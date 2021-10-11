Hit TV show Bachelor in Paradise season finale surprising proposals

From left to right: Joe & Serena, Riley & Maurissa, Kenny & Mari Neil Lane Couture

Viewers who tuned in to ABC's hit show Bachelor in Paradise's dramatic season finale were treated to not one, but three spectacular and unexpected proposals. Neil Lane, Hollywood's most recognized designer and official jeweler of The Bachelor franchise, created these stunning rings.

Joe Amabile, America's favorite grocer, has finally found the love he's been looking for in Serena Pitt. Going down on one knee and proposing with a magnificent cushion-shaped diamond ring surrounded by 44 round cut diamonds total weight of diamonds is 2 carats.

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian's passionate connection led to a lovely engagement, commemorating their love with a pear-shaped diamond ring surrounded by 43 round cut diamonds total weight of diamonds is 2 carats.

Kenny Braasch finally found the love of his life in Mari Pepin. Getting down on one knee with a stunning Oval shaped diamond ring surrounded by 42 round cut diamonds total weight of diamonds is 2 carats.

All three rings were handmade in Platinum designed and signed by Neil Lane.

"Each of the love stories this season on Bachelor in Paradise were beautiful in their own way", says Lane. "Hand designing couture pieces that tell the story of each of these special relationships is exactly why I love working with couples for these special moments.

Bachelor in Paradise stars some of The Bachelor's greatest stars as well as some of the show's breakout fan favorites.

They all left The Bachelor or The Bachelorette with shattered hearts, but they now understand what it takes to find love, and on Bachelor in Paradise, they'll have a second (or third) chance to discover their soul mates.

These former bachelors and bachelorettes will explore new relationships, fall in love, or experience repeated heartbreak while living together in a lovely sanctuary in Mexico.

