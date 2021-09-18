An S&P 500 Industrial Company Issues The First Sustainability-Linked Bond That Targets Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Johnson Controls has furthered its dedication to sustainable buildings and finance following the completion of their first Sustainability-Linked Bond. The offering of the Sustainability-Linked Bond is $500 million in ten-year senior notes.

The company recently published a finance framework that integrates green, social and sustainability into their finances with the newly released Sustainability-Linked Bond being in compliance with this framework.

Johnson Controls is the first S&P 500 industrial company to integrate a sustainable finance framework and issuance of a Sustainability-Linked Bond.

"Experts say that an additional $1-2 trillion/year must be invested in sustainability and cutting greenhouse gases if we are going to have any chance of meeting the steep carbon reductions science tells us is urgently required," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls. "Governments alone will not be able to mobilize this sum of money, so private sector capital needs to get sustainable, and fast. Building the market for sustainable finance is therefore an imperative; and ensuring that the highest standards are met so that dollars flow to projects that truly accelerate decarbonization, is also critical. With our continued commitment to sustainable finance and aggressive sustainability targets, we are showing our leadership in the field."

In January 2021, Johnson Controls committed to reducing customers' emissions by 16 percent and operational emissions by 55 percent before 2030.

Based on these commitments the company then issued a Sustainability-Linked Bond in which the interest rate on the bond is tied to the achievement of these environmental goals.

