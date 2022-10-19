MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos, donates a record-breaking $84.5 Million to Girl Scouts

MacKenzie Scott, a philanthropist, made a $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA.

This contribution is the largest single-person contribution in the organization's history. Prior to Ms. Scott's generous donation, fewer than 2% of annual contributions went to organizations that focused on girls and women.

Ms. Scott picked Girl Scouts and 29 local councils to receive the donation, which will support Girl Scouts initiatives that prepare girls to become the next generation of great women leaders.

"We are so appreciative of MacKenzie Scott's gift to Girl Scouts. This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections needed to lead in their own communities and globally," said Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sofia Chang. "The support from all our donors, including this generous donation from Ms. Scott, is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation. We're excited to prove how Ms. Scott's investment in girls will change the world—because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed."

The issues of today are more intricate, intertwined, and global than ever before. Solving them will need collaborative leadership and new insights.

The impact of Ms. Scott's contribution will help:

create membership opportunities in underserved areas

expand focus on career readiness and mental wellness

expanding girls access to STEM exploration (areas including coding, aeronautics, and sustainability)

research, staff, and volunteer training

making climate-resiliency improvements to facilities

expanding both accessibility and high adventure elements at Girl Scout camp properties

Ms. Scott's contribution will help the organization accomplish its purpose of aiding all Girl Scouts in taking action and creating a long-term difference.