary football coach was approached by EA to grace the cover of their game. The first game that was released was entitled "Bill Walsh College Football." He would stay on the cover for two years and the game's name would be changed to College Football USA for two years as well. But in 1998 the NCAA officially released their licensed teams. These games were personal favorites for many gamers. Some take the position that any NCAA video game is better than any Madden. Hugely popular selections include: NCAA Football 06 and the last college game ever, NCAA Football 14. Youtubers playing NCAA Football 14 generate millions of views by playing it for their followers (And the game is 9 years old). The NCAA would continue to partner with EA sports to make video games all the way to NCAA Football 14. However in 2013 the beloved college football franchise was halted due to a lawsuit by former college athletes and EA. EA was not allowed to use college athlete likenesses in their video games because for many years the NCAA did not allow college athletes to profit off of their likeness. It was only recently when college athletes were allowed to generate income from their likeness, name, and notoriety. EA used a loophole in their video games by making the players look exactly like these athletes and giving them ratings similar to how good they were in real life. But the lawsuit’s result ended up in a settlement between both sides and halted EA’s college football series.

In 2021, EA announced that College Football would be coming back in the near future much to the happiness of College football fans. It will most certainly be met with great anticipation and excitement.

The Modern Madden games

Experienced gamers consider the Modern Maddens to be post Madden 25 because this was when they switched from the old generation to current gen consoles. It also began the era of "microtransactions" - a revenue model that require the purchase of credits or "coins" to improve your team.

This era of Madden Football also stripped down the game's franchise mode. Madden had a very in depth and creative mode where you take control of a team and try to build them into a dynasty. It was however completely stripped down in the current era of Madden.

The reason the shine has dulled on Madden for many in the modern era is the "copy-and-paste" feel of the games ever since the exclusivity deal from 2004. When Madden had competition like the NFL 2k games they had to be creative with how they made games. Ever since the deal made in 2004, Madden has not had to be as creative in the development of their games. This has been especially true in the modern era of Madden’s. The games have seemed more like roster updates and a change to the layout than real new games. There also have been social media campaigns to fix parts of the game as well. Last year a hashtag was started on social media called #fixmaddenfranchise which called for madden to fix the franchise mode. It got so big that Madden designers actually said they were going to fix it for Madden 22. But they didn’t really fix anything, they just changed some things around.

The planned release date of Madden 23 is August 19, 2022.

Cosmo W. Macero is a student and sports video-gaming enthusiast from Massachusetts. This piece was adapted by Mr. Macero for American Household News on Newsbreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Madden Football EA video games

Comments / 0

Published by

Meaningful trends and inspiring people. Crowd-sourced information from across the USA. News and features for the busy American household.

Belmont, MA
1585 followers

More from American Household News

Nantucket, MA

It will take $30 million to buy this massive Cape Cod estate; with your own beach and storage for 5,000 bottles of wine.

Your wildest oceanfront property dreams might never conjure up the grandeur and magnificence of one of the most expensive homes on the market in Massachusetts today: a $30 million estate in Osterville on Cape Cod with nearly 300 feet of private beach and every amenity and feature you would expect at such a home.

Read full story
5 comments

Astrology data shows serial killers born under Capricorn had huge body count. Most prolific U.S. murderer was a Cancer.

Jeffrey Dahmer was a Gemini. John Wayne Gacy was a Pisces. Ted Bundy was a Sagittarius. The world's most notorious serial killers have terrorized communities across the U.S. and around the globe through generations going back as far as the mid-19th Century.

Read full story
24 comments

Record low inventory of houses for sale is crushing the spirit of many U.S. homebuyers. Listings plummet 42 percent.

Homeowners who are staying put are building huge equity positions. Buyers who want to move have the odds stacked against them. Zillow analysis shows 19 percent decline in listings from December to January. Lowest level in three years.

Read full story
20 comments

American workers indicate that disrespect and low pay are behind the Great Resignation, according to Pew Research study.

The Pew Research Center surveyed nearly 10,000 American workers to learn more about why such large numbers of people have quit their jobs. American workers have been fleeing jobs in record numbers for over a year now, and a new study has more insights into why: people aren't getting the respect they want from employers.

Read full story
10 comments

Great Resignation, meet Great Migration. New data shows one in three home buyers is pulling up stakes and relocating.

Latest analysis from Redfin.com shows a record number of users were trying to migrate in January. Rent hikes and rising interest rates on home loans are forcing people to move.

Read full story
95 comments

Brave resistance to Russian attack shows "large sense of Ukraine patriotism," says author & USMC veteran Scott Huesing.

Marine infantry veteran of 10 deployments in 60 countries joined the Living in Chaos Podcast with Joe Ligotti and Diamond Boy Luis to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bestselling author Scott A. Huesing, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Major, told Living in Chaos Podcast hosts Joe Ligotti and Diamond Boy Luis that he feels “a large sense of Ukraine patriotism” is evident in how the nation’s well-trained armed forces are battling an invasion by Russian troops.

Read full story
Boston, MA

The 'Guy From Boston' is now 'Living In Chaos' with long-time friend and national radio personality Diamond Boy Luis.

Joe Ligotti proved himself to this top Philadelphia radio veteran. Now they've teamed up to go national with a new podcast. Joe Ligotti "The Guy From Boston" and Philadelphia-based radio executive and national on-air personality Diamond Boy Luis Torres have more than a dozen years of good history between them.

Read full story
California State

California represents over a fifth of the value of all homes in America. U.S. housing stock now worth $43.4 trillion.

Zillow.com report says value of all U.S. housing had record $6.9 trillion increase in 2021. America's housing stock is now worth more than $43.4 trillion, according to a new analysis by Zillow. That's more than two and a half times the value of all commercial real estate in the U.S.

Read full story
8 comments
Newburyport, MA

The Salvation Army warming center and shelter in Newburyport will stay open until Monday a.m. Facility on Water Street.

The Salvation Army is keeping its warming center and emergency shelter in Newyburyport open through 9 a.m. on Monday morning January 31 - following a massive winter storm that battered the Massachusetts coastline from north to south and dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas of the state.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Kevin Flynn: Growing up in an Irish iron-worker family was good for about 50 percent laughs and 50 percent life lessons.

Comedian Kevin Flynn's latest one-man show is called Fear of Heights. He performs at The Rockwell in Somerville on Saturday, November 13 at 9:30 p.m. Massachusetts comic and all-purpose talent Kevin Flynn has packed several exciting and impressive careers into the past 35 years or so.

Read full story
Fitchburg, MA

From Everett, MA to Fitchburg, MA - this toy drive joins two communities to support Salvation Army's holiday mission.

Spokesmodel, fitness professional, and best-selling author Mai Tran will never forget what she and her family experienced after fleeing Vietnam following years of war. She'll also never forget the Salvation Army, and how the organization provided crucial support as her family struggled to raise young Mai and five older siblings in central Massachusetts.

Read full story
Portsmouth, NH

Alleged reneging on deal by Portsmouth City Council restarts lawsuit from McIntyre site developers. New design at issue.

PORTSMOUTH, NH – A development team that has been working for years on a plan to redevelop the federally controlled McIntyre site in downtown Portsmouth is resuming litigation against the City because the developers charge that the City Council and members of a Council sub committee have acted in bad faith on top of reneging on a binding agreement.

Read full story
Newton, MA

Would you pay $400k for this garage-sized tiny house? Banks won't finance the mini home, but cash will close the deal.

With just 251 square feet of living space, 1295 Boylston Street in Newton, MA is about the size of a good one-car garage. How much good living can you do in a house that's smaller than the typical garage? At least one home seller in Massachusetts thinks the little lifestyle is worth about $400,000.

Read full story
6 comments

Don't look now but your mortgage probably just went up. New analysis says average monthly house payments increased $50.

Seattle-based Redfin reports the average monthly mortgage payment nationwide rose $50 in the six-week period ending October 3. Meanwhile seller asking prices are at record highs.

Read full story
Peabody, MA

Performer and event producer Gary Marino brings "the kitchen sink" of comedy and music to Peabody's Black Box Theater.

World Gone Crazy Comedy Band headlines a night of variety entertainment on October 16. Peabody show features live music, local stand-up comics and audience interaction. Massachusetts event producer and performer Gary Marino has been mixing comedy and live music since 2011, when he spun a new concept out of the special-event shows his company produces for corporate clients, non-profits, and other organizations. The North Shore native and his World Gone Crazy Comedy Band brings Marino's latest production to Peabody's Black Box Theater on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Read full story

Sellers want top dollar for homes and aren't shy about asking. But signs emerge that the housing market has slowed.

New data from Redfin shows all-time high for asking prices. But homes are staying on market longer and new listings are on the decline. Home sellers are shooting for the moon with asking prices nationwide reaching an all-time high - even as house sales have slowed, according to new data from Redfin.com.

Read full story
80 comments
Boston, MA

Affording rent as a nurse or teacher often means living in a smaller, older home. Zillow.com studies rent affordability.

Housing choices for keeping rent costs affordable are limited in many cities and metro areas. In some cases just a small fraction of all available rentals. America's teaching and nursing professionals are struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of rental housing as monthly rents set new records in cities and metro areas from coast to coast, according to a new analysis by Zillow. The challenge to keep rents affordable means choosing smaller, older homes - dramatically limiting the choices these workers have.

Read full story
5 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston-area artist reopened the door to his original passion when the pandemic slowed his commercial work down.

Massachusetts artist and graphic designer Alfred D'Angelo is a unique talent, a small business owner, and a very active networker. Artistic pursuit can be a living, a passion, and an outlet for the deepest and most impactful creative expressions from within. For Alfred D'Angelo, it's all of the above.

Read full story

Here's an idea: Cash-flow your house and move somewhere fun. Hot rental markets enable lifestyle changes for Americans.

Consider packing up the house and hitting the road. You might just make some money. New data from Zillow.com shows that popular metro areas such as Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami have higher average monthly rents than most mortgage payments in those same cities. In fact, more than 60 percent (33) of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas have the same market condition: the monthly cost to rent is generally higher than a mortgage payment.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy