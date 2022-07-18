A luxury senior living community with world-class amenities has won Best of the Grand Strand Award for 2022

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is a new 98-unit luxury senior living campus featuring 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences, as well as resort-style amenities and excellent care. Located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way.

The comfortably, classy design includes:

a stunning promenade

fireplace

cigar and scotch lounge

multiple dining venues

signature water wall

Southern style outdoor living spaces

Art Studio and Gallery

the coveted Spa W

The community also offers world-class wellness amenities such as state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy and therapeutic live moss walls.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care wins 'Best Assisted Living' in the 2022 Best of the Grand Strand Awards. Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group announced that Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care was voted Best Assisted Living Community in the 2022 Best of the Grand Strand Awards.

"We are honored to be recognized by our peers and community members of Myrtle Beach as the 'Best Assisted Living Community'," says Hunter Weaver, Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach. "We have an outstanding team of dedicated associates and amazing residents and we look forward to welcoming new residents to our Watercrest family."

The annual competition hosted by WMBF News of Myrtle Beach, with over 148,000 votes cast in six major categories this year, with Watercrest Myrtle Beach winning Best Assisted Living Community. The name "Grand Strand" was coined by a local newspaper writer in 1945 for the 60-mile stretch of coastline.

The City of Myrtle Beach recently honored Watercrest Myrtle Beach for outstanding landscape design and aesthetics. Watercrest Myrtle Beach's exterior landscaping features a PGA-worthy putting green with purposeful awnings for shade, and separate gardening stations to appeal to horticulturists and nature lovers.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is one of two senior living development projects that Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate have collaborated on.