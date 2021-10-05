Expensive Gemstones Of World

Every diamond is valuable. These stones are magnificent and available in a wide range of hues. They are often used for jewelry, but they are also attractive enough to be displayed in the home. These are the most valuable and expensive diamonds or jewels in the world.

5. The Alexandrite

Is there such a thing as a multicolored gemstone? That is what Alexandrite is. The hue of this stone varies depending on the light and temperature. Sometimes the stone looks pink, while other times, it appears green. Although the majority of these gemstones are discovered in Russia, Alexandrite may also be found in India, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania. The world's biggest chunk of Alexandrite is worth 4.5 million dollars and may be shown at a museum in the United States. The estimated value of Alexandrite is USD 80,000 per carat.

4. The Emeralds

Emeralds are one of the world's most popular gemstones. They are worn by both men and women and appear beautiful because of their rich green hue. The majority of the emeralds are mined in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Brazil, and Columbia. The fact that most emeralds have small flaws is a significant issue. Then it is often sold for exorbitant prices.The estimated value of Emaralds is 3,50,000 per carat.

3. The Ruby

Rubies are a rich red gemstone that represents passion and strength. The Sunrise Ruby is the most costly ruby ever auctioned. This 26-carat ruby was discovered in Myanmar and had a beautiful red hue. Its name is derived from a poem published by the poet Rumi in the thirteenth century.1,350.000 USD per carat value of Ruby.

2. Pink Diamond Of Argyle Mine

95% of diamonds are transparent in hue. That means that colored diamonds are always rare, but the pink diamond is perhaps the rarest. These diamonds were only discovered in Australia's Argyle Mine . Because this mine is now totally depleted, the price of pink diamonds will only rise.1,370,000 USD per carat value of Pink diamod.

1. The Hope Diamond

The beautiful Hope diamond is the most expensive gemstone in the world. Due to the extraordinary rarity of finding a flawless specimen of this gemstone, the price has skyrocketed. People from all over the globe are chasing these stones, willing to spend millions for them. This also applies to the 14.62 carat Oppenheimer Blue, which sold for $57.5 million at a Geneva auction in 2016. The Hope Diamond, which is on exhibit in the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC, is likewise a blue diamond. The estimated value of Hope Diamond is 350 million USD.

