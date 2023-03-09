Taxpayer Assistance Centers are an extra help during tax filing season

To enhance your benefits this tax season, the Internal Revenue Service will open Taxpayer Assistance Centers this Saturday, March 11.

The service will be activated for many of these centers throughout the country, with hours from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. However, the tax agency plans additional openings on Saturdays, April 8 and May 13.

Except for making cash payments, at these sessions taxpayers can receive assistance from IRS employees in person and without an appointment. This includes all the services that are offered on a regular basis at these offices.

The tax agency also stresses that tax return preparation is not a service provided at Taxpayer Assistance Centers.

Those who need help with a tax problem, have questions about an IRS bill or audit will receive assistance from IRS employees.

The employees in charge of assisting them specialize in these services. However, if they are not available, individuals will receive a referral for additional help with their cases.

One of the services offered at the Taxpayer Assistance Centers is professional foreign language interpretation. This service is available by telephone translation.

For individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and need sign language interpretation, IRS staff will schedule an appointment at a later date. However, such individuals may also make appointments by calling TTY/TDD 800-829-4059.

What documents should people visiting the Taxpayer Assistance Centers bring with them?

It is important that visitors bring a current government-issued photo ID. They should also bring Social Security Cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household (including spouses and dependents).

They will also present any letters or notices received from the IRS and related documents. They will also bring two identification documents and, if submitted, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

In addition, IRS staff may request a current mailing address and proof of bank account information.

