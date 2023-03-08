Why is U.S. migration to Mexico increasing so much?

Migration of Americans to Mexico Photo by America Finance

There is undoubtedly a very close and special relationship between Mexico and the United States. The border between the two countries is one of the busiest in the world.

Traditionally, millions of people try to move further north from the south. Although this migratory flow suffers an unprecedented peak, it is not surprising. On the contrary, the substantial increase in the number of Americans who today choose to migrate to Mexico is very surprising.

In 2022, U.S. citizens accounted for almost 20% of the total number of foreigners benefiting from temporary residency cards in Mexico.

Thus, they occupied the first place, followed at a distance by citizens from Colombia and Cuba, according to the Mexican Ministry of the Interior (SEGOB).

Reasons for U.S. citizens to migrate to Mexico

"In San Diego, I rented a studio apartment for $2,500 dollars. Here I have a one-bedroom apartment, and it costs me $800," Erik Rodriguez told CNN.

Many Americans migrate, especially to the capital, Mexico City. The main reason lies in the rising cost of living in their country. In 2022, the United States reported its worst inflation rate in the last four decades.

Housing prices are rising by the day, whether for rent or purchase, it doesn't matter. Food and utility costs (including basic services such as electricity) are also rising.

Last year, 22 U.S. cities earned a place on The Economist's list of the 172 most expensive cities in the world to live in. The ranking included New York, California, Portland, Boston, Chicago and Charlotte (Mexico City appeared in 43rd place, below the above).

A question of mathematics

In such a scenario, many do not manage to sustain the financial pace necessary to survive in the United States. And many others barely make it, with a precarious status. So migrating south is good business, especially for those who telecommute.

U.S. migration to Mexico in figures

From 2020 to 2022, the number of Americans benefiting from the temporary residency card in Mexico almost doubled.