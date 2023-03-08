Work visas in the U.S.: several options to consider

Visa to US Photo by America Finance

One of the most common ways to obtain permanent residency in the United States and the Green Card is the work visa. Although in most cases it is necessary to be sponsored by a U.S. company in order to obtain it.

For this reason, those foreigners who wish to work legally in the United States must abide by the established requirements. In this case the authority is the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

According to information issued by USCIS, the United States grants thousands of work visas to immigrants to fill specialized positions. In some of these cases, an academic degree is not required, as there are more than 20 types of work visas in North America.

There are temporary work visas, which are those that have a certain period of stay. On the other hand, permanent work visas are a kind of permanent residence with an option for citizenship after a certain period of time.

It is important to be aware of the existence of a wide range of temporary work visas. Here we mention some of them.

For example, the E-1 "Treaty Traders and Skilled Employees-Treaty Traders". There is also the E-2 "Alien Long-Term Investor in CNMI-CNMI Investor". Another temporary work visa is the H-1B "Advertising Models of Distinguished Merit and Ability". Obviously, there are many, many others (16 more).

As for permanent work visas, there is, for example, the EB-1 Visa, which is for people with rare and recognized talents. These are mainly in the fields of science, arts, education, business or sports. It also includes professors and high-level researchers; certain business executives and managers.

The EB-2 visa is for highly educated or exceptionally skilled individuals; and the EB-3 visa is for professional, skilled and unskilled workers. These types of permanent work visas include the EB-4 and EB-5.

In this sense, how much is the cost of these procedures in USCIS?

The cost to process a Green Card and get other forms could be up to a fee of $2225.00 USD.

The costs for a work visa can range from $2000.00 USD to $11 000.00 USD, adding USCIS fees depending on the type of visa.

Therefore, USCIS expects to generate $1.9 million more with the increase, which is needed to match the agency's capacity.