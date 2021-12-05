Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach invites visitors to enjoy festive experiences during the holiday season

Amber Alexandria

Miami Beach, which was just voted the "World's Leading Lifestyle Destination" by the 2021 International Travel Awards, is home to award-winning restaurants and hotels, unique arts and cultural attractions, and year-round activities.

Travelers looking for a warm-weather getaway this Holiday season are in for a treat, as Miami Beach offers festive experiences and lavish offers throughout the season.

"The holiday season takes on a special meaning here in Miami Beach, and we aim to provide ample events and offerings that will encourage our visitors to create memories with their loved ones," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xLXA_0dEk3sFc00
Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

Visitors who decide to spend the holidays at Miami Beach will have access to deals and a variety of unique activities, including:

  • Celebrate the holidays with friends and family while learning about different cultures. Seasonal favorites will be performed by the New World Symphony in their best holiday costumes on December 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Sounds of the Season.
  • Head to Lincoln Road Mall for an evening under the stars. The SoundScape Cinema Series will screen a selection of holiday-themed movies on a 7,000 square-foot projection wall from December 8 to 29. "The Karate Kid," "The Outsiders," and "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas" are among the films.
  • On December 10 – 11, attend the North Beach Bandshell's two-day music event, which will include Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Spafford, and more. The festival will offer fans an intimate experience as well as wonderful local food.
"We look forward to welcoming visitors and locals alike and helping to spread a little holiday cheer for all to enjoy," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Miami BeachMiamiFloridaholiday seasonFestive Experiences

Comments / 3

Published by

Journalist. Follow Me To Read Relevant And Interesting News Articles From All Over The US!

Tampa, FL
238 followers

More from Amber Alexandria

Las Vegas, NV

Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency premiered at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre

Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency launched this December at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre. Underwood is the first performer to take the stage at the venue, which is the largest and tallest in Las Vegas. REFLECTION was created by Underwood to relive some of the highlights of her spectacular recording and touring career throughout the years.

Read full story

3 Rare Coins with a total face value of $1.15 sell for $13.35 Million

Bruce Morelan of Las Vegas, Nevada sold an antique silver dollar, a 19th century dime, and an early 20th century nickel with a total face value of $1.15 for $13.35 million. Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections Coin Auctions of Irvine, California, paid a record price for the three historic rare coins.

Read full story
2 comments

For the first time since March 2020—Fiji welcomes back international travelers

For the first time in 20 months, Fiji Airways welcomed fully vaccinated travelers onboard, with the first American tourists from Los Angeles waking up in Fijian Paradise at roughly 5:45am on December 2nd to a celebration from the local community.

Read full story
2 comments

Zillow, the online real estate marketplace, creates an interactive virtual haunted house this Halloween

This Halloween, from the comfort of your living room, discover the darkest depths of Zillow's creepiest listings. The mansion at 667 Dead End Drive comes to life in an interactive 3D Home tour that will both shock and excite anyone courageous enough to explore this fictitious home of horrors.

Read full story

Steve Aoki to host exclusive shows inside Sensorium Galaxy, welcome to the metaverse

Steve Aoki, a Grammy-nominated electronic music DJ and producer, has joined Sensorium Galaxy, a digital metaverse that features immersive high-end events and experiences. Sensorium Galaxy allows users to reinvent themselves, explore large virtual worlds packed with activities ranging from games to meditation practices, mingle with others, and interact with their favorite artists in an alternative reality.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Straight from grandma's kitchen— home cooked meals delivered directly to your door, be a chef or eater

Parsley, a food and community platform for "cooks and eaters," announced the debut of its app-based service in Austin, as well as the appointment of industry veterans Mason Arnold as CEO and Sloan Foster as COO.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Over 200 featured accessories that have shaped women's lives throughout the centuries, From The Museum at FIT

Accessories create social ideals such as gender, sexuality, modesty, race, class, power, and modernism while also illuminating changes in the larger social environment. Although they are sometimes viewed as an afterthought to clothing, accessories have long been crucial components and they serve as significant elements for understanding how women express their own identities.

Read full story
1 comments

Songlorious, a personalized song startup, has won a $500,000 deal on Shark Tank

Songlorious co-founders Ellen and Omayya Atout pitched their personalized music company in an Oct. 15 Shark Tank appearance and secured a $500,000 investment from four "dream mentors" they anticipate to propel their startup into significant growth mode.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey support local music legends and their communities with $10,000 donations

Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey are honoring local music scene individuals with $10,000 donations to community-based music initiatives of their choice. The Creative Director of Wild Turkey and the bourbon brand collaborated to commemorate five "Local Legends" who supported music efforts that helped their communities grow during a particularly challenging time.

Read full story
Minnesota State

A surprising amount of Americans are returning back to rural life in "Rural By Choice" documentary series

"Rural By Choice" is a new seven-part documentary series that explores how rural areas in Western Minnesota have witnessed unexpected population increase – resulting from surprising demographics — in recent years.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Discovering Korean Folk-Roots With U.S. Tour

ADG7 (Ak Dan Gwang Chil), a special performance by the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA) and SORI Artists, will take place on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre (4401 W 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005). Tickets are free, but advance reservations are necessary.

Read full story

Chipotle's Boorito Halloween event giving away 30,000 free entrees and $5 burrito, bowl, salad or taco entree options

Chipotle Mexican Grill is celebrating 21 years of the annual Boorito Halloween event by becoming the first restaurant brand to open a virtual location on Roblox. Chipotle will give away $1 million in free burritos as part of the Chipotle Boorito Maze experience, as well as access to new virtual Halloween costumes and special Roblox products.

Read full story

2,645 art pieces worth over $4.1 Million set sail on a world-class floating art gallery

Holland America Line's Rotterdam set sail for the first time this month on October 20th. Holland America Line ships have a history of being viewed as floating art galleries due to the ship's extensive museum-quality artwork collections.

Read full story
2 comments

MINISO, the affordable lifestyle brand, positions themselves as the top $10 store in North America

Plush toys, home décor and organizers, beauty and health, fashion accessories, and technology are just a few of the products available at the rapidly expanding retail store MINISO.

Read full story
Michigan State

Job-seekers wanted for careers in the energy sector, location Michigan

The Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium (MEWDC) recently announced that during Careers in Energy Week, October 18-22, it will begin an outreach campaign to raise awareness of high-growth, fulfilling careers in the energy sector.

Read full story

Mindbody acquires ClassPass and is now the world's largest fitness and wellness experience marketplace

Mindbody announced the completion of its acquisition of ClassPass earlier this month. ClassPass is a monthly subscription service that provides access to the world's largest network of fitness and wellness experiences.

Read full story

Avocado Green shows dedication to fighting climate change with the release of 'A Little Green' podcast

Avocado Green Brands, the world's first Climate Neutral certified mattress brand, reducing its carbon footprint, offsetting all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocating for legislation to help alleviate the climate problem.

Read full story
4 comments
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan's most photographed townhouse is now on the market for $19.5 million

The most photographed townhouse in Manhattan, located at 163 East 64th Street has entered the market. As one of the Upper East Side's most unforgettable landmarks this townhouse captured the interest of millennial Instagrammers, architecture aficionados, streetscape lovers, architectural preservationists, and those who remain enamored with New York City.

Read full story
1 comments

The new Batman commercial is sourcing talent entirely from TikTok

Batman standing under steel roofSerge Kutuzov/Unsplash. Today at DC FanDome, a free virtual DC fan event, Little Caesars announced that they will be looking for cast members for their next commercial entirely on TikTok.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy