Work visas in the U.S.: several options to consider

America Finance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PQdf_0lAOIZsv00
Visa to USPhoto byAmerica Finance

One of the most common ways to obtain permanent residency in the United States and the Green Card is the work visa. Although in most cases it is necessary to be sponsored by a U.S. company in order to obtain it.

For this reason, those foreigners who wish to work legally in the United States must abide by the established requirements. In this case the authority is the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

According to information issued by USCIS, the United States grants thousands of work visas to immigrants to fill specialized positions. In some of these cases, an academic degree is not required, as there are more than 20 types of work visas in North America.

There are temporary work visas, which are those that have a certain period of stay. On the other hand, permanent work visas are a kind of permanent residence with an option for citizenship after a certain period of time.

It is important to be aware of the existence of a wide range of temporary work visas. Here we mention some of them.

For example, the E-1 "Treaty Traders and Skilled Employees-Treaty Traders". There is also the E-2 "Alien Long-Term Investor in CNMI-CNMI Investor". Another temporary work visa is the H-1B "Advertising Models of Distinguished Merit and Ability". Obviously, there are many, many others (16 more).

As for permanent work visas, there is, for example, the EB-1 Visa, which is for people with rare and recognized talents. These are mainly in the fields of science, arts, education, business or sports. It also includes professors and high-level researchers; certain business executives and managers.

The EB-2 visa is for highly educated or exceptionally skilled individuals; and the EB-3 visa is for professional, skilled and unskilled workers. These types of permanent work visas include the EB-4 and EB-5.

In this sense, how much is the cost of these procedures in USCIS?

The cost to process a Green Card and get other forms could be up to a fee of $2225.00 USD.

The costs for a work visa can range from $2000.00 USD to $11 000.00 USD, adding USCIS fees depending on the type of visa.

Therefore, USCIS expects to generate $1.9 million more with the increase, which is needed to match the agency's capacity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USCIS# Citizenship and Immigration Se# immigrants# Temporary work visas# Work visas in the United State

Comments / 7

Published by

America Finance is a financial magazine specialized in the market of the United States, mainly New York, that offers detailed information and analysis on investments, business, banking, insurance, financial aids, and different financial opportunities

New York, NY
426 followers

More from America Finance

Tax season alerts? Scams continue

Engaging in tax return scams, accidentally or deliberately, can result in criminal or financial consequences for those who seek to profit from scams. However, despite the warning, opportunities for scammers to deceive taxpayers arise during tax season.

Read full story

Taxpayer Assistance Centers are an extra help during tax filing season

To enhance your benefits this tax season, the Internal Revenue Service will open Taxpayer Assistance Centers this Saturday, March 11. The service will be activated for many of these centers throughout the country, with hours from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. However, the tax agency plans additional openings on Saturdays, April 8 and May 13.

Read full story

Why is U.S. migration to Mexico increasing so much?

There is undoubtedly a very close and special relationship between Mexico and the United States. The border between the two countries is one of the busiest in the world. Traditionally, millions of people try to move further north from the south. Although this migratory flow suffers an unprecedented peak, it is not surprising. On the contrary, the substantial increase in the number of Americans who today choose to migrate to Mexico is very surprising.

Read full story
60 comments

How to make the most of your retirement in the United States?

Social Security in the U.S. guarantees a retirement benefit, who can get it?. Both those who retire as seniors and those who have to stop working early (due to physical and/or mental disability). Also, widows and widowers of a retirement beneficiary. And minors who are orphans of a parent deserving such benefit.

Read full story

Refunds and relief checks: which states will benefit their residents?

For the United States, 2023 has not brought a cessation of inflation; on the contrary, everyday expenses are increasing. On the other hand, low temperatures, in practically the entire country, continue to cause high energy consumption.

Read full story
45 comments

Why have some people not received their U.S. inflation stimulus check?

California Franchise Tax Board spokeswoman Catalina Martinez revealed that approximately 16 million Californians received their inflation stimulus check. The figure represents 99% of eligible taxpayers and was released to the press by the official.

Read full story
19 comments
Texas State

Special features of the Rent Assistance Program in 2023

To help those affected by the pandemic, the Texas Rental Assistance Program has $96 million available. This program has provided assistance to more than 300,000 Texas residents. However, there is a time period determined by the authorities to apply for this benefit.

Read full story
6 comments

States with the lowest property taxes in the United States

Today in the United States there are territories where property taxes are paid below 1%. This figure is identified by calculating the current real estate market price and is updated every year.

Read full story

The Consequences of Forgoing Tax Revenue: A Closer Look at the I.R.S.’s Recent Decisions

The pandemic has left many people struggling financially, and governments around the world have been trying to mitigate the effects of the crisis through various means. In the United States, the federal government has provided stimulus funds to states to help them cope with the economic fallout of the pandemic. As a result, many states were able to send one-time payments to their residents, providing much-needed relief to many families.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Loophole in New York's Rent Regulations and Its Impact on Ridgewood, Queens

Ridgewood, Queens, a trendy neighborhood north of Bushwick, has witnessed a significant decline in the number of registered rent-stabilized apartments in recent years. While the citywide decline in registered rent-stabilized units is roughly 10%, Ridgewood's decline was over 65% in just two years. According to an analysis by THE CITY, one possible explanation for this decline is a loophole in New York's rent regulations that allows landlords to remove entire buildings from regulation by using the "substantial rehabilitation" exception.

Read full story
1 comments

Why will SNAP coupon payments be lower starting in March?

As of March, millions of Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive less money in their monthly food coupons. The reason for this reduction in payments is the end of the pandemic-related SNAP benefits boost that has been in place for almost three years.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy