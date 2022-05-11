Myrtle Beach, SC

Visit Myrtle Beach gives pro tips for travelers arriving during the summer months

Amber Alexandria

Visit Myrtle Beach is spotlighting strategies to avoid lengthy lines, crowds, and wait periods during summer vacations as travelers prepare for what experts anticipate will be the biggest season since the COVID-19 epidemic.

"Visit Myrtle Beach recognizes that this summer will be a busy one, but there are plenty of offerings for those who want to relax and rejuvenate on and off the beach along our 60 miles of pristine Atlantic coastline." said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "We encourage visitors to plan ahead, pack their patience and check out some of the lesser-known hidden gem attractions at The Beach!"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHODa_0fa1aA0m00
Myrtle Beach, SC boasts offers plenty of off-the-beach experiences for visitors this summer.Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

Here is a list of pro tips Visit Myrtle Beach is giving to travelers featuring some of their best attractions just in time for summer.

Myrtle Beach Art Museum

The Franklin G. Burroughs - Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, a destination on the Grand Strand Art Trail, is home to remarkable artwork by Southern artists, including Myrtle Beach natives. The museum is free for all visitors and also includes rotating special exhibits from painter Norman Rockwell and photographer Ansel Adams. 

The museum is steps away from the ocean and  features pottery classes, art workshops for ages 16 and up as well as a kid's art program.

Pro Tip:

"Plan to visit the Art Museum on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday during their 10 a.m.-4 p.m. business hours to avoid peak times that often accompanies weekend travel."

Myrtle Beach State Park

Myrtle Beach State Park offers educational activities for kids, nature and biking trails, and surf fishing. Visitors can also watch for nesting loggerhead sea turtles, catch crab from the park's pier, or search for seashells and shark teeth along the beach.

Pro tip:

Head to the park early, as many visitors are eager to explore the wildlife and terrain of South Carolina's first-opened state park.

Brookgreen Gardens

The gardens were constructed by sculptor Anna Hyatt Huntington and her husband Archer in the early 1930s and include stunning floral gardens, rich southern history, and a Lowcountry Zoo. Visitors can even take a tour of the grounds to learn about Lowcountry history. 

Brookgreen Gardens will be celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2022. 

From May 11 - August 13, 2022 Brookgreen Gardens will be hosting Summer Light: Art by Night. This event series takes place after-hours and allows for evening admissions to the botanical gardens as well as live music.

Pro tip:

Tickets to the gardens are valid for seven days, so you can visit more than once to maximize your time at different sections of Brookgreen Gardens, such as the Botanical Gardens, Lowcountry Zoo, and Lowcountry History and Wildlife Preserve.

Watersports

Myrtle Beach features an abundance of activities that cater to people of all ages and interests. Dolphin watch jet ski tours, banana boating or parasailing, and ecological boat tours are among the most popular.

Myrtle Beach also has marshlands, rivers, and the Intracoastal Waterway, all of which may be explored by boat or on a paddleboard or kayak tour.

Pro tip:

Make reservations for boat, paddleboard and Kayak tours well in advance and be open to weekday bookings as they are usually less crowded!

