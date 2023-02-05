I Am Not The Color That You Think I Am

The sun. The father. The moon. The mother. The earth. Holding up and pushing along a man. A good man. An African American man, with that All-American boy look. A Native American man, a Turtle Islander as his Grandfather used to say when he was growing up. A black man. That’s what he prefers, it’s a cultural thing, not an identity thing, it’s extremely important to him, and he loves to spread the awesome rich culture to everyone he can.

All that is just one part of his story. As beautiful beings, he sees everyone the same, just a bunch of stories wrapped up into one giant story that’s still being written, that we all play a part in, but that’s just the story. Within is the real treasure, the pure beacon of Light. That’s what Martin Luther King, Jr meant, when he said, I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

To not see the display of the person, but the person within the person looking out through their eyes, our souls and spirits connecting, communicating, talking, even for a flash at the supermarket and a smile and a salutation to the person within. A nod to each other’s life journeys, instead of never getting to meet the person who may have been the greatest person you ever met.

A person who would have helped you more in your life than most, but that never happens because we prejudge them based off of what they look like and the color of their skin, instead of the content of their character and so we never meet.

It’s so sad. It’s heartbreaking really and the saddest part is it used to not be like that. There was a time several hundred years ago where people looked at people without judgement of each other’s skin color or appearance. There might have been other matters but skin wasn’t one of them.

Nobility was everywhere and it didn’t matter what race you were and what you looked like. That painted wall didn’t exist. This separation thing of each other, this racism and prejudice is a newly created manifestation and something that only exists because we give it power and allow it to exist by constantly supporting the narrative on both sides by taking a side and supporting it against the other side, sometimes blindly.

Like a war you know nothing about, but feel you need to pick a side because the information of it is everywhere you turn, because everywhere you turn, there is information breathing like a virus.

This support you apply, sometimes unknowingly, energizes the effort against the other and makes the entire conflict worse, which drives us further and farther away from the solution of peace and harmony.

These are my thoughts as I put my sneakers on.

I want to be in a world that lifts the veil of resistance of each other to each other so that we all can move into a happier open-minded worldly people without being deliberately dragged down by the same dark negative stories of hate, whether perpetuated on purpose, passed on from generations or planted by the system. All of it creating bad energies that people absorb knowingly and unknowingly and knowingly and unknowingly act out on.

I also know there are times that it is warranted to feel discriminated against and to say something about it and speak out as well. It doesn’t happen that often to me, but I personally experienced it. A few times I walked over to the people and said: it’s OK, my name is Mack. I’m your friend. How you all doing on this fine day!?

Half the time it worked, really, I felt it, they felt it, like a relief or something and the other times it was incredibly awkward and sometimes funny. A few times I was wrong and I apologized, and a few times I just walked away feeling a little embarrassed because I knew I was wrong but felt too awkward to acknowledge it, which is kind of funny.

One of those awkward times, a white guy said to me: I didn’t know you guys felt awkward too.

And I looked at him.

And I was speechless.

It kind of stunned me.

He noticed that, and he sincerely said: I really didn’t know. I always think black people... are too cool to feel awkward. I always thought it was just a white thing, and maybe an Asian thing too, but I’m not sure, cause I’m white.

We both laughed and I said to him:

Some people would believe that is unconscious systemic racism, but I believe it is nothing more than cultural differences and there is nothing wrong with that from an innocent perspective like yours, but I also think that all cultures need to do a better job of finding better leaders so that we can have shared experiences.

I guess there will always be things that we don’t know about other cultures because maybe we’ve never met them or we are not around them as much. Like rural farmers are completely different than big city folks. Even you and I that live here and share the cultural diversity of Phoenix, like this Starbucks we are in, respective of race, another culture somewhere else in the world would find you and I enjoying this coffee shop silly.

Instead of society picking away at the bad parts of it, it would be nice to acknowledge the good and misunderstood parts. Different cultures are the building blocks of a great building society that we all share together in. It’s very nurturing as my fiancé Islene would say. But yeah, of course we feel awkward, we feel the same as you, like all people and it’s more of individual thing than a race thing depending on who you are, because I know some black people and some white people that don’t ever feel awkward, they have no shame, at all. Actually one of my best friends Sal, pretty much has zero shame, but he is an awesome dude; but yeah, we are pretty much all the same except for some cultural stuff. He agreed.

I will never forget that moment. I knew he was a really good guy and he meant nothing by it. It was completely harmless and it kind of made sense because there are different portrayals of different people and races and classes in entertainment, but at the same time, it said so much, and yet so little.

It’s really something that I'm still trying to process. Sometimes the easiest things are the hardest things to process, and a lot of that is because we take so much for granted. All that said, most people see me for me, just some other dude, which I love.

I've been thinking about all this a lot, especially lately. Especially, when I have time for self-reflection on my morning runs like I am now. I do my best to talk about it with others. Connecting with the innerness of us all. Trying to get it out to the world.

That is one reason why I am running. I feel there is a movement of it. I am learning and growing also, and by far not perfect, especially in these quick crazy days, but I’ve been busy with my job too, but that’s no excuse.

[To be continued...]

Please let me know (AmericanFelons@gmail.com) if you want the next part and the continuation of Mack and who he is, which may surprise you... and the major incident just ahead on his road and the crazy characters that cross it. Fear vs Love. Who, what, wins.

I am an American Felon. It hasn't been easy, living life with a criminal record, looked at and judged like a criminal, like a human animal in a boxed cage. Then I laugh, I smile, I know, what they do not know, for they do not know.

I am blessed to have had such a devastating bottom, where I was around darkness and death and the grinding holt of no vibration. Where you wake up on a homeless strip or strapped to a bed in ICU and plugged into all the hospital threw at you to keep you alive.

Not remembering how you got there as emotional nurses run yelling he's awake. And as you blink and take it in, all your thinking about is, how to sneak out of there, but you got a catheter plugged in. I have seen a lot. I have seen things, that cannot be unseen. So I write.

My name is Eddy. Thanks for your support. Much Love. Peace