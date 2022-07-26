Minneapolis, MN

The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls Getaway

Amber Gibson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSiq6_0gsQvYIK00
Minneapolis Riverfront SunsetLane Pelovsky courtesy Meet Minneapolis

The Land of 10,000 Lakes may not seem like an obvious girls getaway destination, but Minneapolis has a laid-back approach to luxury that's perfect for a relaxed bachelorette party, mother-daughter vacation or sorority reunion. With a swanky new hotel, great restaurants, spas and shopping, Minneapolis is my under-the-radar pick for an ideal Midwestern girls getaway – and it's just a six hour drive from Chicago.

STAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubRVu_0gsQvYIK00
Four Seasons Hotel MinneapolisFour Seasons Hotel Minneapolis

The brand new Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis has vaulted the Twin Cities to an entirely new level when it comes to luxury accommodations. This breathtaking skyscraper in the heart of the city is just a block and a half from the Mississippi River and all 222 guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows for unobstructed skyline and river views beginning on the 23rd floor. Book an executive suite for the bathroom of your dreams – double sinks with halo lit vanity mirrors, a free-standing deep soaking tub, large separate showers with double rain shower heads and full-size Le Labo bath amenities. Decor throughout guestrooms and public spaces is modern, with bright and calming blues and neutral wood and sand tones.

Locally curated minibar drinks and snacks are perfect to enjoy over midnight gossip wrapped in plush bathrobes, from bean-to-bar Terroir Chocolate bars and turmeric spiced nuts by Isadore Nut Co to Minneapolis craft beer and 3leche kombucha. In the morning, baklava croissants from Socca Cafe downstairs are a must.

For a more affordable boutique option, Hotel Emery is part of Marriott's Autograph Collection in a restored historic landmark. There's no spa or pool, but you can get locally roasted Spyhouse Coffee in the lush, plant-filled lobby, along with excellent pizzas at Northern Italian restaurant Giulia.

DINE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Io55_0gsQvYIK00
Duck a l'Orange at Bar RufusAmber Gibson

Chef Gavin Kaysen's Mediterranean restaurant Mara at the Four Seasons and French bistro Bar Rufus at Rand Tower Hotel are the hottest new reservations downtown. Menu highlights at Mara include chermoula spiced chicken, braised lamb shank and an assortment of vegetarian-friendly dips to begin. At Bar Rufus, you'll find French classics like beef tartare, rich garlicky escargots and duck a l'orange. Soon, two more concepts by chef Daniel del Prado will open upstairs above Bar Rufus – cocktail lounge Miaou Miaou and full-service restaurant Blondette with a Pacific Northwest meets French menu under a retractable rooftop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbexD_0gsQvYIK00
Zen Box Izakaya Mapo Tofu MazemenZen Box Izakaya

If you're craving Japanese food, Zen Box Izakaya is outstanding, and they serve a number of delicious vegan dishes, including a mapo tofu mazemen brothless ramen with an eggplant spicy bean sauce that tastes just like ground pork. For dessert, Bebe Zito makes the best ice cream in town, with unique flavors like dulcineia, maracuja and Brazilian brigadeiro chocolate inspired by co-founder Gabriella's Brazilian heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2Yvr_0gsQvYIK00
Bebe Zito Ice CreamBebe Zito Ice Cream

SHOP

There's no sales tax on clothes or shoes in Minnesota, so you have permission to shop til you drop. Skip the Mall of America though, in favor of stylish boutiques in the North Loop neighborhood. Queen Anna House of Fashion has an impeccable selection of dresses, jumpsuits, outerwear and accessories for women of all shapes and sizes by international indie brands. Grethen House is a great place to stock up on versatile closet staples from brands like Nili Lotan and Pas de Calais, while D.NOLO is a co-op boutique with friendly stylists who will introduce you to up-and-coming designers and help you break out of a fashion rut with flattering new styles.

SPA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20v1XN_0gsQvYIK00
Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis Spa Relaxation LoungeFour Seasons Hotel Minneapolis

Four Seasons has the most impressive hotel spa in town, with six treatment rooms and expansive spa facilities including saunas, steam rooms and whirlpools, plus co-ed indoor pools. The most lavish treatment of all is a two hour botanical bliss body treatment, featuring Lola's Apothecary products for a full body exfoliation scrub, warm rose-scented bath milk wrap and customized full body massage. The time flies by and you may even be lulled to sweet sleep, but you'll emerge feeling like a fairy goddess with silky soft skin.

The newest spa experience in town is Watershed Spa, a social but serene communal bathhouse with sauna and steam rooms and a cold plunge pool for hot-cold hydrotherapy. Holistic wellness treatments are available too, from plant-powered Botnia facials and vibrational sound healing to acupuncture and cupping. You might know founder Nell Rueckl from Spot Spa and she even makes her own body butters and bath soaks for guests to take home.

SEE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCjpv_0gsQvYIK00
Emma at Guthrie TheaterGuthrie Theater

After a rejuvenating salt scrub, sauna and bathhouse experience, saunter across the Stone Arch Bridge crossing the Mississippi River to the Guthrie Theater to enjoy a play. The world premiere of Emma by Kate Hamill is a delightfully clever modern twist on the Jane Austen classic that's closing August 21 but up next beginning September 10 is Vietgone by Qui Nguyen.

You could spend the whole day perusing the 90,000 works of art at the enormous and free Minneapolis Institute of Art, or wandering through the exhibits and Minneapolis Sculpture Garden at the Walker Art Center. There are plenty of colorful murals and larger than life public artworks scattered throughout the city too, so keep your eyes peeled. Minneapolis is full of surprises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdgJU_0gsQvYIK00
Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Spoonbridge & CherryKrivit Photography courtesy of Meet Minneapolis

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Travel# Luxury Travel# Four Seasons# Summer Travel# Midwest

Comments / 1

Published by

Amber Gibson specializes in luxury travel, food, wine and wellness. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler, National Geographic Traveler, Robb Report, Departures, Hemispheres, Saveur, Bon Appétit, Fodor's, NPR, NBC and more. Champagne, dark chocolate and gelato are her biggest weaknesses.

Illinois State
434 followers

More from Amber Gibson

Miami, FL

Newly Minted Miami Michelin Star Restaurants To Try Now

Just this month, Florida received a Michelin Guide for the first time ever, and naturally Miami is the most star studded city of all, with 11 different restaurants receiving stars. It's exciting for Miami to be recognized on an international level like this and local chefs now have a new benchmark and accolade to strive for.

Read full story
Santa Monica, CA

This Santa Monica Restaurant Is The Best Place In LA For Sustainable Seafood

Leena Culhane and Brian BornemannAshley Randall Photography. Leena Culhane and Brian Bornemann met during the pandemic. She's an artist and musician, and he's a veteran LA chef. If you've dined at The Tasting Kitchen, Michaels' or Potager over the years, you've had his food. Crudo e Nudo is the duo's lovechild, a pandemic pop-up and ode to sustainable seafood that's found a permanent home on Main Street in Santa Monica. During a devestating couple of years for the restaurant industry, with many heartbreaking closures of neighborhood favorites and new businesses that never had a chance to get off the ground, Crudo e Nudo is a rare bright spot – one of the best new restaurants in Los Angeles.

Read full story

You Can Win A Year's Worth Of Jeni's Ice Cream

Maple Soaked Pancakes ice cream pintJeni's Splendid Ice Cream. This Saturday, February 5th is Ice Cream For Breakfast Day and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is on a mission to set the world record for the most people eating Ice Cream For Breakfast.

Read full story
Colorado State

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey Just Released Two Snowflakes for the First Time Ever

Beginning at 7 am this morning, nearly 2,000 people from all across the country gathered at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on an unseasonably balmy December day in Denver. They weren't here for a concert though. These early risers were all eagerly awaiting their first taste of a cult classic whiskey as rare as they come. Stranahan's annual Snowflake release is legendary among whiskey lovers – a super small batch limited release that sells out in a matter of hours.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Sneak Peek: Meow Wolf Convergence Station, Denver's Coolest New Attraction

Denver's hottest new attraction opens next weekend – a collaborative science fiction-inspired multiverse of interactive art that will enrapture guests of all ages for hours on end. Get your tickets for Convergence Station, Meow Wolf's largest and most ambitious permanent installation to date. It's twice as large as House of Eternal Return in Sante Fe and Omega Mart in Las Vegas, featuring multimedia masterpieces from hundreds of artists (including more than 115 Colorado-based artists) spread across four floors.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Coming Soon: A Japanese Chef's 'Bistronomy' Concept in Tribeca

The New York restaurant opening I'm most excited about in 2022 is a yet-to-be-named French restaurant by a young Japanese chef stepping out on his own for the first time in a city that's always welcomed dreamers.

Read full story

Try This Weird Cheesy Ice Cream For Free At Union Square

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice CreamKraft/Van Leeuwen. Ice cream and macaroni & cheese are undoubtedly two of America's favorite comfort foods. But would you combine the two? This summer, Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is partnering with Kraft Macaroni & Cheese to launch a supremely orange and cheesy Kraft ice cream. It's like nothing you've ever tasted before and you can try it for free tomorrow while supplies last at an ice cream truck stationed in Union Square on July 14 only from 11 am - 6 pm.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Five Reasons To Check Into Chicago's Hottest New Hotel

Chicago's hospitality industry is roaring back to life this summer, and the city has its first exciting new hotel opening since the pandemic destroyed the city's tourism industry last year. Pendry Chicago reimagines one of Chicago's most iconic Art Deco landmarks in a glamorous new fashion. The Burnham Brothers-designed Carbide & Carbon Building stands out in the city skyline with its Champagne bottle design, layering black granite, green and gold terracotta and bronze trim, topped off with an ornate cap of gleaming 24-karat gold leaf. Here are five reasons to check in now.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Your Guide To A Wellness Weekend in Portland, Oregon

Smith Bowl at Smith TeamakerSmith Bowl at Smith Teamaker. With COVID restrictions lifting this week, it's time for Portlanders to rejoice. Get ready to venture out once more and explore the city's hidden gems. So many great new small businesses have opened during this year of hibernation. Here's your guide to a weekend balancing wellness with a healthy dose of indulgence.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

World-Class Fine Dining In Wisconsin? This Milwaukee Restaurant Measures Up

It's worth a special trip to Milwaukee just to dine at Ardent – I know many foodie friends in Chicago who do just that. Chef Justin Carlisle has received national attention since he opened Milwaukee's first tasting menu-only restaurant in the East Side neighborhood in 2014, and has been a James Beard finalist for Best Chef Midwest four times.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Your Guide to a Relaxing Summer Weekend in Madison, Wisconsin

Dane County Farmers Market Around Capitol SquareVisit Madison. Madison is known for being the most progressive city in Wisconsin, a cultural center of craft beer, food, art and music. Dane County is the most vaccinated large county in the country, and with restrictions lifting completely in Madison and Dane County beginning June 2, the Dane County Farmers' Market will be returning to the square surrounding the Capitol on June 19. It's the largest producers-only farmers' market in the country and a great place to stock up on fresh, seasonal produce from regional family farms, along with honey, cheese, bread and pastries. After a hot summer morning browsing the market, cool off with a tour of the majestic State Capitol building and its beaux-arts style architecture.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

This Roadside Resort in the Middle of Nowhere is the Perfect Los Angeles Getaway

Driving by on Highway 166, Cuyama Buckhorn looks like an unassuming truck stop and diner, the main attraction in a tiny town of less than 600 people in the high desert of Santa Barbara County.

Read full story
8 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Your Guide To A Wellness Weekend in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara is known as the American Riviera and between the rugged coastline, hundreds of wineries and a unique brand of laidback luxury, it's obvious why everyone from Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to call this slice of paradise between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains home.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

Your Guide To A Wellness Weekend in Chattanooga

Lively but laid-back, Chattanooga is a young city, growing during the pandemic with an influx of new residents working remotely and enjoying the affordable high quality of life, including easy access to nature and outdoor recreation, plus the fastest internet in the world. Nicknamed Gig City for having the largest citywide gigabit-speed internet, it's no wonder Chattanooga topped lists by PCMag and Zillow as the best city to work from home. Outside Magazine even named it the best city ever. Even if you don't move to Chattanooga, here's a blueprint for a relaxing and rejuvenating weekend.

Read full story
San Luis Obispo, CA

The Best Coffee Shops in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo is the most populous city in San Luis Obispo County, a vibrant college town that's the cultural and commercial hub of California's Central Coast. With so many college kids around, it's no wonder that there are also a plethora of excellent coffee shops all within walking distance in San Luis Obispo's dynamic downtown. If you're visiting for a weekend getaway, Hotel Cerro and Hotel San Luis Obispo are the newest and most luxurious places to stay. Here are the best coffee shops to start your day, serving good brew accompanied by stimulating conversation.

Read full story

Seven Asian-American Owned Brands For Foodies

Celebrate Asian Pacifican American Heritage Month this May by shopping from these socially-conscious Asian-American small businesses. These brands all ship nationally, so you can enjoy no matter where you live.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Your Guide To A Relaxing Weekend in Baltimore

With its rich American history, home to Black luminaries like Billie Holiday and Frederick Douglass, deep literary roots, excellent local seafood and revitalized seven-mile downtown waterfront promenade, Baltimore is perhaps one of the most underrated cities in the country for leisure travel. Getting out on the water is a must when you're here to best appreciate the city's historic landmarks. You can charter your own electric boat or yacht to cruise the harbor and explore Patapsco River and the Chesapeake, or even learn to sail with Sea Baltimore.

Read full story
8 comments
San Diego, CA

A Wellness Weekend in San Diego

There are few places in the country as reliable for warm, sunny weather and beautiful beaches as San Diego. The country's eighth largest city has long been popular for family attractions like the San Diego Zoo, Legoland and SeaWorld, plus great fish tacos, but in the last few years this relaxed, Southern California destination has become a lot more sophisticated and it's the ideal destination for a weekend of wellness.

Read full story

This Mexican Destination Is The Perfect Spring Getaway

Surf, sun and sand await this spring in Puerto Vallarta, one of the best destinations in Mexico for outdoor adventure. Some parts of downtown and certain popular beaches can get crowded, but on a recent visit, I felt safe with the safety precautions being taken. It certainly helps that you're spending most of the day outdoors.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy