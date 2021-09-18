New Jersey's Sports Betting On Track To Becoming The First State To Reach $1 Billion In A Single Month

In August, New Jersey's sportsbook grew to more than $664 million. This marks the beginning of what will be a surge this fall and could make the state the first in the nation to reach $1 billion in wagering over a single month.

According to PlayNJ, New Jersey's online casinos post a near-record month in August, which moves New Jersey closer to becoming the first state to generate $1 billion in annual internet gaming revenue.

"The state's online casinos continue to churn out $100 million-plus revenue months, month after month, and August's growth shows just a hint of what is to come for sports betting," said Eric Ramsey, analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayNJ.com. "Now the state's sportsbooks and online casinos are both poised to reach heights that not long ago were thought to be impossible."

In August 2020, gross gaming revenue was $39.5 million and grew by 31.7% this August to $52.0 million.

New Jersey's sportsbooks could push towards $1 billion in wagering in September with the first weeks of the NFL season and a full slate of college football games. Bettors placed $996.3 million in wagers last December which was the last full month of regular season NFL games.

"With only a few college and NFL preseason games, August still showed the outsized effect football has on the sports-betting industry," said Valerie Cross, analyst for PlayNJ.com. "Even if September falls short of $1 billion in wagering, we will likely get there before the end of the year."

