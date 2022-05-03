Miami, FL

Publix collaborates with Instacart to launch a 15-minute grocery delivery service for consumers in Miami

Amber Alexandria

With Instacart food delivery service, customers can now receive fresh produce, pantry basics, and home products from Publix in as little as 15 minutes, regardless of the time of day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TP64d_0fRs6Paz00
Photo Credit: Freepik

This 15-minute Publix food delivery service is currently being carried out in Miami's Brickell, Coral Gables, and Wynwood neighborhoods. Publix and Instacart collaborated back in 2016, when they introduced same-day delivery in as little as an hour. Thanks to Publix's collaboration with Instacart's nano-fulfillment technology, Carrot Warehouses, Publix can now provide 15-minute delivery time frames.

Publix, the biggest employee-owned corporation in the US, is the first supermarket operator to use Instacart's fulfillment system.

"Instacart's model is to empower retailers to better serve their customers. We're taking the same approach by building Carrot Warehouses, a network of nano-fulfillment facilities that we operate on retailers' behalf, to help retailers deliver unmatched speed and selection to their customers. We're proud to be the platform that helps retailers offer the many use cases their consumers expect, from 15-minute delivery to the weekly shop," said Daniel Danker, Vice President of Product at Instacart. "With our Miami launch, Publix is bringing 15-minute delivery to their customers for the first time. Whether it's a last-minute dinner ingredient or parents needing a quick restock on diapers, we know Miamians seek convenience in their lives and we're excited to collaborate with Publix to power it."

Customers in the Brickell, Coral Gables, and Wynwood neighborhoods of Miami may use Publix's mobile app and website, as well as the Instacart App and website, to access Publix's 15-minute delivery service by heading to Publix Quick Picks.

