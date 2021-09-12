The iPhone 13 Will Provide Direct Satellite Access

There will be some amazing security features in the next Apple phone.

An analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, claims that the next Apple phone will be able to communicate with satellites. If Apple sticks to its normal keynote schedules, the next iPhone generation may be unveiled in just a few weeks.

According to "Macrumors". the iPhone 13 may have satellite telephony, according to analysts and Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo.

Photo by Alex Kalinin on Unsplash

This would allow the smartphone to make and receive calls and SMS without the need for a cellular connection. As a result, the next Apple gadget should be able to link directly to Low-Earth-Orbit satellites (so-called LEO satellites).

These are most likely familiar to some thanks to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet. A modified Qualcomm X60 baseband processor, according to Kuo, will enable the iPhone functionality. In addition to Starlink, a growing number of businesses are relying on LEO satellites for connection.

The messages should be restricted in length and reside in a gray speech bubble to differentiate them from SMS or iMessage communications. Even if the receiver has selected "do not disturb" mode, they should be delivered and shown if you send them to emergency contacts. This is to guarantee that the request for assistance is received.

Users of the iPhone may also report emergencies. For example, the mobile phone should inquire what type of emergency is occurring. There are many different types of vehicles that may be involved in accidents. In addition, " The Verge" states that you may transmit personal information such as your own location and insurance number.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.