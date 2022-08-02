The newest “IT girl”.

Ameena Wilcox

Rachel Rochester

Rachel Rochester, the teenage star, has been rising in popularity sourcing from her modeling reputation. She is thought out to be the next “IT girl”. From admiring her sense of fashion to loving her personality, Rachel is building herself a fanbase.

The model says,“ A lifestyle like this in the industry has been my dream since i was, like, 12”.“I’ve looked up to models Bella Hadid and Taylor Hill, they were my main inspiration“. Rachel also speaks about how she trained with Barbizon circa 2021, but since she has been looking into this industry for so long, she knew all of the information they were teaching.

It is rumored that Rachel Rochester will be in an upcoming Disney production but it has yet to be confirmed or denied by her. As stated in the last interview, she loves to act and would even love a role in Disney! The model has worked with Rad Swim and says that was her first “brand deal”. She got a pair of sunglasses in exchange for her modeling them and she says “It was exciting and fun, I loved it and I love every chance I get to model something”. Rachels supporters and fan base have been rapidly growing and helping her claim her spot as the newest teenage celebrity. With school back in session, it’s questioned how Rachel will balance school and her elevating career.

Ameena Wilcox.

The BTS of the making of “Black on Black” hosted by Rachel Rochester.

Pictured: Rachel Rochester around town looking for a venue to host her fashion show.Ameena Wilcox. Black on Black is a community fashion show that will be hosted by Rachel Rochester and her team. Her main goal of this event is to show more diversity in the fashion industry and to promote and show support to local small businesses. This production is aimed to happen in late November- early December but may vary due to many reasons. She plans to cast models based on enthusiasm , personality and kindness rather than based on looks and weight as the industry does. She says, “If this event goes well, I am planning to have many more after it.” There is a Facebook, Instagram and TikTok that follows the steps of this production and gives updates to the public. She has been seen in Lake City and surrounding areas doing work that’s speculated to be for “Black on Black”, but the model states she already has the event planned out down to every decoration. She’s, “More than ready”.

