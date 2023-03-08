Why have some people not received their U.S. inflation stimulus check?

California Franchise Tax Board spokeswoman Catalina Martinez revealed that approximately 16 million Californians received their inflation stimulus check. The figure represents 99% of eligible taxpayers and was released to the press by the official.

Martinez also stated that the remaining payments will continue to be processed, and that the delays have been caused by eligibility verification. This is a manual process that is carried out to avoid fraud, which slows down its implementation.

The official provided, through Univision, a telephone number for interested parties to verify the status of the payment if they have not received it (800-542-9332).

Likewise, beneficiaries will be able to check if they qualify to receive this payment through an estimator on the official web page. This was stated by Catalina Martínez, who also referred to the seven million payments by direct deposit and nine million by debit card.

She also explained that the pending payments will be processed during the spring.

What can you do if the check has not arrived yet?

If you do not receive the check, the best thing to do is to contact the Franchise Tax Board to file a report. There are several options for this: you can do it through customer service; online or through the chat.

However, the official clarifies that the best option is to call (800) 852-5711. However, before making this call, potential beneficiaries should make sure of the following.

First, meet all the eligibility criteria and then identify the date by which the inflation stimulus check should have arrived.

But, in fact, if you really need the call, here are the steps you will need to take.

Initially you will call 800-542-9332 and then choose option 2 to receive an introduction in Spanish. After the introduction you will choose option 1 for general questions and option 9 for all other questions. You will select option 2 for all other questions and then choose to speak to a counselor.

