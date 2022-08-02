The newest “IT girl”.

Rachel Rochester Ameena Wilcox

Rachel Rochester, the teenage star, has been rising in popularity sourcing from her modeling reputation. She is thought out to be the next “IT girl”. From admiring her sense of fashion to loving her personality, Rachel is building herself a fanbase.

The model says,“ A lifestyle like this in the industry has been my dream since i was, like, 12”.“I’ve looked up to models Bella Hadid and Taylor Hill, they were my main inspiration“. Rachel also speaks about how she trained with Barbizon circa 2021, but since she has been looking into this industry for so long, she knew all of the information they were teaching.

It is rumored that Rachel Rochester will be in an upcoming Disney production but it has yet to be confirmed or denied by her. As stated in the last interview, she loves to act and would even love a role in Disney! The model has worked with Rad Swim and says that was her first “brand deal”. She got a pair of sunglasses in exchange for her modeling them and she says “It was exciting and fun, I loved it and I love every chance I get to model something”. Rachels supporters and fan base have been rapidly growing and helping her claim her spot as the newest teenage celebrity. With school back in session, it’s questioned how Rachel will balance school and her elevating career.

