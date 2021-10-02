1 in 13 children in the U.S. has a potentially life-threatening food allergy, research shows

Ideas for non-food treats FARE

With Halloween right around the corner the Teal Pumpkin Project is helping trick-or-treaters with food allergies find safe treats in their neighborhood.

Launched back in 2012 by a local food allergy group in Tennessee, the Teal Pumpkin Project is now a global movement existing in all 50 U.S. states and six continents.

The Teal Pumpkin Project provides how-to information that includes a neighborhood map of participating locations.

FARE, the company who helped expand this nationwide movement and also is the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy, is partnering with the educational platform Allergy Insider this year to reach more participants than ever before. This partnership outreach campaign even includes FARE's first ever billboard in Time Square.

"The number of children with food allergies has risen dramatically over the past 20 years, and the Teal Pumpkin Project brings the community together to ensure a safe and inclusive Halloween for all trick-or-treaters," said FARE President & Chief Executive Officer Lisa Gable. "We are so grateful for the support of Allergy Insider as the first title sponsor of the Teal Pumpkin Project."

FARE is currently the largest private funder of food allergy research and studies have shown that 1 in 13 children in the U.S. has a potentially life-threatening food allergy.

Many traditional Halloween treats aren't safe for children with food allergies. Popular Halloween candies contain nuts, milk, egg, soy, wheat or sesame.

The Teal Pumpkin Project also encourages participants to put a teal pumpkin on doorsteps to signify that non-food treats, such as a glow stick or small toys, are available that are safe for trick-or-treaters in addition to candy.

This generous act helps promote inclusion for kids with food allergies or other conditions.

