Boston, MA

Affording rent as a nurse or teacher often means living in a smaller, older home. Zillow.com studies rent affordability.

American Household News

Housing choices for keeping rent costs affordable are limited in many cities and metro areas. In some cases just a small fraction of all available rentals.

America's teaching and nursing professionals are struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of rental housing as monthly rents set new records in cities and metro areas from coast to coast, according to a new analysis by Zillow. The challenge to keep rents affordable means choosing smaller, older homes - dramatically limiting the choices these workers have.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOTBc_0cG5zntJ00

It's a stark contrast with millions of Americans who have seen the freedom of remote working enable their mobility to new locations and improve housing affordability by choosing less expensive markets. Rent affordability is hitting in-person workers more heavily than others - and is becoming especially difficult for teachers and nurses, according to the new analysis from Zillow.com. The Seattle-based Zillow's market experts say renters who hold certain in-person jobs are now "battling for a small slice of the rental market comprising smaller, older homes."

The growth in monthly rents across key U.S. markets is setting new records. That makes it more challenging to maintain rent costs at an affordable threshold of 30 percent or less of income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWwYD_0cG5zntJ00
The underbuilding of housing across the U.S. over the past decade is contributing to an affordability crisis.- Business Insider image

"Many renters have been able to keep costs low even as prices have grown over the past several years, but merely affording rent does not mean they are thriving," said Zillow economic data analyst Nicole Bachaud, in a press release announcing the analysis findings. "A deeper look shows a big slice of the market is out of reach for workers looking to maintain a comfortable rent burden. That often means renting an older home with less space but a smaller price tag, or doubling up with roommates or a partner."

Zillow concludes that the analysis "highlights the impact that more than a decade of underbuilding has had on renters as well as the need for communities to make it easier to build homes. New construction in the U.S. has fallen behind by millions of homes since the Great Recession, helping fuel record home value growth and increasing pressure on the rental market."

New construction in the U.S. has fallen behind by millions of homes since the Great Recession, helping fuel record home value growth and increasing pressure on the rental market." - Zillow.com

Other experts have concurred.

"We haven't been building enough new housing to keep up with new households looking for shelter for a decade now," First American Financial Corporation Chief Economist Mark Fleming told Business Insider in a September 2020 story. "And even as the pace of completions has increased recently, household formation (demand) has increased faster. The housing deficit is growing when in a time of pandemic, 'home' is the ultimate stay-at-home 'stock.'"

The most critical takeaway from the current Zillow analysis: Teachers and nurses must often limit their choice of rental properties to only a tiny fraction of the market in order to maintain the the commonly accepted standard for housing affordability: less than 30 percent of their income.

"In Boston, for example, teachers on average only spend about 18.5 percent of their income on rent, down from about 20 percent in August 2016. But to do so, they must choose from only 6 percent of rentals in Boston that are priced low enough," Zillow reported in its press release on the study. "Those homes are almost 300 square feet smaller and 33 years older than the typical Boston rental."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfyIl_0cG5zntJ00
Matthew Waring image for Unsplash

The situation is even more pronounced in Tampa, FL. Teachers there spend on average 28 percent of their income on rent. In order to stay below the 30 percent affordability threshold, they have only 2.2 percent of the rental market available to choose from.

In San Diego, meanwhile, only 8 percent of all rentals meet the affordability threshold for nursing professionals. They spend on average about 24.5 percent

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Newsmakers, authors, artists, business leaders, innovators and agitators. Usable news and information for the busy American household. Local stories about inspiring people and their communities.

Boston, MA
1049 followers

More from American Household News

Peabody, MA

Performer and event producer Gary Marino brings "the kitchen sink" of comedy and music to Peabody's Black Box Theater.

World Gone Crazy Comedy Band headlines a night of variety entertainment on October 16. Peabody show features live music, local stand-up comics and audience interaction. Massachusetts event producer and performer Gary Marino has been mixing comedy and live music since 2011, when he spun a new concept out of the special-event shows his company produces for corporate clients, non-profits, and other organizations. The North Shore native and his World Gone Crazy Comedy Band brings Marino's latest production to Peabody's Black Box Theater on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Read full story

Sellers want top dollar for homes and aren't shy about asking. But signs emerge that the housing market has slowed.

New data from Redfin shows all-time high for asking prices. But homes are staying on market longer and new listings are on the decline. Home sellers are shooting for the moon with asking prices nationwide reaching an all-time high - even as house sales have slowed, according to new data from Redfin.com.

Read full story
80 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston-area artist reopened the door to his original passion when the pandemic slowed his commercial work down.

Massachusetts artist and graphic designer Alfred D'Angelo is a unique talent, a small business owner, and a very active networker. Artistic pursuit can be a living, a passion, and an outlet for the deepest and most impactful creative expressions from within. For Alfred D'Angelo, it's all of the above.

Read full story

Here's an idea: Cash-flow your house and move somewhere fun. Hot rental markets enable lifestyle changes for Americans.

Consider packing up the house and hitting the road. You might just make some money. New data from Zillow.com shows that popular metro areas such as Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami have higher average monthly rents than most mortgage payments in those same cities. In fact, more than 60 percent (33) of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas have the same market condition: the monthly cost to rent is generally higher than a mortgage payment.

Read full story
Boston, MA

NECANN Boston is back: live and in-person. The region's largest cannabis industry trade show returns to the Hynes CC.

More in-person shows are on tap from Illinois and Vermont to Oklahoma and Maine in 2021 and 2022. Almost two years since it's last in-person trade show, the New England Cannabis Convention returned from an extended pandemic timeout Friday - kicking off a run of "comeback" shows with a three-day stop in Boston at the Hynes Convention Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Thousands of dollars in funding are up for grabs in MA and RI for the best business "pitches" to Brockton-based bank.

HarborOne Bank has opened its sixth small business pitch contest to entrepreneurs in Rhode Island as well as Massachusetts. The final days are winding down on an opportunity for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses in two New England states to make their pitch for up to $10,000 in funding from a Massachusetts bank.

Read full story

Is America's housing market ready for a breath? New data from Redfin suggests it is easing just enough to help buyers.

Home prices are still climbing in key markets across America, according to new data from the Seattle-based brokerage Redfin. But signs are starting to emerge of a "less hectic" housing market and a possible move toward more normalized conditions.

Read full story

This world-class runner is already a real American hero. And her big race for Team USA hasn't even happened yet.

AHN - American Household Heroes. Noelle Lambert's standout athletic career was tragically interrupted five years ago when she lost her left leg in a moped accident on Martha's Vineyard. But the Division 1 women's lacrosse player from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell was seemingly born to compete. Following intense treatment, rehabilitation, and training she rejoined her UMass teammates - scoring a goal in her first game following the life-changing crash.

Read full story
Belmont, MA

Oregon writer Jeffrey Michael Tinkham thought there was a good novel in late night talk show hosts. He was right.

A little Q&A with the creator of Teddy Baxter and 'Talk Show.'. It's a long way from Belmont, Massachusetts to Silverton, Oregon. But as author Jeffrey Michael Tinkham explains, it's sort of a long way from Silverton to just about anywhere. That includes Portland, which is technically just "an hour and change" by car. But "a million miles away, really," he says.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

A beautiful mission is underway in Boston: Helping to rescue a hard-hit business category that focuses on personal care.

Tricia D. Young dedicated her career to supporting entrepreneurs and microbusinesses. Now she is leading an effort to rescue an entire sector that is part of every Main Street economy.

Read full story
Belmont, MA

World record-holder Becca Pizzi has run more in a week than most will in a lifetime. Her story inspires folks everyday.

Massachusetts woman conquered one of the greatest feats in marathon running. Twice. Her "legacy in progress" includes raising scholarship funds for student athletes in her hometown.

Read full story

It's harder for Black Americans to buy a home than whites. Even on $400k a year. Redfin study shows race disparities.

New survey data from the Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin shows a "measurable difference in the homebuying experience" between Black and white Americans. The Redfin 'Homeownership and Race Survey' found disparities are partly rooted in "greater financial and generational barriers" for Black homebuyers trying to compete in one of the hottest real estate markets in years. The survey polled more than 1,500 respondents in the first week of June - with 238 of those surveyed identifying themselves as Black and 499 identifying themselves as white, according to Redfin's report and a June 29 press release announcing the findings.

Read full story
213 comments

It's true: You CAN find a house for nearly $20 million in New Hampshire. Actually, right now there are two of them.

You'll pay around $75,000 per month in mortgage payments for either of these luxury estates in North Hampton and Wolfeboro, NH. Nobody's living free in these two luxury New Hampshire homes. But you could definitely die happy if you've got the fortune to buy one.

Read full story

These new car buyers helped drive funding for local charities just by going to the right dealership. Over $20k raised.

A White River Junction auto dealership told potential customers their car purchases would benefit three area charities. Now the organizations are splitting more than $20,000 to help support their respective missions.

Read full story
2 comments
Cambridge, MA

Comedy meets venture capital? MA-based HubSpot looks to 'Shake Up' business programming with new podcast.

New business-focused podcast will mix tough questions for business innovators with humor and offbeat conversation. It will be comedy meets venture capital to form the two-person host team on a new podcast being launched by Massachusetts-based marketing giant HubSpot.

Read full story
Boston, MA

You're on top of the world if you can buy this Boston penthouse. It's $45 million to live very large at 60 stories high.

Some lucky buyer's agent will score $450,000 if their client pulls the trigger. So far it's 314 days and counting on the market at Zillow.com. Look at it this way: the average mortgage balance in Massachusetts is $261,000. For just $217,000 you can afford the most opulent penthouse living imaginable - with perfect, panoramic views of virtually everything downtown Boston has to offer.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

It's a sellers' market in Massachusetts for residential real estate. You can't get near most homes for less than $500K.

Competition is fierce. Multiple buyers angling for an edge on every listing. The most popular communities desired by many families have nothing for less than $1.2 million. Home prices in Massachusetts have hit the stratosphere - climbing by more than 25 percent since June 2020 and remaining at median prices well over $500,000 for single-family houses across the state.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Boston-based developer leads effort to create super-sustainable apartment tower in The Bronx, NY.

Work is almost complete on 425 Grand Concourse. The tower has been topped off and more than 75 percent of the building is completed. A Boston-based development company is nearing completion on a project in The Bronx, NY that will likely be the most sustainable apartment housing community ever built in the United States.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy