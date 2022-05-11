Paying rent now earns you reward points to use towards travel, fitness classes or putting a down payment on a home

Cathay Pacific Airways (USA) announced earlier this week that they have established a partnership with Bilt Rewards. Bilt Rewards is a loyalty program that allows renters to earn points for rent payments.

Of the partnership, Bilt Rewards CEO and Founder Ankur Jain says, "Housing is the single largest expense for the vast majority of Americans and until now, rent has been the only major expense you couldn't earn anything back on. We are thrilled to be partnering with Cathay Pacific and Asia Miles to make travel around the world a real possibility for millions of renters."

Bilt Points can be redeemed for travel, fitness classes, next month's rent, exclusive member catalog items or even a down payment on a home. This is the first rewards program of its kind that lets you use points towards homeownership.

Cathay Pacific will now join 100+ airlines and hotels that accept Bilt Points as payment towards their services.

"Cathay Pacific constantly strives to make global exploration more accessible for travelers. Bilt Rewards makes it easy for renters to earn points and fly around the world just by paying their largest monthly expense. We are excited to be an early transfer partner of Bilt Rewards and look forward to welcoming renters to the skies," said Paul Smitton, Director of Customer Lifestyle, Cathay Pacific Airways.

Beginning this spring, Bilt Rewards members will be able to quickly transfer their points earned on rent into Cathay Pacific Asia Miles at a 1:1 ratio. Users may link their Cathay Pacific account to the Bilt Rewards app to transfer Bilt points to Asia Miles.

Asia Miles has been Asia's leading lifestyle and rewards program since 1999, providing members with numerous opportunities to earn miles through flying, hotel, dining, and retail transactions. Aside from flying awards, Asia Miles members may redeem miles for hotel stays at 60,000 hotels, car rentals in 21 countries, and numerous experience and lifestyle rewards.