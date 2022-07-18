NASA Space Apps 2022, the world's largest space & science hackathon, is now accepting registration

This year's NASA International Space Apps Challenge theme is "Make Space," highlighting NASA's commitment to inclusion. This year's challenge will focus on Earth and space science, technology, and exploration. Registration for both in-person and virtual events is now open through October 2, 2022.

Apollo 17 astronaut Gene Cernan in 1972 Photo Credit: NASA / Unsplash

Since its debut in 2012, Space Apps has built and gradually expanded into a worldwide community united by a shared desire to solve problems and make an impact.

The success stories that have directly resulted from these challenges include the development of new products, business ventures, innovative upgrades to existing products, and the opportunity to network with other participants.

"Each year, Space Apps allows thousands to engage with NASA and its partners' open data during the hackathon," said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for the agency's Science Mission Directorate. "It has been rewarding to see the innovative projects created by Space Apps Challenge participants and observe their potential to generate meaningful contributions toward solving some of the most difficult challenges studied by NASA on Earth and in space."

Space Apps provides a platform for people all around the world who are passionate about creativity and innovation to leverage their unique views to tackle challenges presented by NASA experts. The challenges differ in skill level, expertise, subject matter, and objective.

This year, NASA is pleased to welcome the Indian Space Research Organization and the Mexican Space Agency to the list of space agency partners that support Space Apps. Australian Space Agency, Brazilian Space Agency, Canadian Space Agency, ESA (European Space Agency), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, National Space Activities Commission of Argentina, National Space Science Agency of Bahrain, Paraguayan Space Agency, and the South African National Space Agency are among the valued partners returning from last year.

Space agency involvement through Space Apps encourages more extensive global collaboration and gives a bigger platform for participants to contribute to the areas of Earth and space research and technology.

To find out more information about Space Apps or to register for an in-person or online event happening on October 1-2, 2022 visit spaceappschallenge.org.