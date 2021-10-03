Boston, MA

This Boston-area artist reopened the door to his original passion when the pandemic slowed his commercial work down.

American Household News

Massachusetts artist and graphic designer Alfred D'Angelo is a unique talent, a small business owner, and a very active networker.

By COSMO MACERO JR.

Artistic pursuit can be a living, a passion, and an outlet for the deepest and most impactful creative expressions from within. For Alfred D'Angelo, it's all of the above.

From his studio in Wellesley, Massachusetts D'Angelo has built a successful one-person practice in graphic art, commercial illustration, and specialized video production and animation. He has also stoked a remarkable creative flame that - over the course of more than 40 years - has produced works of art and complex imagery that can absorb even a novice observer for hours at a time.

Like so many people in so many fields, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted D'Angelo's routine. But rather than placing him in the grasp of any kind of despair, it reopened a door to his original passion - allowing him to spend more time creating memorable new pieces: even as the commercial work that supports his household declined.

D'Angelo recently shared his experiences, his history, and his thoughts on being an artist in Greater Boston for this Q&A:

American Household News: You're a graphic and commercial artist. But you really have a tremendous portfolio of creative and inspiring "fine art" pieces and other artworks. How did the past year and a half inspire, motivate, or make necessary spending more time on gallery type pieces as opposed to straight commercial client work?

Alfred D'Angelo: Because my regular graphic design work had slowed down – several large projects were cancelled due to COVID – I had more time to spend in my studio on my own personal work. So in a strange way I enjoyed the extra time available to me. After I got over the guilt of having more personal time to myself – as so many people with jobs and small children were impacted – I made the most of my opportunity and completed several large and involved paintings, and many small works.

AHN: What are your professional/career and artist goals right now as far as what you want to spend the most time doing?

AD: I do enjoy creating graphic design, illustration and some animation work, which I’ve done since the 1990s. Working on a computer is very efficient and versatile. It offers an unlimited selection of creative tools. But the graphics software: Photoshop & Illustrator, etc. are only tools. The creativity still has to come from the designer. It has always been a great way to earn a living - being able to create and design from scratch with amazing tools. But my real passion is probably the most old fashioned of visual pursuits - painting and drawing on a surface with brushes and drawing tools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFsUY_0cEcoh7000
Massachusetts-based artist Alfred D'Angelo

AHN: Can you talk about your artist background and all of the different experiences you have had over the years?

AD: I attended three art schools/colleges after high school. The first was Paier School of Art (now Paier College of Art) in Hamden, Connecticut. Those were my most enjoyable two years of school ever! Just drawing and painting every day, with only Art History as an academic class. I learned about composition, life drawing, and portrait painting, watercolor technique, graphic and commercial design basics ... photography and much more. I studied under some great teachers, who all had to be working artists outside the school environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Crv8_0cEcoh7000
"John Lennon" - Alfred D'Angelo (1981)

Then I attended Mass. College of Art in Boston, continued my fine art and graphic art studies and earned my BFA degree. Living in Boston in the ‘70’s was a great experience. After taking a year off I attended RISD (Rhode Island School of Design) in Providence, Rhode Island and earned a Masters Degree in Fine Arts. I worked at a couple of frame shops in the area and finally began work at a small company in Cambridge creating the first Graphic Illustration Software packages for business applications. Computer graphics was pretty crude back then (mid 1980s). Then I worked at two video post production houses on Newbury Street and was able to learn high-end graphic and video techniques, as well as directing some video shoots and edits which featured the graphics I created.

When I purchased my own Mac computer at the end of the ‘80s, I opened my own design studio and have been creating illustrations, storyboards, graphic design and animations for clients ever since. During all these years I’ve always found time to create my own drawings and paintings.

AHN: What is your studio space like? Is it in a home studio?

AD: Yes I have a home studio. At one point my design work became so busy that I hired another designer part time who worked out of my house. I was tempted to rent an office space, but saw that it led to an upward spiral of expense, and the necessity to hire a sales person to keep the projects coming in. So I decided to keep things ‘personal and manageable’ which allowed me to really enjoy the creative part of my business without the added pressures of ‘managing’ a business.

AHN: How did the pandemic impact you as far as business/clients? Did you make any necessary shifts or adjustments? Were things challenging?

AD: There was lost business due to the upheavals of the past year and a half. My work has slowed down, sometimes too much. It would have been better if some of that hadn’t gone away, but this allows me to feel that I made the right decision to keep my business ‘personal’ and not have to worry about any employee’s incomes, or rents, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BirHU_0cEcoh7000
"The Enemy Within" - Alfred D'Angelo (2013)

AHN: What type of art projects or pieces do you most enjoy creating? What are you best at?

AD: I do love the challenge of creating graphics and illustrations from scratch: print material, materials for trade shows and websites, signage and even murals for various museums around the country. The only visual elements I don’t handle are building websites, producing and editing videos, and I’m not a professional photographer – but I have great colleagues who I partner with for those needs. I stand apart from most other graphic designers in that I can also illustrate, which gives me an additional set of skills and experience I can bring to the service of my clients’ needs. Sort of like 1 + 1 =3 !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNqXA_0cEcoh7000
"Dream of The Nix-Eldorado" - Alfred D'Angelo (1977)

AHN: Is the "art scene" in Greater Boston and Massachusetts vibrant and encouraging and supportive to young artists? What advice would you give someone in art school or just getting started after their formal studies?

AD: Let’s be honest, Boston is a very small town compared to New York. The opportunities for artists, either in fine arts or graphic design are very limited compared to New York City. But because Boston is an intimate community, it is a more human and friendly place. Everyone knows everyone else for the most part. We’re all supportive of each other. I’m a member of the Copley Society of Art - Boston, as well as The Wellesley Society of Art, and both the Newton and Needham Art Associations, which give me the opportunity to show my paintings during the year.

I would advise anyone seeking a visually creative lifestyle to try whatever you can get involved in until you find what you’re most passionate about spending your days doing, and then seeking the best place to do that, hopefully making enough income to live a comfortable lifestyle – at least after a while.

My daughter is an industrial designer living in New York City. She has her own challenges and opportunities unique to her location. I love visiting New York but I’ve never regretted selecting the Boston area as my home. It suits me just fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIpFo_0cEcoh7000
"Gourds 10" - Alfred D'Angelo (2013)

AHN: You are not just an artist but a top notch networker. You are president of a BNI (Business Network International) chapter and have been a member for quite a few years. How does networking with small business owners and other professionals fit with the life of being an artist?

AD: If I were not in my BNI networking group my opportunities to find graphic work would be limited. I have the other members looking for possible clients for me, and I have the added advantage of relationships with experts in many other professions that I can rely on to do work for me and can refer to others whom I know may need good professionals. Plus, since I spend most of my time in my home office and studio being involved in BNI get’s me out of the house!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Newsmakers, authors, artists, business leaders, innovators and agitators. Usable news and information for the busy American household. Local stories about inspiring people and their communities.

Boston, MA
1049 followers

More from American Household News

Peabody, MA

Performer and event producer Gary Marino brings "the kitchen sink" of comedy and music to Peabody's Black Box Theater.

World Gone Crazy Comedy Band headlines a night of variety entertainment on October 16. Peabody show features live music, local stand-up comics and audience interaction. Massachusetts event producer and performer Gary Marino has been mixing comedy and live music since 2011, when he spun a new concept out of the special-event shows his company produces for corporate clients, non-profits, and other organizations. The North Shore native and his World Gone Crazy Comedy Band brings Marino's latest production to Peabody's Black Box Theater on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Read full story

Sellers want top dollar for homes and aren't shy about asking. But signs emerge that the housing market has slowed.

New data from Redfin shows all-time high for asking prices. But homes are staying on market longer and new listings are on the decline. Home sellers are shooting for the moon with asking prices nationwide reaching an all-time high - even as house sales have slowed, according to new data from Redfin.com.

Read full story
80 comments
Boston, MA

Affording rent as a nurse or teacher often means living in a smaller, older home. Zillow.com studies rent affordability.

Housing choices for keeping rent costs affordable are limited in many cities and metro areas. In some cases just a small fraction of all available rentals. America's teaching and nursing professionals are struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of rental housing as monthly rents set new records in cities and metro areas from coast to coast, according to a new analysis by Zillow. The challenge to keep rents affordable means choosing smaller, older homes - dramatically limiting the choices these workers have.

Read full story
5 comments

Here's an idea: Cash-flow your house and move somewhere fun. Hot rental markets enable lifestyle changes for Americans.

Consider packing up the house and hitting the road. You might just make some money. New data from Zillow.com shows that popular metro areas such as Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami have higher average monthly rents than most mortgage payments in those same cities. In fact, more than 60 percent (33) of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas have the same market condition: the monthly cost to rent is generally higher than a mortgage payment.

Read full story
Boston, MA

NECANN Boston is back: live and in-person. The region's largest cannabis industry trade show returns to the Hynes CC.

More in-person shows are on tap from Illinois and Vermont to Oklahoma and Maine in 2021 and 2022. Almost two years since it's last in-person trade show, the New England Cannabis Convention returned from an extended pandemic timeout Friday - kicking off a run of "comeback" shows with a three-day stop in Boston at the Hynes Convention Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Thousands of dollars in funding are up for grabs in MA and RI for the best business "pitches" to Brockton-based bank.

HarborOne Bank has opened its sixth small business pitch contest to entrepreneurs in Rhode Island as well as Massachusetts. The final days are winding down on an opportunity for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses in two New England states to make their pitch for up to $10,000 in funding from a Massachusetts bank.

Read full story

Is America's housing market ready for a breath? New data from Redfin suggests it is easing just enough to help buyers.

Home prices are still climbing in key markets across America, according to new data from the Seattle-based brokerage Redfin. But signs are starting to emerge of a "less hectic" housing market and a possible move toward more normalized conditions.

Read full story

This world-class runner is already a real American hero. And her big race for Team USA hasn't even happened yet.

AHN - American Household Heroes. Noelle Lambert's standout athletic career was tragically interrupted five years ago when she lost her left leg in a moped accident on Martha's Vineyard. But the Division 1 women's lacrosse player from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell was seemingly born to compete. Following intense treatment, rehabilitation, and training she rejoined her UMass teammates - scoring a goal in her first game following the life-changing crash.

Read full story
Belmont, MA

Oregon writer Jeffrey Michael Tinkham thought there was a good novel in late night talk show hosts. He was right.

A little Q&A with the creator of Teddy Baxter and 'Talk Show.'. It's a long way from Belmont, Massachusetts to Silverton, Oregon. But as author Jeffrey Michael Tinkham explains, it's sort of a long way from Silverton to just about anywhere. That includes Portland, which is technically just "an hour and change" by car. But "a million miles away, really," he says.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

A beautiful mission is underway in Boston: Helping to rescue a hard-hit business category that focuses on personal care.

Tricia D. Young dedicated her career to supporting entrepreneurs and microbusinesses. Now she is leading an effort to rescue an entire sector that is part of every Main Street economy.

Read full story
Belmont, MA

World record-holder Becca Pizzi has run more in a week than most will in a lifetime. Her story inspires folks everyday.

Massachusetts woman conquered one of the greatest feats in marathon running. Twice. Her "legacy in progress" includes raising scholarship funds for student athletes in her hometown.

Read full story

It's harder for Black Americans to buy a home than whites. Even on $400k a year. Redfin study shows race disparities.

New survey data from the Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin shows a "measurable difference in the homebuying experience" between Black and white Americans. The Redfin 'Homeownership and Race Survey' found disparities are partly rooted in "greater financial and generational barriers" for Black homebuyers trying to compete in one of the hottest real estate markets in years. The survey polled more than 1,500 respondents in the first week of June - with 238 of those surveyed identifying themselves as Black and 499 identifying themselves as white, according to Redfin's report and a June 29 press release announcing the findings.

Read full story
213 comments

It's true: You CAN find a house for nearly $20 million in New Hampshire. Actually, right now there are two of them.

You'll pay around $75,000 per month in mortgage payments for either of these luxury estates in North Hampton and Wolfeboro, NH. Nobody's living free in these two luxury New Hampshire homes. But you could definitely die happy if you've got the fortune to buy one.

Read full story

These new car buyers helped drive funding for local charities just by going to the right dealership. Over $20k raised.

A White River Junction auto dealership told potential customers their car purchases would benefit three area charities. Now the organizations are splitting more than $20,000 to help support their respective missions.

Read full story
2 comments
Cambridge, MA

Comedy meets venture capital? MA-based HubSpot looks to 'Shake Up' business programming with new podcast.

New business-focused podcast will mix tough questions for business innovators with humor and offbeat conversation. It will be comedy meets venture capital to form the two-person host team on a new podcast being launched by Massachusetts-based marketing giant HubSpot.

Read full story
Boston, MA

You're on top of the world if you can buy this Boston penthouse. It's $45 million to live very large at 60 stories high.

Some lucky buyer's agent will score $450,000 if their client pulls the trigger. So far it's 314 days and counting on the market at Zillow.com. Look at it this way: the average mortgage balance in Massachusetts is $261,000. For just $217,000 you can afford the most opulent penthouse living imaginable - with perfect, panoramic views of virtually everything downtown Boston has to offer.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

It's a sellers' market in Massachusetts for residential real estate. You can't get near most homes for less than $500K.

Competition is fierce. Multiple buyers angling for an edge on every listing. The most popular communities desired by many families have nothing for less than $1.2 million. Home prices in Massachusetts have hit the stratosphere - climbing by more than 25 percent since June 2020 and remaining at median prices well over $500,000 for single-family houses across the state.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Boston-based developer leads effort to create super-sustainable apartment tower in The Bronx, NY.

Work is almost complete on 425 Grand Concourse. The tower has been topped off and more than 75 percent of the building is completed. A Boston-based development company is nearing completion on a project in The Bronx, NY that will likely be the most sustainable apartment housing community ever built in the United States.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy