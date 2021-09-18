Steve Aoki, Ken Jeong, And Nancy Kwan Are Among The 10 Distinguished Honorees Inducted Into The 2021 Asian Hall Of Fame

The ten distinguished honorees this year are inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame for their legacy, philanthropy and advancement of equity.

The nominees this year come from all over the world including Hong Kong, India, Korea, Jamaica and the United States.

The Asian Hall of Fame was established in 2004 as a global organization of recognizing Asian excellence and racial equity. More recently they have been a leading voice of Stop Asian Hate.

The Induction Ceremony will livestream on November 13. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer Danny Seraphine & CTA will headline. Master of ceremonies will be Frank Buckley of KTLA 5.

Past inductees include Bruce Lee, Daniel Dae Kim, Norm Mineta, Connie Chung, Kristi Yamaguchi among others.

2021 Asian Hall Of Fame Induction Asian Hall of Fame

Class of 2021 inductees are (in alphabetical order):

Steve Aoki: First Asian DJ producer to achieve global recognition in electronic dance music and son of Benihana founder Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki. Steve Aoki, Ken Jeong,

Tani Cantil-Sakauye: First Filipino-American woman Chief Justice of California.

Phil Chen : Jamaican Order of Distinction bass guitarist for Eric Clapton, Bob Marley, Robby Krieger, other legends.

Ren Hanami: Japanese-Hawaiian actress and National Chairman of SAG-AFTRA Asian Pacific American Media Committee .

Ken Jeong: Actor, comedian, producer, physician and advocate for Asian representation in national narratives.

Sumi Jo: Legendary coloratura and first Asian soprano nominated for Academy Award Best Song. First classical musician and Korean national inductee. Steve Aoki, Ken Jeong and Indra Nooyi

Nancy Kwan: Lifetime Achievement Award honoree. First Eurasian cinema icon in Hollywood, Golden Globe Award-winner and cousin of inductee Kevin Kwan.

Brandon Lee (in memoriam): Martial artist, actor and son of inductee Bruce Lee.

Dr. Linda Liau : Brain cancer vaccine pioneer, first Asian woman chair of a neurosurgery program.

Indra Nooyi: Former Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo. First woman, person of color, and immigrant CEO of a Fortune 50 company. Author of My Life in Full memoir and first Indian inductee.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.