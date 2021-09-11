Sneak Peek: Meow Wolf Convergence Station, Denver's Coolest New Attraction

C Street Kate Russell

Denver's hottest new attraction opens next weekend – a collaborative science fiction-inspired multiverse of interactive art that will enrapture guests of all ages for hours on end. Get your tickets for Convergence Station, Meow Wolf's largest and most ambitious permanent installation to date. It's twice as large as House of Eternal Return in Sante Fe and Omega Mart in Las Vegas, featuring multimedia masterpieces from hundreds of artists (including more than 115 Colorado-based artists) spread across four floors.

Begin your journey at the Quantum Department of Transportation and hop on the C Street Express to a Blade Runner-esque main street filled with weird and wacky shops. Here, 'Cleanliness is next to godliness' is taken quite literally and the church is a laundromat. There's a repurposed 1960s Denver bus paying homage to how the national Disability Rights Movement began in Denver with the Gang of 19 protest. Around the corner, Kalyn Heffernan and Gregg Ziemba's Wheelchair Space Kitchen is not to be missed.

“This is a multiverse and science fiction-based, but it's very symbolic of the neighborhood we're in,” says general manager Alex Bennett. Convergence Station is located in Sun Valley, right next to Empower Field where the Denver Broncos play. Bennett says Sun Valley is one of Denver's most impoverished and diverse neighborhoods, and he is very proud that the Convergence Station installation has already created over 250 local Denver jobs and supports neighborhood small businesses too, like Copper Door Coffee Roasters and Raices Brewing Company in the ground floor cafe. Meow Wolf is the only Certified B Corp in the entertainment industry and has invested more than $615,000 into the Denver arts community through non-profit support and collaborations with local artists.

Like every other Meow Wolf exhibit, there are Easter eggs to discover and mysteries to solve if you care to dive deep into the narrative. It can be just as fun to aimlessly enjoy the immersive galleries and get lost in mirror mazes, but super fans and the super curious can try to unravel the mystery of what happened when these four worlds collided and figure out what happened to the four forgotten people you'll learn about along the way. Memories are the currency of this converged multiverse and the QPASS RFID card allows guests to collect memories and begin to piece together the narrative. If you're looking to solve the mystery, the library at Ossuary is a good spot to decode cryptic messages.

See if you can figure out how to create a wormhole in Eemia, an abandoned ice world with a neon cathedral. Catch indie short films at the theater on C Street or vote for mayor – politicians are not to be trusted, so a new one is elected every 20 minutes. Guests who have visited House of Eternal Return in Sante Fe may feel a sense of déjà vu upoon entering the whimsical enchanted forest of Numina, a six-dimensional being. Both were designed by Meow Wolf co-founder Caity Kennedy.

Stop for a bite on the way out and pick up a healthy grab-and-go meal by Osage Cafe, a social enterprise cafe that trains and employs and trains underserved young adults to help them succeed in the culinary industry.

Buy your tickets online now. Weekends are already sold out through October. The interactive art and entertainment emporium will be open seven days a week beginning September 17, from 10 am to 10 pm and until midnight on weekends. Tickets are $45 for out-of-state adults and $35 for Colorado residents. Entries are timed and once you are in, you're welcome to stay as long as you like.