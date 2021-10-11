Crisis Text Line now offers support for Spanish-speakers

Example conversation with Crisis Text Line Crisis Text Line

On October 15, 2021, Crisis Text Line, a non-profit that provides free crisis counseling through text message, will begin delivering its service in Spanish.

The organization is actively recruiting and training bilingual volunteers in English and Spanish to assist the underserved LatinX population in distress.

Text HOLA to 741741 to reach a volunteer crisis counselor.

This service is in high demand. Suicide among young Latinas is a major public health concern, as they attempt suicide at a higher rate than any other group of female teenagers in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Our goal has always been to support people in crisis with the technology that is comfortable to them. Thanks to the hard work of our team and bilingual volunteer Crisis Counselors, we can also serve texters who feel most comfortable getting mental health support in Spanish," said Dena Trujillo, Crisis Text Line Interim CEO.

According to voluntary demographic statistics, LatinX texters already account for 17% of Crisis Text Line texters. English-speaking LatinX texters are more likely to be younger (56% were 17 or younger) and female (79%) than all texters combined.

Powered by a community of volunteer Crisis Counselors, Crisis Text Line, assists people in distress by helping people go from a state of crisis to a state of calm through using active listening skills, problem-solving and de-escalating techniques.

The organization is currently seeking and training bilingual volunteers in English and Spanish.

Visit crisistextline.org/palabras to apply to support texters in Spanish as a volunteer Crisis Counselor.

