The BTS of the making of “Black on Black” hosted by Rachel Rochester.

Pictured: Rachel Rochester around town looking for a venue to host her fashion show. Ameena Wilcox

Black on Black is a community fashion show that will be hosted by Rachel Rochester and her team. Her main goal of this event is to show more diversity in the fashion industry and to promote and show support to local small businesses. This production is aimed to happen in late November- early December but may vary due to many reasons. She plans to cast models based on enthusiasm , personality and kindness rather than based on looks and weight as the industry does. She says, “If this event goes well, I am planning to have many more after it.” There is a Facebook, Instagram and TikTok that follows the steps of this production and gives updates to the public. She has been seen in Lake City and surrounding areas doing work that’s speculated to be for “Black on Black”, but the model states she already has the event planned out down to every decoration. She’s, “More than ready”.

Meet the host: The host, Rachel Rochester, is a 15-year-old model based in Florida. She has worked and modeled with Barbizon, Rad Swim, Author Kinshawda Daniels and more. She takes pride in giving back to the community which branched her idea of this event. (She is pictured.) The model is also an aspiring actress who got her inspiration from horror and sci-fi films. She says,“I would love to act in something like stranger things, or maybe even a nice trendy Disney show, I just love to act haha”.

by Ameena Wilcox.