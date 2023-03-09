Tax season alerts? Scams continue

Tax scams Photo by America Finance

Engaging in tax return scams, accidentally or deliberately, can result in criminal or financial consequences for those who seek to profit from scams.

However, despite the warning, opportunities for scammers to deceive taxpayers arise during tax season.

This year, for example, a scam is spreading on social networks that is characterized by offering larger refunds.

This scam scheme proposes taxpayers to enter false income reports through manipulated W-2 forms, that is, fictitious forms. This was warned by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

In addition, such scheme is completed with the entry of substantial deductions that would be added to the tax return. So, according to the IRS, they aim to obtain larger refunds.

But how does this scam work?

The scammers recommend itemizing notoriously low income amounts to unlock eligibility. Then, in this way claim benefits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit.

In other schemes, taxpayers are asked to look up federal employer identification numbers. In doing so, they attempt to simulate the issuance of a W-2 form.

However, the IRS has good news: for this season it has formed alliances with the Security Summit and the Social Security Administration. This alliance is intended to ensure the legality of W-2 forms and identify potential scams.

The Security Summit is a partnership between the IRS and 42 state tax agencies in the United States. It also includes professional and certified tax preparation firms, tax software developers and other institutions.

The IRS alerted the population about the importance of avoiding deception with false documents and information in tax returns. It also warned that some fines for these acts are usually up to $5000.00 USD and in some cases, jail sentences.