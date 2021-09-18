Non-Profit Organizations Participate In The Very First Earth Gives Day

Earth Gives was founded by Rhonda Bannard and is a non-profit based out of Phoenix, Arizona raising awareness towards climate change issues. Earth Gives provides resources and welcomes partnerships with other non-profits to provide solutions that are required to make this planet a place where we can all thrive and coexist together.

This year for the first time ever Earth Gives has created a national Earth Gives Day on October 7th.

A wide variety of nonprofit organizations will be participating in this first ever Earth Gives Day, which will focus on coming together to drive resources and attention to the work of environmental and climate-focused non-profits.

There have been organizations on the frontlines of climate change and many of them will be participating in Earth Gives Day this year.

Some of these organizations are local-based and address the specific needs of their communities like Big Bend Conservancy, The Crested Butte Land Trust, WildEarth Guardians, Protect the Adirondacks!, and the Thurston Climate Action Team.

Some of these organizations are regional like The Western Environmental Law Center which has been using the power of the law to safeguard the public lands, wildlife, and communities of the American West since 1976. And in 1987 in collaboration with the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund, were able to protect the endangered northern spotted owl by successfully challenging Oregon timber sales.

Other organizations like The Explorers Club (1904) and Rotary International (1905) have a global reach and have been addressing environmental and conservation issues for decades.

