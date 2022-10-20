Todd Mission, TX

Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance Festival

Amber Alexandria

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the country's largest and most prominent Renaissance-themed festival. The festival, which began in 1974, draws over 500,000 visitors annually to Todd Mission, Texas. 

This immersive experience features live entertainment, award-winning food and drink, works by master artists and crafters, rides and games, and over 100 engaging characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdCu0_0ifZ1rPK00
Photo Credit: Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival will host a Pirates Adventure Weekend on October 22nd and 23rd.

"Gather your crew and set sail for fun during Pirate Adventures this weekend" says Carl Foy, Marketing Director for Texas Renaissance Festival. "Pirate Adventures is the largest pirate party, north of the Gulf of Mexico! Pirate garb, sea shanties, and costume contests; plus over 400 shops, restaurants, and pubs at the Texas Renaissance Festival! You'll leave singing "yo ho, yo ho…!"

Pirate Adventures is the third of eight themed weekends of the Texas Renaissance's 48th season.

Visitors can watch a performance at any of the 27 stages, shop and eat their way through the kingdoms of France, Germany, England, Spain, and cheer on their favorite knight during the royal joust. There will also be a fish and chips eating contest and a pirate costume contest. Every evening finishes with his majesty's royal fireworks.

The Texas Renaissance Festival is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and Thanksgiving Friday through November 27, 2022. Sundays are free for kids under the age of 12.

The Texas Renaissance Festival takes place in Todd Mission, Texas, in the New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds.

