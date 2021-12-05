Las Vegas, NV

Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency premiered at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre

Amber Alexandria

Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency launched this December at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre.

Underwood is the first performer to take the stage at the venue, which is the largest and tallest in Las Vegas. REFLECTION was created by Underwood to relive some of the highlights of her spectacular recording and touring career throughout the years.

It commemorates her biggest hits from her 15-year career as an award-winning international superstar. The all-new production uses dazzling special effects and cutting-edge technology to bring beloved fan favorites to life in a whole new manner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCZfi_0dEjC6hI00
Resorts World Las Vegas

Barry Lather directed the show. Wardrobe styling and costume design was by Emma Trask. The show design and creative production was by Nick Whitehouse and Fireplay.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which is solely scheduled and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a cutting-edge, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus.

The venue boasts outstanding comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unrivaled immersive audio experience with more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology, with the furthest seat at 150 feet from the stage.

Of her first residency, Underwood says, "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.  I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

Underwood's high-energy performance kept the opening night audience on their feet throughout the unforgettable evening, which also featured her band, dancers, aerialists, a virtual orchestra, a stunning myriad of one-of-a-kind costumes, a breathtaking finale centered on a brilliant, never-before-seen water wall feature.

As part of her ongoing partnership, $1 from each REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency ticket sold will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, which grants life-changing wishes to children with serious illnesses.

Carrie has been active with the organization for almost 15 years, fulfilling wishes from the beginning of her singing career.

