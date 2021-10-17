The new Batman commercial is sourcing talent entirely from TikTok

Amber Alexandria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFfMO_0cTclnWG00
Batman standing under steel roofSerge Kutuzov/Unsplash

Today at DC FanDome, a free virtual DC fan event, Little Caesars announced that they will be looking for cast members for their next commercial entirely on TikTok.

"As the pizza brand with the most followers on TikTok, we can't think of a better way to kick off this incredible partnership with The Batman," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "We know there is a lot of talent out there among DC fans and Little Caesars enthusiasts and we can't wait to see what the public comes up with."

Little Caesars will launch their promotion #BeLikeTheBatman casting call as part of a larger affiliation with Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming The Batman film, which will be released in cinemas on March 4, 2022.

TikTok users who want to join may create videos of themselves depicting how they would navigate everyday life if they were Batman. Then, while uploading their videos to TikTok, users should tag them with #BeLikeTheBatman.

The company will go through submissions to choose cast members for a future commercial promoting the brand's connection with the film.

Matt Reeves directed, co-wrote, and produced the Batman film, along with co-writer Peter Craig and producer Dylan Clark. The film is based on DC characters, including Batman, who was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

The Batman is set to be released on March 4, 2022, by Warner Bros Pictures. Commercials based on the TikTok casting call for Little Caesars will broadcast in the weeks leading up to the film's premiere.

To learn more about the latest Little Caesars casting call, visit: https://www.tiktok.com/@littlecaesarspizza

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist. Follow Me To Read Relevant And Interesting News Articles From All Over The US!

Tampa, FL
116 followers

More from Amber Alexandria

New York City, NY

UN General Assembly in New York elected Honduras to the UN Human Rights Council, first time ever

Honduras was elected as one of 47 members of the Human Rights Council (HRC) by the United Nations General Assembly in New York, to serve a three-year term beginning in January 2022, along with Argentina and Paraguay, as part of the Latin American and Caribbean region, which is entitled to 8 seats on the Council.

Read full story

MINISO, the affordable lifestyle brand, positions themselves as the top $10 store in North America

Plush toys, home décor and organizers, beauty and health, fashion accessories, and technology are just a few of the products available at the rapidly expanding retail store MINISO.

Read full story
Michigan State

Job-seekers wanted for careers in the energy sector, location Michigan

The Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium (MEWDC) recently announced that during Careers in Energy Week, October 18-22, it will begin an outreach campaign to raise awareness of high-growth, fulfilling careers in the energy sector.

Read full story

Mindbody acquires ClassPass and is now the world's largest fitness and wellness experience marketplace

Mindbody announced the completion of its acquisition of ClassPass earlier this month. ClassPass is a monthly subscription service that provides access to the world's largest network of fitness and wellness experiences.

Read full story

Avocado Green shows dedication to fighting climate change with the release of 'A Little Green' podcast

Avocado Green Brands, the world's first Climate Neutral certified mattress brand, reducing its carbon footprint, offsetting all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocating for legislation to help alleviate the climate problem.

Read full story
4 comments
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan's most photographed townhouse is now on the market for $19.5 million

The most photographed townhouse in Manhattan, located at 163 East 64th Street has entered the market. As one of the Upper East Side's most unforgettable landmarks this townhouse captured the interest of millennial Instagrammers, architecture aficionados, streetscape lovers, architectural preservationists, and those who remain enamored with New York City.

Read full story
1 comments

Paying homage to Netflix La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Spanish brewery Estrella Galicia creates special edition beer

The brewery Estrella Galicia will dress its new special edition with labels that pay homage to La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)Estrella Galicia. The premium Spanish beer brewery Estrella Galicia will dress its new special edition beer with labels inspired by the Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), which has captivated audiences all over the world.

Read full story

Hit TV show Bachelor in Paradise season finale surprising proposals

From left to right: Joe & Serena, Riley & Maurissa, Kenny & MariNeil Lane Couture. Viewers who tuned in to ABC's hit show Bachelor in Paradise's dramatic season finale were treated to not one, but three spectacular and unexpected proposals. Neil Lane, Hollywood's most recognized designer and official jeweler of The Bachelor franchise, created these stunning rings.

Read full story

Harry Potter Fan Club app celebrates 20th anniversary with Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's StoneWizarding World. The Sorting Hat is a magical hat introduced by Godric Gryffindor that is used to place Hogwarts students in their rightful place, depending on their qualities and capabilities.

Read full story

Crisis Text Line now offers support for Spanish-speakers

Example conversation with Crisis Text LineCrisis Text Line. On October 15, 2021, Crisis Text Line, a non-profit that provides free crisis counseling through text message, will begin delivering its service in Spanish.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon attraction

Vincent van Gogh hot air ballonLighthouse Immersive. Lighthouse Immersive Van Gogh Chicago encourages audiences to "enter inside" Vincent van Gogh's classic works, recreating his highly emotional and chaotic inner awareness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination.

Read full story

Historical Native American artifacts returned to the Mniconjou Lakota Tribe

Lakota Elders, all with a family connection to Spotted Elk, accepting the Chief’s pistol and knife.Thomaston Place Auction Galleries. Earlier this month, the Mniconjou Lakota Tribe received donations of a pistol and knife belonging to Chief Spotted Elk (1826-1890).

Read full story
1 comments
California State

All-natural cookies, frozen yogurts and PupCups—Fido to go! the first Doggie Treat truck service comes to California

Fido to go! announced this month they have created a new West Coast route for the iconic Fido to go! canine treat truck. What started in Chicago over a decade ago, quickly became incredibly popular among Chicago dog lovers as Fido to go! traveled to parks and events across the city.

Read full story

Employers are left scrambling to find solutions to track weekly COVID-19 diagnostic test, at the White House's request

The White House's COVID-19 action plan calls for increased COVID-19 diagnostic testing in businesses, educational institutions and other organizations. This has left many employers with 100+ employees scrambling to find ways to track and implement the new requirements or deal with steep fines.

Read full story

1 in 13 children in the U.S. has a potentially life-threatening food allergy, research shows

With Halloween right around the corner the Teal Pumpkin Project is helping trick-or-treaters with food allergies find safe treats in their neighborhood. Launched back in 2012 by a local food allergy group in Tennessee, the Teal Pumpkin Project is now a global movement existing in all 50 U.S. states and six continents.

Read full story

Introducing the new PayPal app with two-day early access Direct Deposit & bill pay

New PayPal AppPayPal Holdings, Inc. PayPal recently announced the release of the new PayPal app. The new app introduces new features including PayPal Savings, a new high yield savings account provided by Synchrony Bank. The new app also includes new in-app shopping tools that will allow customers to earn rewards redeemable for PayPal shopping credit or cash back.

Read full story

Grammy-Nominated Musician And Le Cordon Bleu-Trained Chef, Kelis, Host A New Culinary Digital Video Series

A new culinary video series launched today called Sample the World® with Ramada. The brand new digital video series is designed to take viewers on a culinary journey across North America. The series is presented by Ramada® by Wyndham, one of the most internationally recognized hotel brands.

Read full story

3,000 Marriott Hotels Are Starting A New Complimentary Hot Breakfast Program For Guest

Starting this October throughout the winter holiday season Marriott Bonvoy will start serving a new complimentary hot breakfast program. This program will be rolled out to around 3,000 hotels across four brands that include Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

Read full story

Jet-Setters Can Now Receive An 'Eco-Score' On Travel Trips

The sustainability-focused luxury travel company, Wild Nectar Immersive Travel Collection, has officially launched this fall. Each curated travel trip by Wild Nectar Collection offers a custom Eco Score. The Eco Scores are evaluated on over 10 categories that include carbon emissions and offsets, betterment of the local community, conservation, energy source and efficiency.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy