How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stability

The Grooming Project, a Kansas City-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, helps parents find jobs in highly sought-after pet-related trades including pet grooming, dog daycare, and dog training while empowering them to overcome hurdles to steady employment.

The Andis Company, a top manufacturer of barbering, styling, and pet grooming tools is committed to empowering professionals. Andis Company launched a video series called Creator Series earlier this year to help bring positive change and bridge gaps throughout various communities across the country. The latest episode of the Creator Series will focus on The Grooming Project.

Natalie, Grooming Project/Pawsperity student at work. Credit: Andis Company

"When the request for help with tools from The Grooming Project hit my inbox back in 2015, I knew this program was going to be different and that we had to get involved immediately. Given the impact they've had in turning people's lives around, we're incredibly proud to support their mission through the Andis Foundation and, now, this Creator Series Original," said Matt K. Andis, co-CEO Andis Company.

People who face obstacles to steady employment, such as domestic abuse, addiction, criminal records, and incomplete education, may find meaningful employment in the in-demand field of grooming.

The Grooming Project's education-based strategy empowers low-income single parents by providing them with useful skills, but it also makes sure that they concentrate on bettering the future of their family by partnering with numerous local organizations to provide parenting and budgeting classes, mental health support, life skills courses, and other necessary medical services.

Christina, Grooming Project/Pawsperity graduate and instructor in action. Credit: Andis Company

"Create your way. That's exactly what we're trying to do for our students. Come in, learn how to groom dogs. They can open their own businesses, they can go work for somebody else, but most importantly, once they have that financial backing, they can create that path for their life," said Natasha Kirsch, Founding CEO of The Grooming Project. "Our students are creating financial stability for their families. They're creating a new cycle for their kids. Creating a whole new path."

The Grooming Project is now rebranding as "Pawsperity" and undertaking a significant physical expansion. The firm plans to become the largest dog grooming school in the country when its 16,000 square foot Kansas City location opens in late 2022.

Visit pawsperity.org to find out more about this organization.