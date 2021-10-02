Employers are left scrambling to find solutions to track weekly COVID-19 diagnostic test, at the White House's request

COVID-19 Testing Medical photo created by freepik

The White House's COVID-19 action plan calls for increased COVID-19 diagnostic testing in businesses, educational institutions and other organizations. This has left many employers with 100+ employees scrambling to find ways to track and implement the new requirements or deal with steep fines.

This has left many businesses with a large number of employees with more questions than answers. These businesses now have to figure out how to track vaccination status or weekly test results across thousands of staff members.

It's a serious concern for many of these companies on how to track so many results on a weekly basis, especially since violating the White House's plan could result in fines up to $14,000 per incident.

"These are waters most employers have never entered before, and it gets incredibly complex incredibly fast," said Brett Martin, CEO of infectious disease screening company CastleBranch. "Mandates mean continuously collecting sensitive medical documents from employees, tracking weekly diagnostic test results, and creating a documented audit trail while protecting the individual's private information from unlawful exposure. For the inexperienced, it's an unmitigated nightmare."

To help large employers, colleges and universities companies like CastleBranch have created essential tool kits: CB COVID-19 Compliance. The CB COVID-19 Compliance helps organizations track the results of a diagnostic COVID-19 test via a secure, password-protected platform. This helps organizations protect their employees private data and information as well as providing a detailed audit trail to help protect the employers from potential liability.

