All-natural cookies, frozen yogurts and PupCups—Fido to go! the first Doggie Treat truck service comes to California

Amber Alexandria

K Woods Media/Fido to go!™

Fido to go! announced this month they have created a new West Coast route for the iconic Fido to go! canine treat truck.

What started in Chicago over a decade ago, quickly became incredibly popular among Chicago dog lovers as Fido to go! traveled to parks and events across the city.

Starting this October, Anthony and Krista Misitano are bringing Fido to go! doggie treat truck to Orange County at the Huntington Dog Beach, the nation's largest dog-friendly beach.

"I'm so happy to partner with Anthony and Krista, and I know that people out west are going to love Fido to go!™ just much as they do here in Chicago," said Donna Santucci, Fido to go!™ founder. "They are also both dog lovers, so they're as committed to excellence in service and food quality as I am. I can't wait to see the social media pictures and hear all the new stories of dog owners and their pets who will get to experience the Fido to go!™ truck for the first time."

Fido to go! doggie treats are all made with U.S. sourced ingredients. These treats have been specially formulated to be free of gluten, grain, soy, corn, egg and sugar with no additives or preservatives.

Some of the doggie treats include all-natural cookies, frozen yogurts, and PupCups for healthy snacks that dogs love.

For more details on the new Fido to go!™ Huntington Beach service area, including daily truck routes and schedules, visit Anthony and Krista on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

