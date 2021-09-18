2,000 Jobs Coming To Danville, VA With The Construction And Destination Resort Caesars Virginia

Rendering of Caesars Virginia Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Earlier this week Caesars Entertainment released official renders for Caesars Virginia. This is a $500 million resort coming to Danville, Virginia by the end of next year.

Caesars Virginia received incredible support for the development of this project by voters of Danville last November.

"Caesars Virginia will be an economic driver for the region, both as a tourist and entertainment draw and through the more than a thousand good-paying jobs the resort will create," said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment. "The people of Danville have entrusted us to build a world-class resort, and we look forward to proving that trust was well founded with an incredible resort worthy of the iconic Caesars brand."

Caesars Virginia will include 500 hotel rooms, state-of-the-art casino floor that will feature 1,400 cutting-edge slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room featuring 25 tables, new restaurants, entertainment offerings as well as a spa, pool and fitness center.

There will be 40,000 square feet dedicated to meeting and conventional space with an entertainment venue that can accommodate up to 2,5000 guests.

The development of Caesars Virginia is expected to bring in 900 construction jobs and 1,300 new operational jobs.

"Over the course of the last two years, myself, City Council and staff have taken great care to develop plans, alongside residents and Caesars Entertainment, to create a resort that will positively impact the community through new tax revenue, jobs, partnership opportunities with local businesses and tourism dollars," said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, who also served as a co-chair on the "Caesars for Danville" campaign committee. "We are confident that Caesars Virginia will honor the old Dan River Mills' Schoolfield site and become a pillar of pride for Danville and its people."

Caesars Virginia is anticipated to open late 2023, with construction starting December 2021.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.