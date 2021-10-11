Chicago, IL

Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon attraction

Amber Alexandria

Vincent van Gogh hot air ballon

Lighthouse Immersive Van Gogh Chicago encourages audiences to "enter inside" Vincent van Gogh's classic works, recreating his highly emotional and chaotic inner awareness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination.

Immersive Van Gogh is currently one of the world's best-selling attractions, with exhibitions around North America.

Goebbert's Farm, off I-90's Route 47 exit, is a family-friendly destination with seasonal attractions such as vegetable picking, gardening workshops, pig races, and even a giraffe barn. The farm grounds include a large sunflower field, which was an ideal setting for a Van Gogh hot air balloon because the post-Impressionist painter was a fan of these towering flowers.

The experiential exhibit will continue through February 6 at Chicago's Lighthouse ArtSpace, 108 West Germania Place.

The venue is easily accessible by public transportation and has ample parking in the nearby James House parking garage.

"Vincent's flight over Toronto delighted locals as well as social media users across North America," said Corey Ross, co-producer of Immersive Van Gogh. "Now he has taken his first flight in the U.S., and we have plans to bring him to Minneapolis and New York to highlight our exhibits in those cities."

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi and features original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who contributed a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal, and simple-looking piano. The Art Director is Vittorio Guidotti.

Florida State

Coffee Bar, Pet Spa And Yoga Studio Included In Florida's Tampa Bay New Amenity-Rich Apartment Community

Aventon Clearwater is an amenity-rich apartment community conveniently located on US-19 North in Clearwater, Florida that is currently under construction. Aventon Clearwater will consist of ten garden-style buildings with a combined total of 396-units that are in close proximity to renowned beaches, shopping destinations and major employers.

Read full story

