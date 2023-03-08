Refunds and relief checks: which states will benefit their residents?

Economic benefits Photo by America Finance

For the United States, 2023 has not brought a cessation of inflation; on the contrary, everyday expenses are increasing. On the other hand, low temperatures, in practically the entire country, continue to cause high energy consumption.

This is one of the reasons why six states will provide rebates and assistance checks that could reach up to $3284.00 USD per person.

Which states are implementing this policy?

In Alaska, a payment is made to Alaska residents as part of the state's oil profit sharing. The so-called Permanent Fund Dividend amounts to $3284.00 USD, as it was also combined with an energy assistance payment. However, Alaska residents will be required to declare this payment on their taxes for the year 2023.

Another state providing financial assistance is Connecticut, where cash bonus payments are sent to workers who labored during the pandemic. In this case, depending on their income, they could receive between $200.00 USD and $1000.00 USD.

Approximately 20,000 payments are being sent through the state's Premiun Pay program. A direct deposit is being received by about 120 thousand people and 35 thousand more will receive it this month by mail in a paper check.

For the state of Idaho, they are expected to mail more than 800 thousand checks by the end of March. Single filers are eligible to receive $300.00 USD and those married filing jointly will receive $600.00 USD.

In Maine, most significant is the Emergency Energy Assistance Plan to address inflation and high energy prices. For this the state has sent 200 thousand payments worth $450.00 USD each week. About 880,000 residents are expected to qualify for this program.

Minnesota is counting on assistance primarily for artists. That is to say that some of them will be selected at random by the authorities from a previously registered group. These selected artists will receive a guaranteed monthly income payment of $500.00 USD for the next 18 months.

Finally, an $800.00 USD tax rebate is available in South Carolina and will be available to eligible residents.