Peabody, MA

Performer and event producer Gary Marino brings "the kitchen sink" of comedy and music to Peabody's Black Box Theater.

American Household News

World Gone Crazy Comedy Band headlines a night of variety entertainment on October 16. Peabody show features live music, local stand-up comics and audience interaction.

Massachusetts event producer and performer Gary Marino has been mixing comedy and live music since 2011, when he spun a new concept out of the special-event shows his company produces for corporate clients, non-profits, and other organizations. The North Shore native and his World Gone Crazy Comedy Band brings Marino's latest production to Peabody's Black Box Theater on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Marino calls it "the kitchen sink show" - with live music, stand-up, and song parodies. The group also engages audiences in a game where band members sing popular songs with comically wrong lyrics, and attendees win prizes for getting up and singing the words correctly.

"What we've done here is created, you know, something really special. It's not just another night of comedy," Marino told veteran radio personality Jordan Rich on WBZ's New England Weekend. "It's stand-up, it's live music, it's audience interaction. We're here to make you laugh because lord knows we all need it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbFaR_0cNbw9fR00
Comedian and event producer Gary Marino- Image from GimmeLive.com

The comic lineup includes another North Shore native, Don Zollo, who is coming off a show at Boston's Wilbur Theater, as well as comedy juggler Bryson Lang - who has been featured on a variety of network TV shows including Masters of Illusion, Charmed, and That 70s Show. Rounding out the stand-up comedy line-up is Cape Cod performer Aidy Debello.

"World Gone Crazy Band is in its 10th year. People love it when their favorite rock stars have a sense of humor. And they also love when a great stand-up comedian pulls a guitar out during his set and can play," Marino told American Household News in a text message interview. "It turns 'comedy night' into a concert. So my idea was to capture that in a bottle."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGHm2_0cNbw9fR00
Image from Peabody Black Box Theater

Marino is the founder of Harmon-Marino Live, which produces themed shows for the vacation resort, corporate, special event, and fundraiser markets. The World Gone Crazy Band grew out of Marino's popular live events for clients and at resort locations such as the Cape Codder Resort in Hyannis. More recently the group has been promoting shows at Sea Crest resort in Falmouth, and the Comedy Lounge on Martha's Vineyard. And now the band has a lineup of new shows debuting and booking around New England.

"Our newest shows (include) Ticket2Ride -The Rock & Roll Game Show, which is our band hosting an interactive game show with live soundbites, trivia, and prizes. Early signs are it's a winner," Marino said. "Our other new show is Happier Days With The Nadlers, which I wrote with the father and son comedy team of Marty and Charlie Nadler. Marty Nadler wrote for (the 1970s sitcoms) Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, and the Odd Couple, and acted in (big screen films) Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride. It's an evening of comedy and inside Hollywood stories, and it brings people back to an easier time."

Like almost all live entertainment and larger in-person events across the board, the comedy and music space where Marino's group operates continues to struggle to regain audiences and steady revenue because of the lingering public health crisis shrouding America for the 19th month.

"Comedy has never really recovered from COVID. It started to last summer, but then the Delta variant and the Provincetown super spreader sent ticket sales in the down direction, making publicly ticketed shows a real struggle," Marino explained to AHN. "I will say this: whether it's 40 people or 180 (we've had both), all audiences have been absolutely wonderful. Those people really want to be there. They are more than ready for a night out of laughs and escapism."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Newsmakers, authors, artists, business leaders, innovators and agitators. Usable news and information for the busy American household. Local stories about inspiring people and their communities.

Boston, MA
1083 followers

More from American Household News

Don't look now but your mortgage probably just went up. New analysis says average monthly house payments increased $50.

Seattle-based Redfin reports the average monthly mortgage payment nationwide rose $50 in the six-week period ending October 3. Meanwhile seller asking prices are at record highs.

Read full story

Sellers want top dollar for homes and aren't shy about asking. But signs emerge that the housing market has slowed.

New data from Redfin shows all-time high for asking prices. But homes are staying on market longer and new listings are on the decline. Home sellers are shooting for the moon with asking prices nationwide reaching an all-time high - even as house sales have slowed, according to new data from Redfin.com.

Read full story
80 comments
Boston, MA

Affording rent as a nurse or teacher often means living in a smaller, older home. Zillow.com studies rent affordability.

Housing choices for keeping rent costs affordable are limited in many cities and metro areas. In some cases just a small fraction of all available rentals. America's teaching and nursing professionals are struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of rental housing as monthly rents set new records in cities and metro areas from coast to coast, according to a new analysis by Zillow. The challenge to keep rents affordable means choosing smaller, older homes - dramatically limiting the choices these workers have.

Read full story
5 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston-area artist reopened the door to his original passion when the pandemic slowed his commercial work down.

Massachusetts artist and graphic designer Alfred D'Angelo is a unique talent, a small business owner, and a very active networker. Artistic pursuit can be a living, a passion, and an outlet for the deepest and most impactful creative expressions from within. For Alfred D'Angelo, it's all of the above.

Read full story

Here's an idea: Cash-flow your house and move somewhere fun. Hot rental markets enable lifestyle changes for Americans.

Consider packing up the house and hitting the road. You might just make some money. New data from Zillow.com shows that popular metro areas such as Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami have higher average monthly rents than most mortgage payments in those same cities. In fact, more than 60 percent (33) of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas have the same market condition: the monthly cost to rent is generally higher than a mortgage payment.

Read full story
Boston, MA

NECANN Boston is back: live and in-person. The region's largest cannabis industry trade show returns to the Hynes CC.

More in-person shows are on tap from Illinois and Vermont to Oklahoma and Maine in 2021 and 2022. Almost two years since it's last in-person trade show, the New England Cannabis Convention returned from an extended pandemic timeout Friday - kicking off a run of "comeback" shows with a three-day stop in Boston at the Hynes Convention Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Thousands of dollars in funding are up for grabs in MA and RI for the best business "pitches" to Brockton-based bank.

HarborOne Bank has opened its sixth small business pitch contest to entrepreneurs in Rhode Island as well as Massachusetts. The final days are winding down on an opportunity for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses in two New England states to make their pitch for up to $10,000 in funding from a Massachusetts bank.

Read full story

Is America's housing market ready for a breath? New data from Redfin suggests it is easing just enough to help buyers.

Home prices are still climbing in key markets across America, according to new data from the Seattle-based brokerage Redfin. But signs are starting to emerge of a "less hectic" housing market and a possible move toward more normalized conditions.

Read full story

This world-class runner is already a real American hero. And her big race for Team USA hasn't even happened yet.

AHN - American Household Heroes. Noelle Lambert's standout athletic career was tragically interrupted five years ago when she lost her left leg in a moped accident on Martha's Vineyard. But the Division 1 women's lacrosse player from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell was seemingly born to compete. Following intense treatment, rehabilitation, and training she rejoined her UMass teammates - scoring a goal in her first game following the life-changing crash.

Read full story
Belmont, MA

Oregon writer Jeffrey Michael Tinkham thought there was a good novel in late night talk show hosts. He was right.

A little Q&A with the creator of Teddy Baxter and 'Talk Show.'. It's a long way from Belmont, Massachusetts to Silverton, Oregon. But as author Jeffrey Michael Tinkham explains, it's sort of a long way from Silverton to just about anywhere. That includes Portland, which is technically just "an hour and change" by car. But "a million miles away, really," he says.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

A beautiful mission is underway in Boston: Helping to rescue a hard-hit business category that focuses on personal care.

Tricia D. Young dedicated her career to supporting entrepreneurs and microbusinesses. Now she is leading an effort to rescue an entire sector that is part of every Main Street economy.

Read full story
Belmont, MA

World record-holder Becca Pizzi has run more in a week than most will in a lifetime. Her story inspires folks everyday.

Massachusetts woman conquered one of the greatest feats in marathon running. Twice. Her "legacy in progress" includes raising scholarship funds for student athletes in her hometown.

Read full story

It's harder for Black Americans to buy a home than whites. Even on $400k a year. Redfin study shows race disparities.

New survey data from the Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin shows a "measurable difference in the homebuying experience" between Black and white Americans. The Redfin 'Homeownership and Race Survey' found disparities are partly rooted in "greater financial and generational barriers" for Black homebuyers trying to compete in one of the hottest real estate markets in years. The survey polled more than 1,500 respondents in the first week of June - with 238 of those surveyed identifying themselves as Black and 499 identifying themselves as white, according to Redfin's report and a June 29 press release announcing the findings.

Read full story
213 comments

It's true: You CAN find a house for nearly $20 million in New Hampshire. Actually, right now there are two of them.

You'll pay around $75,000 per month in mortgage payments for either of these luxury estates in North Hampton and Wolfeboro, NH. Nobody's living free in these two luxury New Hampshire homes. But you could definitely die happy if you've got the fortune to buy one.

Read full story

These new car buyers helped drive funding for local charities just by going to the right dealership. Over $20k raised.

A White River Junction auto dealership told potential customers their car purchases would benefit three area charities. Now the organizations are splitting more than $20,000 to help support their respective missions.

Read full story
2 comments
Cambridge, MA

Comedy meets venture capital? MA-based HubSpot looks to 'Shake Up' business programming with new podcast.

New business-focused podcast will mix tough questions for business innovators with humor and offbeat conversation. It will be comedy meets venture capital to form the two-person host team on a new podcast being launched by Massachusetts-based marketing giant HubSpot.

Read full story
Boston, MA

You're on top of the world if you can buy this Boston penthouse. It's $45 million to live very large at 60 stories high.

Some lucky buyer's agent will score $450,000 if their client pulls the trigger. So far it's 314 days and counting on the market at Zillow.com. Look at it this way: the average mortgage balance in Massachusetts is $261,000. For just $217,000 you can afford the most opulent penthouse living imaginable - with perfect, panoramic views of virtually everything downtown Boston has to offer.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

It's a sellers' market in Massachusetts for residential real estate. You can't get near most homes for less than $500K.

Competition is fierce. Multiple buyers angling for an edge on every listing. The most popular communities desired by many families have nothing for less than $1.2 million. Home prices in Massachusetts have hit the stratosphere - climbing by more than 25 percent since June 2020 and remaining at median prices well over $500,000 for single-family houses across the state.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy