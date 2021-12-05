Miami Beach invites visitors to enjoy festive experiences during the holiday season

Miami Beach, which was just voted the "World's Leading Lifestyle Destination" by the 2021 International Travel Awards, is home to award-winning restaurants and hotels, unique arts and cultural attractions, and year-round activities.

Travelers looking for a warm-weather getaway this Holiday season are in for a treat, as Miami Beach offers festive experiences and lavish offers throughout the season.

"The holiday season takes on a special meaning here in Miami Beach, and we aim to provide ample events and offerings that will encourage our visitors to create memories with their loved ones," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA).

Visitors who decide to spend the holidays at Miami Beach will have access to deals and a variety of unique activities, including:

Celebrate the holidays with friends and family while learning about different cultures. Seasonal favorites will be performed by the New World Symphony in their best holiday costumes on December 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Sounds of the Season.

Head to Lincoln Road Mall for an evening under the stars. The SoundScape Cinema Series will screen a selection of holiday-themed movies on a 7,000 square-foot projection wall from December 8 to 29. "The Karate Kid," "The Outsiders," and "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas" are among the films.

On December 10 – 11, attend the North Beach Bandshell's two-day music event, which will include Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Spafford, and more. The festival will offer fans an intimate experience as well as wonderful local food.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors and locals alike and helping to spread a little holiday cheer for all to enjoy," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA.