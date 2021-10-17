Manhattan's most photographed townhouse is now on the market for $19.5 million

The most photographed townhouse in Manhattan, located at 163 East 64th Street has entered the market.

As one of the Upper East Side's most unforgettable landmarks this townhouse captured the interest of millennial Instagrammers, architecture aficionados, streetscape lovers, architectural preservationists, and those who remain enamored with New York City.

Townhouse WORKHOUSE

New York, with its heady combination of commerce and culture, is recognized across the world as the pinnacle of affluent urban living, and townhouses have long functioned as luxurious status symbols.

The Upper East Side is home to some of New York's most opulent townhouse mansions.

Ken Laub's Versailles, an inspired Neo-Georgian brick townhouse extending 90 feet in depth, is nestled between two brown and gray houses on 64th.

The Versailles townhouse has a rich history and a grand guest list that includes Bob Hope, Liza Minnelli, Alan Thicke, and visits from the best theatre, real estate, and the arts.

Laub, a semi-retired real estate industry titan, has resided in the house for the past 35 years. He's now selling his cherished townhouse in order to devote more time to his musical creations. "New York, Old Friend," a sizzling and celebrated show he developed featuring Grammy-nominated Clint Holmes.

163 East 64th Street is one of New York's most distinguished townhouses, designed in 1872 by renowned Architect John G. Prague. It covers 8,000 square feet.

The townhouse includes:

15 voluminous ultra-chic rooms with impressive 90' depth floor-plates

soaring ceiling heights throughout

original and pristine architectural details from head to toe

5-bedroom suites

8.5 bathrooms

5 full baths

3 powder rooms

8 working fireplaces

a sublime 90'x 20' Parlor floor

a one-of-a-kind atrium fabricated by Lalique providing for stunning interior illumination

a private elevator servicing all levels including the European designed rooftop garden

original English pine library dating back to 1872

a lavish bar

private gated entrance

